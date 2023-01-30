Charges have been leveled against the suspect in the officer involved shooting that took place near Three Peaks Recreation Area this last Sunday. Shawna Owens, 37, of Iron County has been charged with two counts of Assault Against a Peace Officer, one count of Aggravated Assault, three counts of Felony Discharge of a Firearm, one count of Driving Under The Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, one count of Carrying a Dangerous Weapon While Under The Influence of Alcohol and one count of Alcohol Restricted Driver. On Sunday, January 29th, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person with a firearm near Three Peaks Recreation Area. The reporting party told officers that the suspect had pointed a gun at them. When arriving on scene, officers found the vehicle and began to give commands to the occupant, identified as Evans, to get out of the vehicle. While commands were being given, Owens allegedly pointed a black pistol in the direction of multiple officers. Officers again ordered Owens to put down the weapon and exit the vehicle. During the encounter, Owens is said to have raised the weapon in the direction of an officer. Officers then fired multiple times at Owens, and she was struck by gunfire. Emergency medical care was immediately provided by the officers on scene. During a preliminary investigation, two spent .22 caliber shell casing were found inside of the vehicle from Owens weapon. The investigation in to the officers use of force is ongoing.

IRON COUNTY, UT ・ 21 HOURS AGO