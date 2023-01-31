Read full article on original website
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Defense Attorney on Evidence in Bryan Kohberger's Quadruple Murder CaseSilence DoGoodMoscow, ID
uiargonaut.com
VandalStore staff member passed
The University of Idaho notified staff and faculty Feb. 25 that Conor Thomas Richards passed on Jan. 22. Richards had worked for the university for 17 years, having graduated from the university’s journalism program in 2010. Richards also worked at The Underground, a bar located in Wallace, Idaho. Students...
pullmanradio.com
Port Of Whitman County Commissioners Set To Discuss Proposed Pullman Biodiesel Plant During Wednesday Morning Meeting
The Port of Whitman County Commissioners are set to discuss their proposed project to help develop a biodiesel plant in Pullman during their meeting Wednesday morning. The board voted unanimously during a brief special meeting last week to buy about 200 acres of farmland South of Wawawai Road on the West edge of town. The property is between the Whispering Hills Subdivision and the Hinrichs Trading Company Ardent Mills garbanzo plant.
q13fox.com
Inside Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's unusually long route home to Pennsylvania
Bodycam video shows accused Idaho murderer getting pulled over in Indiana before arrest. Body camera video shows accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger and his father pulled over in Indiana for speeding. The pair were driving from Pullman, Wash. back to their home in Pennsylvania for the holidays. Video from Indiana State Police.
lhsmagpie.com
Tragic Loss at University of Idaho
Crimes happen daily all over the world. However, an Idaho case has recently hit center stage. Four young adults were killed at The University of Idaho. The facts and theories have spread across the internet like wildfire. This case has one major suspect, Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger is a 28-year-old Ph....
KXLY
Moscow Police Department thanks community for support
MOSCOW, ID. - The Moscow Police Department thanked the Moscow community and all who have supported them amidst the ongoing Idaho quadruple murder investigation. In a post to Facebook on Jan. 31, the department said they'd like to thank "all of the people worldwide who sent us an incredible amount of food, letters, cards, stickers, patches, and thoughts of encouragement."
Tri-City Herald
What do cellphone records say about Bryan Kohberger’s location? Expert explains
Idaho authorities have alleged that Bryan Kohberger’s cellphone records showed he was in the Moscow area less than an hour after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus house — and that he visited the “coverage area” of the home 12 times before the homicides.
Post Register
Update: remains found in Lewiston might be ancestral
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — --- Update --- The City of Lewiston Police Department released an update on the remains found in Lewiston on Wednesday under the bridge. A biological anthropologist has confirmed that the remains are human and that there was nothing medicolegal found. The remains are believed to...
State shares evidence regarding Moscow murders with suspect's legal team
IDAHO, USA — In the ongoing legal case against Bryan C. Kohberger for the murders of four University of Idaho students, the State of Idaho recently responded to a request for discovery in court filed by Kohberger's public defender. According to the American Bar Association — this is the...
Candlelight vigil for 31 year old, lost to suicide, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, January 31, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.
LEWISTON - A candlelight vigil is being held to honor Nick Mazur, a 31 year old, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, that died by suicide in Everett, Washington, January 24, 2023. The family encourages those who knew him, as well as those who have lost a...
KLEWTV
Cause of Lewiston power outage was equipment failure
On Wednesday morning, 8,234 Avista customers on the east side of Lewiston lost power at approximately 5:55 a.m. Most customers were without power for 5 minutes or less, according to Avista Communications Manager, David Vowels. All remaining customers' power was restored by 6:45 a.m. For residents who experienced the power...
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Public Library Set to Start New Home Delivery System
Beginning the first week of February, the Latah County Library District will begin offering a monthly Homebound Library Delivery Service to Moscow residents within the city limits who are unable to come to the library due to physical or mental disabilities but would still like to borrow library materials. Please contact the Moscow Public Library for more information at 208-882-3925 ext. 110 or visit http://latahlibrary.org/
uiargonaut.com
Cameras on campus: Students and the media
When tragedy struck the University of Idaho campus last November, nobody could have anticipated the swarm of cameras and out-of-town reporters that converged onto the UI campus and downtown Moscow. However, students have been less than happy with the extra attention in regard to those still on campus and have...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
hhsknightlynews.com
The Mystery of the Idaho College Murders Revealed
November 13th, 2022, marked the tragic death of four college students attending the University of Idaho. They were brutally murdered in their rental home in Moscow, ID, around 4:30 am with what has been revealed as a large knife. The case has been unfolding for months, and just recently, police have finally grasped a suspect. Bryan Kohberger, a criminology PhD student attending Washington State University, which is only ten miles from Moscow, was arrested on December 30th for the quadruple homicide of Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. The exact account of the night of November 12th, according to security cameras and surviving roommates, went as follows: Chapin and Kernodle, who were lifelong friends, attended the Corner Club bar in Moscow; Mogen and Goncalves, who were dating, ate at the Sigma Chi House. The four friends arrived back at the rental home around 1am and Kernodle ordered DoorDash around 4am. Shortly after the DoorDash order, a surviving roomate claimed to have heard someone in the house, which was followed by the murders. That roommate locked herself in her room and called 911.
Kamiah Man Arrested for Attempted Strangulation Following Physical Altercation
KAMIAH - A 56-year-old Kamiah man was arrested for attempted strangulation, a felony, following a physical altercation Tuesday night, according to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. Deputies with the ICSO were dispatched to the Pine Ridge subdivision near Kamiah on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 for reports...
koze.com
BREAKING: Avista Outage Affecting More Than 1,000 Lewiston Customers
LEWISTON, ID – UPDATE: Power has been restored. Avista Utilities is reporting an outage affecting more than a thousand customers in Lewiston as of 5:58 a.m. “We are identifying and scheduling resources to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” the company says on its website. There are reports of downed power lines.
koze.com
BREAKING: Woman Arrested For Attempted Murder at Lewiston Care Facility
LEWISTON, ID – A 54-year-old Las Vegas woman who allegedly attempted to kill her father at a Lewiston care facility this morning was taken into custody shortly after an Attempt-to-Locate was issued to regional law enforcement agencies. According to officials, Sandra McCarty was last seen leaving the Idaho State Veteran’s Home in the 800 block of 21st Avenue at around 8:15 a.m.
Post Register
Skull, bones found under Memorial Bridge in north Lewiston
A spokesperson for the City of Lewiston released more details on the remains found underneath the Memorial Bridge in north Lewiston on Wednesday morning. An excavation crew notified Lewiston Police after finding a skull and bones. The crew immediately stopped their work. Police have shut down the walking path under...
Multiple people hospitalized after wreck on U.S. 95 North of Potlatch
POTLATCH - On January 29, 2023, at approximately 3:43 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle, injury crash, southbound on US 95 near milepost 371, near the Latah and Benewah County line. A silver, 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound, in the left lane, on US 95 near milepost...
koze.com
Nez Perce County Man Arrested For Allegedly Injuring Pregnant Woman
LEWISTON, ID – A 38-year-old Nez Perce County man was arrested on January 28th after he allegedly seriously injured a pregnant woman during a domestic altercation. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, Daniel E. Mitchell was charged with Domestic Battery in the Presence of Children, Felony Aggravated Assault, and Felony Injury to Children and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail.
