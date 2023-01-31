Mosley shuts out Leon, advances to district final
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley girls soccer team shut out Leon 4-0 at Tommy Oliver Stadium Monday night to advance to the Class 6A District 2 final.
The Dolphins improved to 11-1-1 and will face Chiles for the district title on Wednesday, February 1.
