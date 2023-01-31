ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Saginaw News

A Michigan college could dump ‘Pioneers’ as a nickname, fearing it’s offensive. There’s pushback.

FRANKENLUST TOWNSHIP, MI — Counties away from the nearest peer institution, Delta College was on its own when the campus opened to students 62 years ago. Bay City Junior College, which once operated on the third floor of a nearby high school, was shuttered by then. Northwood University’s move from Alma to Midland came one year later. Saginaw Valley State University did not yet even exist.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Gov. Whitmer fills vacant regent, trustee spots at 6 Michigan universities

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed multiple people to vacant positions on six university boards of regents and trustees. The appointments, likely to be approved in the Democratically-controlled state Senate, account for vacancies at Eastern Michigan University, Central Michigan University, Western Michigan University, Northern Michigan University, Grand Valley State University and Ferris State University.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Enrollment stabilizing at Michigan colleges, national report shows

After multiple consecutive semesters of enrollment declines, Michigan colleges saw stabilized numbers in fall 2022. Michigan colleges across all sectors dropped less than 1% in total enrollment from fall 2021 to last fall, according to a report by National Student Clearinghouse Research Center released on Thursday, Feb. 2. At just...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
25K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy