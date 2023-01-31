ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClutchPoints

Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had another mind-blowing performance on Monday night as he torched the Detroit Pistons with 53 points in a 111-105 win in favor of the Mavs. That wasn’t the only reason why Luka made headlines, though, as the 23-year-old was also seen exchanging words with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen after […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan is commonly known for being one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He’s easily one of the most influential people in the world since his dominant days in the 1990s, when he put the Chicago Bulls on the map. For being a cultural icon, Jordan has been able to keep his personal life private for the most part. In this specific post, though, we’re going to focus on Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto.
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

Sixers eyeing trade deadline upgrade that fans will absolutely love

The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away. The Philadelphia 76ers are one of many teams looking to surround their stars with more talent in the hopes of making a deeper playoff run. Their main goals at the trade deadline are not massive ones but one of them will make Sixers fans extremely […] The post Sixers eyeing trade deadline upgrade that fans will absolutely love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Blazers’ Damian Lillard makes 3-Point Contest decision for All-Star Weekend

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard intends to participate in the 3-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes. Lillard has been on a tear this season, reminding everyone how rare of a talent he is after missing the bulk of 2021-22 with an abdominal injury. Currently averaging a career-high 30.7 points […] The post Blazers’ Damian Lillard makes 3-Point Contest decision for All-Star Weekend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

‘Never witnessed in 38 years’: Rick Carlisle blasts refs after Pacers’ heartbreaking loss to Lakers

The Indiana Pacers are currently moving in rapid descent at 9.8 m/s², losing 10 of their past 11 games entering their Friday night battle against the Los Angeles Lakers thanks in large part to Tyrese Haliburton’s absences due to knee and elbow injuries. However, head coach Rick Carlisle and the rest of the Pacers faithful […] The post ‘Never witnessed in 38 years’: Rick Carlisle blasts refs after Pacers’ heartbreaking loss to Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

‘I trust Culver’s’: Giannis Anetokounmpo hilariously calls out Chik-fil-A after 50-burger vs. Clippers

Giannis Antetokounmpo is going beast-mode over the last couple of games. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is averaging 44 points (!!!) over the last four games, including two 50-burgers. His latest masterpiece is a 54-point outing that halted the Los Angeles Clippers’ winning streak. Afterwards, Giannis talked about his post-game exploits, which involve a trip to Culvers’... and a subtle clapback at Chick-fil-A.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Michael Jordan’s net worth in 2023

Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time. Jordan is also one of the most intriguing personalities in NBA history. For all the achievements and accolades he collected throughout his legendary career, His Airness has also done the same in terms of collecting assets. And, of course, he’s the current owner […] The post Michael Jordan’s net worth in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

‘I took it personally: Patrick Beverley admits seeking revenge on Tyrese Haliburton in Lakers win

Tyrese Haliburton had his way with the Los Angeles Lakers for three quarters, and it seemed like the Indiana Pacers were going to cruise to an easy home win. That was until Patrick Beverley — who customarily found a reason to have a chip on his shoulder — and the Lakers collectively refocused and shut […] The post ‘I took it personally: Patrick Beverley admits seeking revenge on Tyrese Haliburton in Lakers win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on Warriors dropping the ball vs. Timberwolves

The Wednesday game against the Minnesota Timberwolves had the makings of a signature Stephen Curry flamethrower game. The twist in that script came towards the end, when the Golden State Warriors couldn’t hold on to their double-digit lead in the fourth quarter and lost in overtime, 119-114. Stephen Curry had 21 points in the first […] The post Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on Warriors dropping the ball vs. Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Blazers emerge as ‘strong suitor’ for popular Jazz trade target

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently 11th in a packed Western Conference, sitting a half game below .500 at 25-26. Despite that disappointing record after a surprisingly strong start to 2022-23, though, the Blazers look like buyers leading up to the trade deadline, hoping it’s not too late to capitalize on another stellar season from […] The post Blazers emerge as ‘strong suitor’ for popular Jazz trade target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

What potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move Hornets would regret

What a difference a year has made for the Charlotte Hornets. It wasn’t that long ago when the Hornets won 43 games, good enough for a play-in berth. With the Hornets on an upward trajectory led by the nascent LaMelo Ball, it seemed like the only way to go for Michael Jordan’s franchise was up. […] The post What potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move Hornets would regret appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
