Pulaski County Juvenile Detention Center head accused of sexual assault, harassment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The former Pulaski County Juvenile Detention Center director is now facing child sexual assault and harassment charges.

Ronald Routh turned himself in this morning and bonded out shortly after.

He is facing a total of four charges: three counts of sexual assault and one of sexual harassment. All involve minors at the detention center.

According to a spokesperson for Pulaski County, this all started in June of 2022 when reports were made to state police regarding child maltreatment.

One month later, the Crimes Against Children division of Arkansas State Police notified the county that complaints were filed against the director, Ronald Routh.

As soon as the county was notified about the investigation, Routh was placed on administrative leave.

He submitted his resignation just last week, on January 24.

According to the affidavit, one of the juveniles was as young as 11 years old and at least one incident was caught on video.

The affidavit said he even admitted some of his actions to one of the officers and other staff members verified some of the actions, saying they’d seen it on video.

We reached out to Routh himself for comment but did not hear back

“The safety and protection of our children is and will continue to be, the County’s top priority,” said Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde.

The PIO for the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said the case will go to circuit court and the next court date has not yet been set.

We also reached out to Routh’s attorney but did not hear back.

