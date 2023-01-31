ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph Curry jokes about passing Wilt Chamberlain's scoring record

By Alex Espinoza
 3 days ago

Move over, Wilt the Stilt. The GOAT is atop the leaderboards.

At this point, no franchise record seems out of record for Warriors superstar Steph Curry, who is in the midst of this 14th NBA season. In Monday’s 128-120 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder , Curry set the franchise record for most field goals made. If you’re scoring more than Wilt, you’re doing something right.

After the game, Curry was joking about his latest milestone while talking with NBC Sports Bay Area.

“It means I’m getting old,” Curry said with a smile. “That’s special. I think everybody who breaks a Wilt record feels a certain type of way, because there’s certain ones that nobody’s gonna touch. But definitely blessed to be here 14 years representing Dub Nation. Putting up a lot of shots, thankfully a lot of them went in. That’s pretty cool, definitely one to celebrate.”

The 34-year-old Curry surpassed Wilt (7,216 field goals) with his seventh field goal of the evening, en route to his 38-point, 12-assist, eight-rebound effort. Steph had an efficient night from the field, going 12-of-20 overall and 8-of-14 from the 3-point land. It took Steph 861 games to get there, compared to Wilt’s 1,045.

Fittingly, Curry accomplished the feat on a night when he clicked with Klay Thompson (28 points), who gave his Splash Brother a shoutout after the game.

“What a legendary accomplishment,” Klay said. “I mean, Wilt Chamberlain’s one of the greatest athletes to ever walk this earth. The fact that Steph was able to do that – a foot shorter than him – that’s special.”

