On NLI Signing Day, Two Reds Headed to SUU
Bryson Bennett (Linebacker) and Parker Kucifer (Kicker) signed National Letters of Intent to attend Southern Utah University as preferred walk-on student athletes for football. The move gives the two an opportunity to develop and prove themselves, in hopes of one day earning a scholarship. The signing took place at Cedar...
Falcons at Home with Carbon; Reds Host Snow Canyon (Link Here)
CARBON AT CANYON VIEW - KatCountry 94.9FM.
Woman Recovering Following Officer Involved Shooting Near Cedar City
A woman who was shot by police near Cedar City is recovering in St. George Regional Hospital. The Iron, Garfield, Beaver Critical Incident Task said in a statement that Iron County Sheriff's deputies and Enoch Police officers responded to a report of a "suspicious person in possession of a firearm" near the Three Peaks Recreation Area Sunday evening. Officers said they made contact with the woman and that she refused to follow officers' commands to get out of her vehicle. Two officers at some point fired into the vehicle. The Iron, Garfield, Beaver Critical Incident Task Force is investigating.
Charges Filed Against Suspect From Officer Involved Shooting
Charges have been leveled against the suspect in the officer involved shooting that took place near Three Peaks Recreation Area this last Sunday. Shawna Owens, 37, of Iron County has been charged with two counts of Assault Against a Peace Officer, one count of Aggravated Assault, three counts of Felony Discharge of a Firearm, one count of Driving Under The Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, one count of Carrying a Dangerous Weapon While Under The Influence of Alcohol and one count of Alcohol Restricted Driver. On Sunday, January 29th, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person with a firearm near Three Peaks Recreation Area. The reporting party told officers that the suspect had pointed a gun at them. When arriving on scene, officers found the vehicle and began to give commands to the occupant, identified as Evans, to get out of the vehicle. While commands were being given, Owens allegedly pointed a black pistol in the direction of multiple officers. Officers again ordered Owens to put down the weapon and exit the vehicle. During the encounter, Owens is said to have raised the weapon in the direction of an officer. Officers then fired multiple times at Owens, and she was struck by gunfire. Emergency medical care was immediately provided by the officers on scene. During a preliminary investigation, two spent .22 caliber shell casing were found inside of the vehicle from Owens weapon. The investigation in to the officers use of force is ongoing.
