CBS Sports
Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks ejected after Cavs star throws ball at Grizzlies wing
Dillon Brooks has developed a bit of a reputation as an instigator over the past few seasons. The Memphis Grizzlies wing was infamously ejected from a playoff game last postseason for a cheap shot on Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, and on Thursday, he got into it with another opposing player. This time, it was Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell.
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Revealed
Both the Warriors and the Wolves need to win this one.
NBA
Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid named Kia Players of the Month
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in January. Check out their highlights from the past month. Nikola Jokic | Denver Nuggets. Jokic wins the monthly award for...
FOX Sports
Portland visits Washington following Lillard's 42-point game
Portland Trail Blazers (25-26, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (24-26, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays the Washington Wizards after Damian Lillard scored 42 points in the Trail Blazers' 122-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Wizards are 12-10 on their home court. Washington...
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super Bowl
We are gearing up for a very exciting Super Bowl matchup later this month between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, but there is one star player who we are learning is unlikely to be on the field.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas jumps into top five in Top 25 And 1 as Jayhawks get back on track
A week ago at this time, Kansas was on a three-game losing streak that had some questioning whether the Jayhawks were actually legitimate contenders to repeat as national champions. Me? I more or less just chalked it up to a ridiculously tough three-game stretch against ranked schools. As I explained...
CBS Sports
College basketball power rankings: Virginia moves up to No. 2, Saint Mary's at No. 7 ahead of Gonzaga showdown
By my count, there were nearly a dozen high-major coaches who entered this season needing a big year (perhaps even needing to make the NCAAs) in order to stave off being fired. Four of those coaches have turned their fortunes, though a lot of work remains in the next six weeks. Let's check in on those four guys.
CBS Sports
Royals' Anthony Misiewicz: Designated for assignment
Misiewicz was designated for assignment by the Royals on Friday. The club needed to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for the re-signing of Zack Greinke. Misiewicz pitched pretty well for Kansas City down the stretch last season after being acquired via trade from the Mariners with a 4.11 ERA and 19:4 K:BB over 15.1 innings. It's the second time since July that the left-hander has been designated for assignment.
Tri-City Herald
OKC Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault Gives Update on Chet Holmgren
The Oklahoma City Thunder and their fanbase is collectively awaiting the return of promising prospect Chet Holmgren. After being drafted with the second pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Holmgren has yet to play in a regular NBA game after suffering a Lisfranc injury this past summer. “Projections and predictions...
FOX Sports
Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
The Best Active NBA Players That Played For The Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the home of many NBA superstars such as Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony.
FOX Sports
James has triple-double, leads Lakers past Knicks in OT
NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James moved within 89 points of breaking the NBA's career scoring record and climbed into fourth place on the assists list, finishing with a triple-double in his return to Madison Square Garden as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 129-123 on Tuesday night.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: 'Half the league' after Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic; Warriors interested in Matisse Thybulle
There is now just more than a week until the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Thursday, Feb. 9, which means teams across the league are working harder than ever to either bolster their squad for the stretch run or move their best players to get into a better draft position.
CBS Sports
Orioles' John Means: Out until at least July
Means (elbow) won't rejoin the Orioles' rotation until at least July, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Means underwent Tommy John surgery in late April of last year, so it's not a surprise to hear the team isn't expecting to have him available at least until around the All-Star break. Fantasy managers would be wise to keep expectations low for the left-hander in 2023, with the hope that he can regain his form and workload in 2024.
CBS Sports
Five 76ers trade targets and potential deals to land them, including familiar faces to back up Joel Embiid
As a team near the top of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, largely happy with its current rotation and short on moveable assets, the Philadelphia 76ers aren't expected to be major players at the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline this season. However, that doesn't mean they won't look to upgrade the roster around the edges. Specifically, the Sixers would probably benefit from some added depth at the center spot and on the perimeter.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Continues efficient run
Antetokounmpo recorded 34 points (14-24 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 18 rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes in Tuesday's 124-115 win over the Hornets. The Hornets have been dominated by opposing frontcourt players all season, and Antetokounmpo ensured that trend continued Tuesday, as he came through with another efficient, high-scoring effort. Antetokounmpo even delivered a rare quality showing from the free-throw line, though fantasy managers have surely committed to punting that category while the two-time MVP has converted only 64.6 percent of his 13.2 attempts per game this season. Fortunately, Antetokounmpo has at least resumed knocking down shots in the paint since he returned to action after he had endured a string of inefficient outings before sitting out five straight games with a knee injury. In his first five games since his return, Antetokounmpo is averaging 37.4 points on 61.5 percent shooting from the field.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Dialed in against Pels
Murray ended Tuesday's 122-113 win over New Orleans with 32 points (10-21 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and six assists over 36 minutes. Murray looked better than ever against New Orleans, and he drilled seven three-pointers on the way to one of his best totals of the season. Although Murray has recently struggled with a knee injury, he showed no ill effects against the struggling Pelicans. His 32 points marked his second-best scoring total of the season, and he's currently on pace to crush his previous seasonal per-game averages in both assists (5.7) and rebounds (4.1).
CBS Sports
NBA rumors: Hawks lower John Collins asking price; Jazz, Rockets remain interested
If the Atlanta Hawks haven't been the league's most disappointing team this season, they're not far off. After a beatdown of the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, the Hawks are 26-26 and clinging to a play-in spot, just a single game up on the 11th-place Chicago Bulls in the loss column.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Expected to debut Wednesday
Head coach Taylor Jenkins said he's expecting Green (knee) to get some minutes during Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green's recovery process following offseason left knee surgery has been slow, but he's nearing the end of his rehab. He's officially listed...
FOX Sports
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
