ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

Black History in Arkansas: Joycelyn Elders, first African American Surgeon General

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Women's rights in America have many similarities to racial rights fought for by minority communities where equality is challenged. Joycelyn Elders is a staple to trailblazing women who not only became the first African American Surgeon General but set a standard by standing for the rights of women, sex education for youth, and national health care.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Winter weather to worsen the blood emergency in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Our Blood Institute confirmed on Tuesday that due to winter weather the blood supply has reached dangerous emergency blood shortage status. According to OBI the states blood supply was already too low last week and the winter weather this week has only heightened the need.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Road conditions on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Traffic along Interstate-630 on Martin Luther King Jr. is moving along smoothy and salt trucks have been out treating the road. There has been one wreck reported on Interstate-530. KATV's Cayla Christian suggests that those traveling through the area check IDrive Arkansas for current road...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Due to recent inclement weather Waste Management has paused operations in Jefferson County

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Waste Management announced it will be pausing residential services in Jefferson County due to the effects of the recent winter weather. "The safety of our employees is paramount to Waste Management," said Jamie Vernon, public sector manager for Waste Management. "We are sorry for the inconvenience this storm event has caused our customers."
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
KATV

'Somebody needs to help us move', says Big Country Chateau resident

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Residents at Big Country Chateau are still unsure if conditions at their apartment complex will improve or if they'll be prompted to move out. Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin has made strides to help residents at the complex by speaking with Entergy to prolong the power shut off.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KATV

Icy road, bridge conditions cause multiple vehicle accidents

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Icy roads and bridges have resulted in multiple vehicle wrecks in different parts of the state Thursday morning. IDrive Arkansas has shown two wrecks on Interstate-30 in Little Rock as well as all southbound lanes in White County being closed due to an accident. Arkansas...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Overnight lane closures on Interstate 30 in Saline County

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday the construction to widen I-30 will result in overnight lane closures. I-30 is being widened to six lanes according to ARDOT. Construction crews will start working in the eastbound and westbound lanes between exit 111 and Sevier Street.
SALINE COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy