Mackinaw City, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory for some northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in Chippewa, Luce, Antrim, Kalkaska, Otsego, Crawford, Charlevoix, Mason, and Oceana Counties. Roads are slippery. More lake effect snow showers today. WIND CHILL ADVISORY this morning for much of northern Michigan. Today...scattered snow showers...windy...and very cold. The wind will gust to 25 mph from the...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Public meetings to be held on protecting Lake Charlevoix shorelines

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Eight public meetings have been scheduled to continue discussions on how to protect and preserve shorelines in Lake Charlevoix. Meetings took place last fall with nine planning commissions. These eight follow-up meetings have been scheduled for the public to attend either in-person or online via...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
UpNorthLive.com

New school board members address issues and potential of violence

GRAND TRAVERSE & EMMET COUNTIES (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two new school board members are beginning their terms in northern Michigan, as some school boards have become centers of controversy in the U.S. and targets of violence. Beth Flynn serves on Petoskey's Public School Board of Education, while Beth Pack sits on...
PETOSKEY, MI

