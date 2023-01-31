Read full article on original website
Westworld will soon be viewable on Warner Bros-branded FAST channels via Roku and Tubi
As streaming barrels closer and closer to recreating cable television every single day, Warner Bros. Discovery is spearheading the effort, with the implementation of branded FAST channels on The Roku Channel and Tubi. While a chunk of the company’s owned library will make their move over to the free services,...
Netflix drops Sky High series trailer (no, not that Sky High)
We are truly saddened to be the bearers of bad news, but the iconic 2005 Disney Channel Original Movie Sky High is not actually coming back as a Netflix series, despite what this headline (and our wildest hopes and dreams) might suggest. We’re assuming this is largely because Nicholas Braun (who was very much in the original movie and very, very blonde) is a little busy with Succession right now, but fingers crossed he can work on something else as soon as season 4 premieres.
A Jerrod Carmichael documentary series is in the works at HBO
HBO’s plentiful relationship with Jerrod Carmichael continues to abound: per Deadline, the network has a documentary series based on Jerrod Carmichael’s life in the works. Carmichael will executive produce as part of his two-year overall deal with HBO. The network announced the news today and confirmed Ari Katcher...
NBC gives an early second season renewal to the Night Court revival
When looking at the scheduling decisions made by major networks and streamers, it often feels like you’re watching a series of extremely expensive games of chance all play out at once. Nobody actually knows what’s going to hit, so why not green light five more dating reality show? A drama series about a doctor with anosmia. A gritty modern-day take on The Three Musketeers. Hell, why not reboot Night Court, of all things, while you’re at it?
5 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Connie Britton in Dear Edward; Pedro Pascal Photo: Apple TV+; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO (Getty Images) Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, February 3, to Sunday, February 5. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]
Dr. Phil to cease playing pretend TV doctor this spring
Dr. Phil, the long-running daytime television show in which a guy without a medical license yells at vulnerable people seeking help until he determines they’re cured, is coming to an end. This spring, the series will wrap its 21 seasons on CBS, opening the door for another one of Oprah’s grifter buddies to come in and fill the void.
CBS orders pilot of that Kathy Bates-led Matlock reboot we’ve been praying for
For the first time in nearly 30 years, we can rest easy. Ever since the end of the seminal legal procedural Matlock, fans have wondered when—if ever—will criminal defense attorney Ben Matlock return? Following the death of Andy Griffith in 2012, it seemed as though there would never be another Matlock.
The Traitors proves that America is clearly losing the war for ridiculous high-concept reality shows
The past several hundred years have made it abundantly clear that America isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be, but this violently selfish, racist, and sexist dump is occasionally good at stuff. People seem to like our superhero movies, for one thing, and nobody can take that away from us! But something we, as a nation, seem to be terrible at is creating ridiculous high-concept reality shows.
Read this: more contestants describe "absolutely inhumane conditions" on Netflix's Squid Game reality show
Believe it or not, the reality show based on Netflix’s dystopian drama Squid Game appears to have had a dark side. If the competition series didn’t have sinister undertones already, allegations from three members of the 456-contestant pool paint an even more uncomfortable picture, of freezing temperatures, marathon challenges, and going to bed hungry.
Disney and Russell T. Davies are bringing a bigger budget to Doctor Who, but not way bigger
Doctor Who is taking some big swings for its next season ahead of its 60th anniversary, bringing back not only original (reboot) showrunner Russell T. Davies, but fan-favorite stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate as well—and if you want to get into the weeds of it, Tennant is also playing a new incarnation of the Doctor, not the same Doctor he played when he was originally on the show. On top of that, Disney+ has bought up the show’s international streaming rights (it’ll still air on the BBC in places that get the BBC), giving it a bigger and more accessible platform than it has had in years (and maybe ever).
HBO Max cancels Pennyworth, tragically cutting short the origin of Batman's butler
Dooming millions, planet-wide, to toil in darkness without the knowledge of the critical backstory of the man who makes Bruce Wayne’s bed and cooks his eggs, HBO Max announced tonight that it was canceling Pennyworth—or, as it’s known to the masses by its immortal subtitle, The Origin Of Batman’s Butler.
