Moscow, ID

uiargonaut.com

VandalStore staff member passed

The University of Idaho notified staff and faculty Feb. 25 that Conor Thomas Richards passed on Jan. 22. Richards had worked for the university for 17 years, having graduated from the university’s journalism program in 2010. Richards also worked at The Underground, a bar located in Wallace, Idaho. Students...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Port Of Whitman County Commissioners Set To Discuss Proposed Pullman Biodiesel Plant During Wednesday Morning Meeting

The Port of Whitman County Commissioners are set to discuss their proposed project to help develop a biodiesel plant in Pullman during their meeting Wednesday morning. The board voted unanimously during a brief special meeting last week to buy about 200 acres of farmland South of Wawawai Road on the West edge of town. The property is between the Whispering Hills Subdivision and the Hinrichs Trading Company Ardent Mills garbanzo plant.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
lhsmagpie.com

Tragic Loss at University of Idaho

Crimes happen daily all over the world. However, an Idaho case has recently hit center stage. Four young adults were killed at The University of Idaho. The facts and theories have spread across the internet like wildfire. This case has one major suspect, Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger is a 28-year-old Ph....
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

Moscow Police Department thanks community for support

MOSCOW, ID. - The Moscow Police Department thanked the Moscow community and all who have supported them amidst the ongoing Idaho quadruple murder investigation. In a post to Facebook on Jan. 31, the department said they'd like to thank "all of the people worldwide who sent us an incredible amount of food, letters, cards, stickers, patches, and thoughts of encouragement."
MOSCOW, ID
Post Register

Update: remains found in Lewiston might be ancestral

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — --- Update --- The City of Lewiston Police Department released an update on the remains found in Lewiston on Wednesday under the bridge. A biological anthropologist has confirmed that the remains are human and that there was nothing medicolegal found. The remains are believed to...
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Cause of Lewiston power outage was equipment failure

On Wednesday morning, 8,234 Avista customers on the east side of Lewiston lost power at approximately 5:55 a.m. Most customers were without power for 5 minutes or less, according to Avista Communications Manager, David Vowels. All remaining customers' power was restored by 6:45 a.m. For residents who experienced the power...
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Moscow Public Library Set to Start New Home Delivery System

Beginning the first week of February, the Latah County Library District will begin offering a monthly Homebound Library Delivery Service to Moscow residents within the city limits who are unable to come to the library due to physical or mental disabilities but would still like to borrow library materials. Please contact the Moscow Public Library for more information at 208-882-3925 ext. 110 or visit http://latahlibrary.org/
MOSCOW, ID
uiargonaut.com

Cameras on campus: Students and the media

When tragedy struck the University of Idaho campus last November, nobody could have anticipated the swarm of cameras and out-of-town reporters that converged onto the UI campus and downtown Moscow. However, students have been less than happy with the extra attention in regard to those still on campus and have...
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents

MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
MOSCOW, ID
hhsknightlynews.com

The Mystery of the Idaho College Murders Revealed

November 13th, 2022, marked the tragic death of four college students attending the University of Idaho. They were brutally murdered in their rental home in Moscow, ID, around 4:30 am with what has been revealed as a large knife. The case has been unfolding for months, and just recently, police have finally grasped a suspect. Bryan Kohberger, a criminology PhD student attending Washington State University, which is only ten miles from Moscow, was arrested on December 30th for the quadruple homicide of Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. The exact account of the night of November 12th, according to security cameras and surviving roommates, went as follows: Chapin and Kernodle, who were lifelong friends, attended the Corner Club bar in Moscow; Mogen and Goncalves, who were dating, ate at the Sigma Chi House. The four friends arrived back at the rental home around 1am and Kernodle ordered DoorDash around 4am. Shortly after the DoorDash order, a surviving roomate claimed to have heard someone in the house, which was followed by the murders. That roommate locked herself in her room and called 911.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

BREAKING: Avista Outage Affecting More Than 1,000 Lewiston Customers

LEWISTON, ID – UPDATE: Power has been restored. Avista Utilities is reporting an outage affecting more than a thousand customers in Lewiston as of 5:58 a.m. “We are identifying and scheduling resources to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” the company says on its website. There are reports of downed power lines.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

BREAKING: Woman Arrested For Attempted Murder at Lewiston Care Facility

LEWISTON, ID – A 54-year-old Las Vegas woman who allegedly attempted to kill her father at a Lewiston care facility this morning was taken into custody shortly after an Attempt-to-Locate was issued to regional law enforcement agencies. According to officials, Sandra McCarty was last seen leaving the Idaho State Veteran’s Home in the 800 block of 21st Avenue at around 8:15 a.m.
LEWISTON, ID
Post Register

Skull, bones found under Memorial Bridge in north Lewiston

A spokesperson for the City of Lewiston released more details on the remains found underneath the Memorial Bridge in north Lewiston on Wednesday morning. An excavation crew notified Lewiston Police after finding a skull and bones. The crew immediately stopped their work. Police have shut down the walking path under...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Nez Perce County Man Arrested For Allegedly Injuring Pregnant Woman

LEWISTON, ID – A 38-year-old Nez Perce County man was arrested on January 28th after he allegedly seriously injured a pregnant woman during a domestic altercation. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, Daniel E. Mitchell was charged with Domestic Battery in the Presence of Children, Felony Aggravated Assault, and Felony Injury to Children and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID

