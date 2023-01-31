ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Beach, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Loop Restaurant to open in World Golf Village

The Loop Restaurant announced Feb. 1 it plans to open several new restaurants, including a location in World Golf Village in St. Augustine, but is closing a 33-year-old store in Orange Park. The franchise will close the restaurant at 1550 Wells Road on Feb.15. Until closing, customers can find 10%...
ORANGE PARK, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Huge Concrete Dust Bags Rupture at Port

Residents of the historic downtown neighborhood near the Port of Fernandina were stunned Monday morning when they saw huge white sacks spilling cement powder as they were being lifted and stacked into piles. By Thursday, work crews with Savage Services, the operators of the port, were still dealing with the...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus

Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Whataburger to Southside and Baymeadows

The city issued a permit Jan. 24 for Persons Services Corp. of Mobile, Alabama, to build a double-drive-thru Whataburger prototype at 8325 Southside Blvd. at a cost of almost $2.4 million. The 3,214-square-foot building is on an acre at southeast Southside Boulevard and Baymeadows Road between Walgreens and AutoZone. Agent,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Dunkin’ building on Commonwealth, remodeling on Beach Boulevard

Dunkin’ is adding one location and renovating another. The city issued a permit Nov. 28 for a convenience store, identified on plans as Circle K, and Dunkin’ at 6745 Commonwealth Ave. Suncoast Industrial & Construction Services Inc. is the contractor for the 5,206-square-foot building at a cost of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Woman robs bank near near Regency Square Mall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who they say robbed a bank near Regency Square Mall Thursday. Police say around 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Monument Road in reference to a bank robbery at a Truist Bank. JSO...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

Save the Date! Vintage Market Days "Walking on Sunshine" Coming to Jacksonville April 28-30

SAVE THE DATE! VINTAGE MARKET DAYS “WALKING ON SUNSHINE” EVENT. Enjoy the thrill of vintage-inspired artisans + local artists at the Clay County Fairgrounds April 28-30 ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (January 31, 2023) – Bask in the warm April rays as Vintage Market Days Jacksonville’s “Walking on Sunshine” event returns with over 120 vendors offering unique and craveable pieces. From one-of-a-kind vintage-inspired home décor to original artwork, boutique fashion, and more, this three-day event will be held Friday, April 28th through Sunday, April 30th at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs, Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
