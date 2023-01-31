Read full article on original website
Kooky Blip
3d ago
They collect billions in premiums and then disappear. It’s criminal.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive ResidenceDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Take a thrilling helicopter ride above San Diego to take in the city's breathtaking scenery.Greg and MariaSan Diego, CA
California is Building a New Migrant Processing Facility - Here's What You Need to KnowTom HandyCalifornia State
Try Mexican food and you'll fall in love.Greg and MariaSan Diego, CA
Related
KPBS
Local businesses abuzz about e-bike incentives proposed by California
Electric bikes — or e-bikes as they’re known — are more popular than ever. Kids use them to get to and from school, surfers ride them to their favorite spot, and many people view them as an alternative to cars. The electric battery assists your pedaling, especially on hills. They can reach speeds of almost 30 miles per hour and the batteries can be charged thousands of times before they need to be replaced.
SDG&E customers to see Climate Credit on February, March statements
SAN DIEGO — Residential utility ratepayers will receive around $104 in bill credit on their February and March San Diego Gas & Electric statements, it was announced Thursday. This comes after a decision made Thursday by the California Public Utilities Commission to advance the timing of two of three...
NBC San Diego
Who Was Jay Kahn? Local Entrepreneur Leaves $100 Million to San Diego Foundation
The San Diego Foundation Thursday received $100 million from the estate of the late local entrepreneur Jay Kahn, the largest gift of its kind ever given to a San Diego nonprofit. "Jay Kahn was a compassionate man who loved San Diego and wished for his legacy and estate to be...
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Residents drop lawsuit over removal of palm trees in Point Loma
A local couple have dropped their lawsuit against the city of San Diego over the removal of palm trees in the Point Loma-Ocean Beach area that local and federal authorities said posed potential flight safety hazards to planes using San Diego International Airport, City Attorney Mara Elliott announced Feb. 2.
Physically disabled College Area women pleading with city to fix potholes near Alvarado Hospital
SAN DIEGO — A College Area woman submitted 30 requests for nearly a decade, requesting road repairs on the City's Get it Done app, but despite some patchwork done, she said it's simply not enough. Typically, nine city crews are assigned to fill potholes across San Diego County. The...
Gas bills expected to decline in February, SDG&E announces
San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) customers could see a major dip in their gas bills this month after prices for the commodity hit historic highs during December and January.
Tensions growing at Canyonside Ranch between horse boarders, evicted leaseholders
SAN DIEGO — A dispute is growing at Canyonside Ranch, a horse-boarding facility owned by the City of San Diego. The current leaseholders have been ordered to vacate the property, but boarders accuse them of trying to tear down the ranch before their exit. “This was dismantled. The wood...
It takes 3.2 people to afford a 2-bedroom on minimum wage in San Diego: Zillow
It would take the income of more than three people earning minimum wage to afford a two-bedroom apartment in San Diego, according to analysis from Zillow.
This San Diego beach town made Forbes’ ‘Best Places to Travel in 2023’ list
A North County beach town has earned some bragging rights as the only city in California to make Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel in 2023" list.
KPBS
County contractor ordered to rehire fired janitors, with back pay
NOVA, a company contracted to provide janitorial services at the San Diego County Administration Building, has been ordered to rehire several fired janitors. The San Diego County Office of Labor Standards & Enforcement found NOVA violated labor laws and retaliated against several janitorial workers for trying to unionize. NOVA was also ordered to give the workers back pay.
More Retail Closures: Bed Bath & Beyond to Close 3 SD County Stores
Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as...
Coast News
Bed Bath & Beyond to close three San Diego County stores
REGION — Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business...
New security measures taken at Chula Vista Ralphs to prevent shoplifting
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Shoppers across San Diego County are noticing more grocery and retail stores take new steps to prevent shoplifting. Ralphs on East Palomar Street in Chula Vista is the latest store to upgrade their security. Customers will now have to purchase specific items like bath and body products and even vitamins at designated registers.
A Skydiver Slammed into a House After His Parachute Failed. He Survived.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A southern California skydiver is lucky to be alive after a midair mishap sent him crashing into the roof of a home at high speed. The San Diego Union...
KPBS
San Diego tribe becomes first in state to break with California gaming oversight
For the first time, a California tribe will break with state gaming oversight and instead work with the federal government to regulate its operations. The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, based out of northern San Diego County, came to the decision after more than two years of legal battles over how the state uses money collected from tribes for oversight.
KPBS
Change in towing policy coming to San Diego
The city of San Diego plans to change it's policy around vehicle towing. Specifically, car owners in San Diego will not be towed for late registrations fees, or for having more than five unpaid parking tickets. Councilmember Stephen Whitburn is spearheading the policy change. He said towing the cars of...
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive Residence
Before we get to the almost $100 Million property a.k.a the most expensive San Diego estate listed for sale on Zillow, let's discuss the second most expensive one: the Fox Hill Estate.
Coast News
Oceanside asks more input on El Corazon Park
OCEANSIDE — On Feb. 2, the city of Oceanside will host a community meeting for the design of the El Corazon Park Site 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the El Corazon Conference and Event Center, 3306 Senior Center Drive. This is the second opportunity for the community to provide input on the design of the 17-acre public park that will be built near the northwestern corner of Rancho Del Oro and El Corazon Drive.
A newly orphaned black bear cub joins several other cubs at Ramona Wildlife Center
SAN DIEGO — A California black bear cub arrived at San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center for rehabilitation and care, it was announced Wednesday. According to the San Diego Humane Society, the female cub, believed to be ten months old, was rescued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife on Dec. 18 in Bakersfield.
10-month-old black bear rescued, receiving care at SDHS Ramona Wildlife Center
A California black bear cub arrived at San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center for rehabilitation and care, it was announced Wednesday.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 3