Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Brevin Boilore of Corunna’s boys basketball team voted Flint-area Athlete of the Week
FLINT – Brevin Boilore of Corunna’s boys basketball team has been voted Flint-area Athlete of the Week for Jan. 23-28 by readers of MLive-The Flint Journal. Boilore received 26,662 of the 63,727 votes cast – that’s 41.8 percent – to finish ahead of Flushing boys basketball player Brayden Jones, who received 23,015 votes.
Flint-area basketball highlights: Flushing girls win fourth straight game
FLINT – Alexis Miller scored 10 points Thursday to lead nine Flushing players who figured in the scoring during the Raiders’ 47-17 victory over Hamady. Victoria Derricks and Alexis Woodbeck added seven points apiece for Flushing, which raised its record to 12-2 with its fourth straight victory.
Michigan’s top high school girls basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1)
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week? (Jan. 23-29) SBLive's Michigan high school boys and girls basketball top games of the week (Jan. 31-Feb. 4) West Bloomfield girls basketball holds on for win over Edison Academy Over the next week, we’ll be taking a look at some of the ...
Flint-area boys basketball Power Rankings for Feb. 2, 2023; Davison is on the move
FLINT – We could have a new No. 1 team after Friday’s showdown between Grand Blanc and Davison. Both teams are playing awfully well right now and will be facing off for first place in the Saginaw Valley League.
Saginaw basketball highlights: Freeland wins defensive battle
Freeland may not have gotten many style points, but the Falcons got a win. The Falcons scrapped past New Lothrop, earning a 38-30 girls basketball victory Wednesday.
Flint-area girls basketball Power Rankings and trending teams for Feb. 1, 2023
FLINT – Not much has changed in our weekly Flint-area girls basketball Power Rankings. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Here are the rosters for Saturday’s Flint Generals-Muskegon alumni game
FLINT – Players from the Flint Generals and Muskegon’s pro hockey teams will square off Saturday night in an alumni game prior to the Flint Firebirds-Owen Sound Attack game at the Dort Financial Center. A ticket to the Firebirds-Attack game is good for admission to the alumni game,...
Game ends abruptly after two spectators storm court to attack Ypsilanti basketball player
YPSILANTI – The junior varsity boys basketball game between Ypsilanti and Adrian ended abruptly Tuesday night after two spectators came onto the court and attacked a Ypsilanti player. According to a statement from Ypsilanti Community Schools, two unknown spectators came onto the court during the JV game at approximately...
East Village Magazine
Sports Beat: Steve Schmidt surpasses 1000 games in his 32nd season as Mott CC’s men’s basketball coach
If successful sports coaches are measured by longevity, wins, and winning percentage, then Steve Schmidt, men’s basketball coach at Mott Community College (MCC), is, at present, one of the most successful coaches in America at any level in any era. Schmidt coached his 1000th game for Mott on Dec....
abc12.com
10 Davison Cardinals sign letters of intent to play college sports
DAVISON, MICH. (WJRT) - Davison high school hosted 10 athletes Wednesday night for national signing day. Here are the athletes and college sport they'll be playing:
Ypsilanti JV basketball game postponed after fan reportedly runs on court, attacks player, sparking brawl
Police in Ypsilanti are trying to figure out what led up to a brawl at a high school basketball game Tuesday night. The fight broke out during the junior varsity game between the Adrian and Ypsilanti boys’ basketball teams.
MLive.com
Michigan State mailbag: Transfer portal strategy, NCAA Tournament outlook, fifth-year decision
EAST LANSING – We’re playing the hits in this edition of our Michigan State mailbag. Spartans fans wanted to hear about Tom Izzo’s transfer portal strategy, the likelihood of current players returning for a fifth year and the outlook on some of the Spartans’ recruits. That’s...
How 3 Detroit Lions helped a Michigan man win $1 million on DraftKings
NOVI, MI - He didn’t quite know how to tell his wife he was quitting his career as an accountant to gamble on sports for a living. Well, $1 million definitely helps solidify his career decision. With the help of three Detroit Lions players, Livonia native Mike Petta, who...
Detroit student on life support after collapsing during basketball game
A Northwestern High School student is fighting for his life after collapsing during a basketball game.
Michigan Flips Versatile Defensive Lineman Away From Stanford
Another targeted prospect, another flip, commitment and signing for Michigan.
Michigan State’s Jayden Reed impresses with top-recorded speed at Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. -- Jayden Reed passed on the NFL this time last year. But the former Michigan State standout isn’t wasting a moment to put his name back on draft radars at the 2023 Senior Bowl. Reed was the fastest-recorded player on Day 1 of the Senior Bowl. The...
A Michigan college could dump ‘Pioneers’ as a nickname, fearing it’s offensive. There’s pushback.
FRANKENLUST TOWNSHIP, MI — Counties away from the nearest peer institution, Delta College was on its own when the campus opened to students 62 years ago. Bay City Junior College, which once operated on the third floor of a nearby high school, was shuttered by then. Northwood University’s move from Alma to Midland came one year later. Saginaw Valley State University did not yet even exist.
Gov. Whitmer fills vacant regent, trustee spots at 6 Michigan universities
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed multiple people to vacant positions on six university boards of regents and trustees. The appointments, likely to be approved in the Democratically-controlled state Senate, account for vacancies at Eastern Michigan University, Central Michigan University, Western Michigan University, Northern Michigan University, Grand Valley State University and Ferris State University.
Enrollment stabilizing at Michigan colleges, national report shows
After multiple consecutive semesters of enrollment declines, Michigan colleges saw stabilized numbers in fall 2022. Michigan colleges across all sectors dropped less than 1% in total enrollment from fall 2021 to last fall, according to a report by National Student Clearinghouse Research Center released on Thursday, Feb. 2. At just...
Senior Bowl Day 2 observations: Potential Lions fit at cornerback shines
MOBILE, Ala. -- Kyu Blu Kelly did himself a favor on Day 2 of the 2023 Senior Bowl, making a handful of aggressive plays to the ball, including a 40-yard pick-six interception. The former three-year starter at Stanford is a long, athletic cornerback who flashed his quick-react ability and strong...
