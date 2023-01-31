Read full article on original website
Orange Park Mall announces 6 new stores coming spring 2023Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Restaurant chain to close its Orange Park locationJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Police Department investigating spray paint vandalism around townZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs development will include restaurant, apartmentsJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
Green Cove Springs woman arrested for drug possession, drug trafficking chargesZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
The Loop Restaurant in Orange Park closing, new location coming to World Golf Village
The Loop is deciding to let the lease expire at another one of its Jacksonville-area locations.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Loop Restaurant to open in World Golf Village
The Loop Restaurant announced Feb. 1 it plans to open several new restaurants, including a location in World Golf Village in St. Augustine, but is closing a 33-year-old store in Orange Park. The franchise will close the restaurant at 1550 Wells Road on Feb.15. Until closing, customers can find 10%...
Developer of controversial Neptune Beach water tank blames city for failing infrastructure, forcing construction of the tank
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The developer that constructed a large water tank to support a new shopping center in Neptune Beach defended its permits to build the tank, and argued that the city needs it, despite City Council's concerns. First Coast News has been following this back-and-forth since December,...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach one of deadliest beaches in U.S., travel blog finds
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Florida has 7 of the 10 deadliest beaches in America, which includes Jacksonville Beach, according to the travel site “Travel Lens.”. The website says Jacksonville Beach is ranked seventh in the nation. These findings aren’t just based on shark bites. The blog, however, did...
Jacksonville Housing Authority green lights two innovative development projects
The Jacksonville Housing Authority board of commissioners has approved two innovative development projects.
Neighbors on the Westside without sidewalks worry about safety
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some neighbors living near the intersection between Jammes and Townsend Roads don't have a sidewalk. “People are going to get killed out here and is that what it is going to take for something to be done," said Keith Poskey. Poskey has lived in the Duclay...
All lanes now open on University between Powers and Philips after accident
At 4:21 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that all eastbound and westbound lanes on University Boulevard between Powers Avenue and Philips Highway are closed due to a traffic accident.
fernandinaobserver.com
Huge Concrete Dust Bags Rupture at Port
Residents of the historic downtown neighborhood near the Port of Fernandina were stunned Monday morning when they saw huge white sacks spilling cement powder as they were being lifted and stacked into piles. By Thursday, work crews with Savage Services, the operators of the port, were still dealing with the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus
Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Middleburg restaurants cited for ‘vermin activity’
Capio’s Cafe, 2710 Blanding Blvd., and Huddle House, 4094 County Road 218, both in Middleburg, were cited for “vermin activity” during inspections in January. An email from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation gave these details regarding the violations.
Flying Fish Taphouse looking to fill 30 jobs, opening in North Jacksonville at the end of the month
A new restaurant and microbrewery is opening just down the street from the Jacksonville International Airport.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Whataburger to Southside and Baymeadows
The city issued a permit Jan. 24 for Persons Services Corp. of Mobile, Alabama, to build a double-drive-thru Whataburger prototype at 8325 Southside Blvd. at a cost of almost $2.4 million. The 3,214-square-foot building is on an acre at southeast Southside Boulevard and Baymeadows Road between Walgreens and AutoZone. Agent,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Dunkin’ building on Commonwealth, remodeling on Beach Boulevard
Dunkin’ is adding one location and renovating another. The city issued a permit Nov. 28 for a convenience store, identified on plans as Circle K, and Dunkin’ at 6745 Commonwealth Ave. Suncoast Industrial & Construction Services Inc. is the contractor for the 5,206-square-foot building at a cost of...
Jacksonville Daily Record
City approves demolition of Morocco Shrine Center near University of North Florida
The 38-year-old Morocco Shrine Center along St. Johns Bluff Road is coming down. A permit issued by the city Jan. 27 shows ELEV8 Land Clearing & Demolition of Atlantic Beach will demolish the one- and two-story structure at 3800 St. Johns Bluff Road S. at a project cost of $471,000.
News4Jax.com
Ponte Vedra Beach man who volunteered with Catholic charity accused of molesting 2 children
A Ponte Vedra Beach man has been arrested and accused of molesting two girls in Volusia County several years ago, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Gregory Somers, 51, was arrested Monday on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12. Because of his...
First Coast News
JSO: Woman robs bank near near Regency Square Mall
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who they say robbed a bank near Regency Square Mall Thursday. Police say around 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Monument Road in reference to a bank robbery at a Truist Bank. JSO...
Update: Phase 2 of First Coast Expressway underway, more construction starting this year
Project map with a construction timelinePhoto byFlorida Department of Transportation. The $11.5 million First Coast Expressway is in phase two of construction, connecting Blanding Boulevard to North State Road 16 by 2026, according to Senior Vice President of the Clay Economic Development Corporation Laura Pavlus.
904happyhour.com
Save the Date! Vintage Market Days "Walking on Sunshine" Coming to Jacksonville April 28-30
SAVE THE DATE! VINTAGE MARKET DAYS “WALKING ON SUNSHINE” EVENT. Enjoy the thrill of vintage-inspired artisans + local artists at the Clay County Fairgrounds April 28-30 ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (January 31, 2023) – Bask in the warm April rays as Vintage Market Days Jacksonville’s “Walking on Sunshine” event returns with over 120 vendors offering unique and craveable pieces. From one-of-a-kind vintage-inspired home décor to original artwork, boutique fashion, and more, this three-day event will be held Friday, April 28th through Sunday, April 30th at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs, Florida.
News4Jax.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes on Main Street Bridge reopened after crash with injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All lanes have reopened on the Main Street Bridge after a crash with injuries closed northbound lanes Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unclear. No further...
Orange Park Police Department investigating spray paint vandalism around town
The Orange Park Police Department is investigating several acts of vandalism that have occurred over the month of January involving graffiti on dumpsters, vacant buildings and public utilities, the agency said.
First Coast News
