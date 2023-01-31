Read full article on original website
Popular local restaurant opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
'We don't want to throw them away': Community reacts to Louisville youth detention center reopening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Reopening a juvenile dentition center in Louisville has been in Rev. David Snardon's prayers for quite some time. "We started hearing from families about not being able to reach their loved ones, their children not being allowed showers, or not being fed adequately everyday," Snardon said.
Could Louisville's downtown youth detention center return? Lawmakers push proposal to make it happen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It could be the return of a resource community leaders say is desperately needed. Kentucky lawmakers are looking to bring back Louisville's downtown juvenile detention center, and they have a plan to make it happen. In Frankfort on Thursday, State Rep. Kevin Bratcher (R-D29) and other...
Former Louisville juvenile court judge weighs in on detention center potentially reopening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former judge who once presided over juvenile court in Louisville is optimistic about the potential move to bring back the Juvenile Detention Center downtown. Judge David Holton, now retired, served on the bench for about 10 years. “The hardest assignment I had was the juvenile...
LMPD: Fatal accident in Valley Station neighborhood leaves man dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fatal accident in the Valley Station neighborhood on Thursday night has left a man dead. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the 9200 block of Dixie Highway. Police say a passenger vehicle driven by a man lost...
Louisville committee finalizes late-night safety recommendations for businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At a community meeting in the Highlands this week, public safety leaders announced the Late Night Safety Advisory Committee has completed their safe practices booklet to share with bars in the area. Last year, Metro Council passed a resolution calling for the creation of the guidelines,...
Greenberg announces reordering of government offices in first State of the City address
An Office of Immigrant Affairs will work to ensure government and nonprofit resources are available to the city’s foreign-born residents. Craig Greenberg is also creating an Office of Philanthropy.
LMPD cancels Golden Alert for man last seen leaving Jewish Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police has canceled a Golden Alert for a man last seen leaving the hospital.
Southeast Bullitt Fire assistant chief dies, department says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The assistant fire chief for Southeast Bullitt Fire has died. The department posted on Facebook Wednesday night that Joe Thompson had passed away. He was a firefighter at Southeast Bullitt and Shepherdsville for over 40 years. A cause of death hasn't been released. Funeral details are...
Samuel Plato's legacy is still easily seen throughout Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s architecture can be described as eclectic, Victorian and modern depending on what part of town you’re talking about. Samuel Plato is the man to thank for some of that architecture. Architectural historian Steve Wiser said Plato was born in 1882 in Waugh, Alabama...
'This is a game changer for us': Mother who lost her son weighs in as $21M heads to Louisville to improve road safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City and state leaders are celebrating a grant they say will save lives on Louisville's roads. The federal government has shelled out $21 million to improve 10 roads in the city known for traffic collisions and pedestrian fatalities. Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the grant Wednesday afternoon....
1 person in hospital following collision with stolen vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is in the hospital after a collision involving a stolen car Thursday morning. According to LMPD, police responded to a collision near Taylor Boulevard and Beecher Street around 8:30 a.m. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the preliminary investigation showed that two passenger vehicles collided.
Southeast Bullitt Fire assistant chief dies from pneumonia complications
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A staple in the Bullitt County community died on Wednesday after complications with pneumonia at 58 years old. Assistant Chief Joe Thompson served on Southeast Bullitt Fire Department and Shepherdsville Fire Department for over 40 years. SEBFD Fire Chief Erik Butler said Thompson had been...
'Not here to talk, but to listen': Louisville mayor, grieving mothers discuss solutions to gun violence crisis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In his first weeks in office, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg has repeatedly promised conversations with community leaders to find solutions to the city's staggering violent crime. On Tuesday night, he heard directly from those impacted by it. The support group Mothers of Murdered Sons & Daughters...
Meet the Republican running for Kentucky Senate District 19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For Republican Misty Glin, Sullivan University is where it all started. It’s where she earned several degrees and worked for a few years as an instructor in the pharmacy technician program. “Without Sullivan, without the degrees and the relationships that I made here at Sullivan...
JCPS superintendent offers more specifics, defends new start times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio says he first publicly spoke about the idea to change school start time in his 2019 State of the District. At the time, he cited research that shows teenagers learn better when they sleep well, which typically means sleeping later because they are unlikely to change their bedtime. He pushed for the change to help address chronic absenteeism, a growing problem across the nation and in JCPS.
Oldham County Judge Executive pulls driver over; police issue no ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A century ago, booze was illegal, and agents hired to enforce prohibition often had little to no training. Alcohol laws have changed since then, but relics of prohibition live on. The WAVE Troubleshooters found a Kentucky law on the books since the early 1940s gives certain...
State Street in New Albany seeing increase in new business
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- New Albany is seeing a lot of growth when it comes to new businesses, especially in the northern part of the city. Construction and new projects can be seen up and down State Street, just off Interstate 265. It's growth that can seem like it's all happening at once.
Louisville student taken into custody after gun found in JCPS high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to Marion C. Moore School. The school's principal, Traci Morris-Hunt, sent an email to families saying a bullet was found on the floor in one of their classrooms on Wednesday morning. "We immediately followed...
Louisville's new Large Item Pickup by appointment system
Out with the old, in with the new.
Norton Healthcare reinstating mask requirements
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare has reinstated mask requirement for its Louisville-area hospitals Wednesday evening. According to the release, DNV, Norton’s accrediting agency has recommended all employees, patients and visitors to wear masks in areas of the hospitals where patients may be present. Vaccination status doesn’t play a...
