ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis aldermen consider $30M payment for convention center expansion

By Kevin S. Held, Andy Banker, Reggie Lee, Chris Regnier
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ekrU5_0kWvHZoo00

ST. LOUIS – The first $30 million of the city of St. Louis’ share of the Rams settlement money may be used to help fund the expansion of the America’s Center downtown. The project is so far over budget that the $30 million won’t be enough to make up for everything. However, it could certainly help.

Ground was broken on the two-phase convention center expansion last May, without enough money to finish phase two. $210 million was originally budgeted for the project, with St. Louis City and County each kicking in $105 million.

We’re told funding and bidding delays along with supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic have pushed the project was beyond $210 million.

There is enough money to finish the new façade and the 92,000 square feet of exhibit space along Cole Street. Although, there is not enough for the new outdoor plaza and indoor grand ballroom that have been promised to people planning to hold conventions there late this year into early 2024.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

The city received $280 million in Rams settlement money, the county got $169 million, and the RSA, the group which runs the Dome, got $70 million for Dome upkeep.

$30 million of the city’s share is supposed to be for the Convention Center project.

Alderman Jack Coatar has proposed a bill authorizing that spending.

“There’s this $30 million basically appropriated to the city specifically for the convention center expansion. If we don’t use it for that purpose, it reverts back to the RSA. So, from my perspective and city leaders’ perspectives, let’s go ahead and use this money to at least get some of the second phase of the convention center expansion done. “

Top Story: Can you smoke marijuana in public in Missouri? Where weed isn’t allowed

Coatar also said an additional $80 million beyond the $30 million in Rams money could be needed to get everything done.

The Aldermanic Committee on Conventions, Tourism, Arts, and Humanities is set to consider Coatar’s bill Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Building Design & Construction

St. Louis’s first transit-oriented multifamily development opens in historic Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood

St. Louis’s first major transit-oriented, multi-family development recently opened with 287 apartments available for rent. The $71 million Expo at Forest Park project includes a network of pathways to accommodate many modes of transportation including ride share, the region’s Metro Transit system, a trolley line, pedestrian traffic, automobiles, and bike traffic on the 7-mile St. Vincent Greenway Trail. It also provides parking, extensive amenities, and 30,000 sf of retail space.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Metrolink making new security improvements as they inch closer to finalizing a North-South expansion

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The long discussed Northside-Southside Metrolink is tracking closer to reality as Bi-State Development moves to finalize a route. Discussions of an expansion of Metrolink have been in the works for more than a decade. Voters in 2017 approved a sales tax increase specifically for expanded services. In 2022 a revised route was presented that shifted from more stations in Downtown to a route on Jefferson Avenue from Chippewa in South St. Louis to Natural Bridge in North St. Louis. This path would take the line through areas of major development including the MLS stadium and the NGA site in North St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Burger King brings back tacos to St. Louis area for limited time

ST. LOUIS – A return to taco-bout, indeed! Burger King tacos are back at St. Louis-area restaurants for a limited time. After several years off the menu, 52 Burger King restaurants around the St. Louis region will bring back tacos. Some franchises around St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the Metro East already added tacos back to their menus Wednesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Drive-Thru Cannabis Store Opens in St. Louis’ Cherokee District

ViolaMO opened its second St. Louis location and its first drive-thru cannabis dispensary in St. Louis on February 1. The Chicago-based, multi-state operator founded by Al Harrington and Dan Pettigrew celebrated its newest dispensary site at 3420 Iowa Street in downtown St. Louis. VMO is a partnership with former NBA player Larry Hughes and Village Brands.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Tracking the possible Chinese balloon over Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — On Wednesday, a huge balloon thought to be from China was seen over Billings, Montana. US officials are tracking it as it flies over the continental United States. Chances are good that you could see it over the Midwest soon if it stays in the air. It may be over the […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy