Former NFL Stars Rob Sims And Calvin Johnson Jr., Launch Primitiv Performance Line Of Nano-CBD Products

Primitiv, a black-owned Michigan-based cannabis and wellness company co-founded by former Detroit Lions teammates Rob Sims and 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Calvin Johnson Jr., launched Primitiv Performance, a product line designed for people living an athletic lifestyle to use before, during and after a workout. Developed by former professional athletes, Primitiv Performance utilizes a proprietary blend of electrolytes, vitamins, and water-mixable nano phytocannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBC and CBN) formulated to aid in rehydration, recovery, and support the immune system.