Mayfair Witches isbrewing a second season at AMC
The Anne Rice cinematic universe is growing again: AMC’s Mayfair Witches has been picked up for a second season. Production is expected to kick off later this year in New Orleans, per the network. “We are thrilled with the reaction to this series, especially in the wake of the...
Teenage girls run the world in teaser for Prime Video's The Power
Between Elle’s powers in Stranger Things, Feyre from booktok staple A Court Of Thorns And Roses’ endless arsenal of skills, and even Ellie’s mysterious immunity in The Last Of Us, it appears the era of the overpowered teenage girl in a dark and dystopian world is really, truly back. (We’re even getting the Hunger Games prequel later this year!) And we are really, truly thrilled about it.
10 episodes that highlight The Wonder Years' uncommon empathy
With TV Club 10, we point you toward the 10 episodes that best represent a TV series, classic or modern. They might not be the 10 best episodes, but they’re the 10 episodes that’ll help you understand what the show’s all about. In 1988, at the end...
Up, up, and away: All the new DC projects announced by James Gunn
When Warner Bros. tapped James Gunn and Peter Safran to run DC Studios, we expected they’d draw a new roadmap for the turbulent comics-to-film universe. Now that they’ve revealed plans for their upcoming projects, we have our first sense of what the map looks like, at least for the near future. This first chapter, which Gunn and Safran are calling “Gods and Monsters,” will include 10 new film and TV projects. Gunn and Safran have said they intend to focus on screenwriting and allowing other creators to put their stamp on familiar characters as well as more obscure ones from the comics.
A lagging Poker Face is saved by madcap guest performances
Poker Face is halfway through its run, which feels weird because it premiered just last week. In its initial four installments, Rian Johnson’s impressive drama establishes a modus operandi that it slightly subverts each time. Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne), on the run from her wealthy casino employer, meets or befriends a stranger in a random American town who ends up dead—Brandon Michael Hall’s Damian, Larry Brown’s George, and Nicholas Cirillo’s Gavin. Episodes three and four especially bring her in after almost 20 minutes, using the first half to develop the supporting characters to get us invested in their story. And then bam! Charlie uses her human lie detector superpower ability to solve the case before moving on to her next adventure.
Alan Cumming blames Hollywood misogyny for the lack of a Romy And Michele's High School Reunion sequel
Sexism is, in fact, everywhere, but Hollywood has its own special issues with misogyny. One such example is the entertainment industry’s historically terrible treatment of older women (see: Amy Schumer’s “Last Fuckable Day” sketch). This can be blamed for lots of injustice, including, in Alan Cumming’s opinion, the lack of a Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion sequel.
Ben Whishaw doesn't know if Paddington 3 is happening or not
Last February, voice actor Ben Whishaw shared that the third Paddington film was scheduled to enter production by the end of 2022. A year later, things aren’t looking so promising for the beloved Peruvian-born bear. “I haven’t read this script and I don’t even know when we’re due to...
The Last Of Us
This past week’s episode of The Last Of Us was a watershed moment in queer television, depicting a compassionate, painful, and rewarding romance played by Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett to rapturous acclaim. This very website thinks it might earn Offerman his first Emmy. The spoils and pain of human connection set against the backdrop of the end of the world, the episode celebrates life when surrounded by death, giving viewers a reason to hang on in dark times. Unfortunately, all that was for naught because—let’s be honest—Neil Druckman and Craig Mazen think we’re stupid. There’s no way that episode happened outside of Boston.
Freecock is no more as Peacock kills free tier for new users
Peacock, the streaming platform that’s most followed with the phrase “uh, yeah, I think I have that one,” is actually pretty good these days. Outside of the obvious benefits for pro-wrestling fans, they also have new movies like She Said and Tár and original shows in Paul T. Goldman and Poker Face. Unfortunately, because they’re on Peacock, no one’s going to see them. Now, no one’s going to see them more than ever.
