North Fort Myers, FL

Stray hog wreaks havoc in North Fort Myers neighborhood

By Mercedes Martinez
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A stray hog roaming around the neighborhood of Suncoast Estates in North Fort Myers was being a nuisance!

Neighbors said the new guy on the block was causing trouble by getting into trash and even into someone’s water pipes.

Everyone was trying to formulate a solution, but when one neighbor heard someone mention killing the pig and having him for dinner, she stepped in.

Mary Goodwin said, “Nobody’s starving that much to, you know, kill the pig, just shoot the pig.”

Goodwin has taken in the neighborhood pest and will take care of him until someone claims him back.

