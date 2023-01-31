Read full article on original website
ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
KATV
Our Blood Institute in Arkansas to host emergency recovery blood drives
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Our Blood Institute in Arkansas announced on Friday it will be hosting emergency blood drives in Little Rock and Conway on Saturday. ABI said the winter weather this week has caused hundreds to blood drive cancellations. The emergency blood drive in Little Rock will be...
KATV
'Stressful definitely:' Little Rock emergency shelter changes location due to power outage
Little Rock (KATV) — The cold weather continues to loom over much of the state this week. A Little Rock organization is doing their part to keep the homeless community out of freezing temperatures. Founder of The Van, Aaron Reddin said it's not uncommon for them to open up...
KATV
Black History in Arkansas: Joycelyn Elders, first African American Surgeon General
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Women's rights in America have many similarities to racial rights fought for by minority communities where equality is challenged. Joycelyn Elders is a staple to trailblazing women who not only became the first African American Surgeon General but set a standard by standing for the rights of women, sex education for youth, and national health care.
KATV
Winter weather to worsen the blood emergency in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Our Blood Institute confirmed on Tuesday that due to winter weather the blood supply has reached dangerous emergency blood shortage status. According to OBI the states blood supply was already too low last week and the winter weather this week has only heightened the need.
KATV
Black History in Arkansas: Scipio Africanus Jones; prominent Little Rock attorney
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Scipio Africanus Jones, commonly known as S. A. Jones was born to an enslaved woman and would later become known as one of the most notable businessmen and attorneys in central Arkansas. Jones was born in 1863 near Tulip in Dallas County to Jemmina Jones,...
KATV
Blue Bell releases a new ice cream flavor in time for National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Blue Bell announced they are releasing a new ice cream flavor on Thursday in honor of National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Feb. 4. The new flavor of ice cream is called "I ❤ Cereal" and it is combined with fruity cereal pieces and confetti sprinkles.
KATV
Road conditions on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Traffic along Interstate-630 on Martin Luther King Jr. is moving along smoothy and salt trucks have been out treating the road. There has been one wreck reported on Interstate-530. KATV's Cayla Christian suggests that those traveling through the area check IDrive Arkansas for current road...
KATV
North Little Rock Sanitation Department not running routes Wednesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock Sanitation Department announced on Wednesday morning it will not be running its routes today due to weather. The sanitation department said the pickups will start back up when the weather starts to clear up and the landfill opens back up. For more...
KATV
Do not 'open the door and stick yo leg out' when sliding on ice, AR sheriff's office warns
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As another round of winter precipitation is expected to hit our state Wednesday evening, one central Arkansas sheriff's office released a list warning drivers not to "open the door and stick yo leg out" if you happen to find yourself sliding on the ice. The...
KATV
Due to recent inclement weather Waste Management has paused operations in Jefferson County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Waste Management announced it will be pausing residential services in Jefferson County due to the effects of the recent winter weather. "The safety of our employees is paramount to Waste Management," said Jamie Vernon, public sector manager for Waste Management. "We are sorry for the inconvenience this storm event has caused our customers."
KATV
'Somebody needs to help us move', says Big Country Chateau resident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Residents at Big Country Chateau are still unsure if conditions at their apartment complex will improve or if they'll be prompted to move out. Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin has made strides to help residents at the complex by speaking with Entergy to prolong the power shut off.
KATV
Arkansas AG files emergency petition to have receiver pay Big Country Chateau's bills
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin filed an emergency petition Wednesday to have the court appoint a receiver for the owners of the troubled Big Country Chateau apartment complex after months of tenants speaking out on the condition of the property. If the motion is granted...
KATV
Full Court Awards 2023: Benton's Terrion Burgess and Sylvan Hills' Jianna Morris
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Benton sophomore Terrion Burgess and Sylvan Hills senior Jianna Morris were both named to the Full Court Awards watch list. The award recognizes some of the best high school hoops stars in the state of Arkansas. Burgess has established himself as a rim-rattler after a...
KATV
Icy road, bridge conditions cause multiple vehicle accidents
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Icy roads and bridges have resulted in multiple vehicle wrecks in different parts of the state Thursday morning. IDrive Arkansas has shown two wrecks on Interstate-30 in Little Rock as well as all southbound lanes in White County being closed due to an accident. Arkansas...
KATV
Tuesday winter mix moves into central Arkansas; roads closures and dangerous ice expected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the state braces for another round of storms moving in on Tuesday, many Arkansas roads are icy in the northern sections and have caused a number of closures to roads and bridges. IdriveArkansas shows most roads are covered with ice patches, and slush in...
KATV
Wide portion of south Arkansas without electricity as ice-covered trees fall on powerlines
SHERIDAN, Ark. (KATV) — Across the state, Arkansans witnessed ice storms and many are dealing with power outages. A lot of outages have been from trees and tree limbs falling onto powerlines. In Sheridan, a giant tree knocked down powerlines and caused a lot of the downtown area to...
KATV
FBI: Explosives found in Fort Smith home of suspect believed to be armed and dangerous
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans announced on Friday they need the publics help in locating Neil Ravi Mehta. FBI Little Rock said Mehta will be arrested for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On Jan. 31 agents with the FBI and...
KATV
Two masked thieves use stolen credit cards at multiple stores, Benton police say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Authorities in Benton are searching for two suspects they said recently used stolen debit and/or credit cards to make purchases at several area retailers. In a post on social media Thursday, the Benton Police Department said the pictured individuals made illegal purchases at the Kroger...
KATV
Overnight lane closures on Interstate 30 in Saline County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday the construction to widen I-30 will result in overnight lane closures. I-30 is being widened to six lanes according to ARDOT. Construction crews will start working in the eastbound and westbound lanes between exit 111 and Sevier Street.
KATV
Entergy reassures that it is 'over-prepared' for ice storm in central AR
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Icey weather has already taken down power lines in Arkansas, mostly in the northeast part of the state early Tuesday morning. Entergy said that about 7,500 Arkansas households experienced power outages in the early morning hours, the majority of which have had power restored. Tuesday...
