Lynn Haven, FL

Mosley shuts out Leon, advances to district final

By Sam Granville
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley girls soccer team shut out Leon 4-0 at Tommy Oliver Stadium Monday night to advance to the Class 6A District 2 final.

The Dolphins improved to 11-1-1 and will face Chiles for the district title on Wednesday, February 1.

