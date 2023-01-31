Primitiv, a black-owned Michigan-based cannabis and wellness company co-founded by former Detroit Lions teammates Rob Sims and 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Calvin Johnson Jr., launched Primitiv Performance, a product line designed for people living an athletic lifestyle to use before, during and after a workout. Developed by former professional athletes, Primitiv Performance utilizes a proprietary blend of electrolytes, vitamins, and water-mixable nano phytocannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBC and CBN) formulated to aid in rehydration, recovery, and support the immune system.

