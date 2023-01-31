ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Southeast Bullitt Fire assistant chief dies, department says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The assistant fire chief for Southeast Bullitt Fire has died. The department posted on Facebook Wednesday night that Joe Thompson had passed away. He was a firefighter at Southeast Bullitt and Shepherdsville for over 40 years. A cause of death hasn't been released. Funeral details are...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 person in hospital following collision with stolen vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is in the hospital after a collision involving a stolen car Thursday morning. According to LMPD, police responded to a collision near Taylor Boulevard and Beecher Street around 8:30 a.m. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the preliminary investigation showed that two passenger vehicles collided.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Meet the Republican running for Kentucky Senate District 19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For Republican Misty Glin, Sullivan University is where it all started. It’s where she earned several degrees and worked for a few years as an instructor in the pharmacy technician program. “Without Sullivan, without the degrees and the relationships that I made here at Sullivan...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

JCPS superintendent offers more specifics, defends new start times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio says he first publicly spoke about the idea to change school start time in his 2019 State of the District. At the time, he cited research that shows teenagers learn better when they sleep well, which typically means sleeping later because they are unlikely to change their bedtime. He pushed for the change to help address chronic absenteeism, a growing problem across the nation and in JCPS.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

State Street in New Albany seeing increase in new business

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- New Albany is seeing a lot of growth when it comes to new businesses, especially in the northern part of the city. Construction and new projects can be seen up and down State Street, just off Interstate 265. It's growth that can seem like it's all happening at once.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Norton Healthcare reinstating mask requirements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare has reinstated mask requirement for its Louisville-area hospitals Wednesday evening. According to the release, DNV, Norton’s accrediting agency has recommended all employees, patients and visitors to wear masks in areas of the hospitals where patients may be present. Vaccination status doesn’t play a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
