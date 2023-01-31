Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Glen Lake gets by St. Francis in top ten hoops game, TC West hockey shuts out Gaylord
TRAVERSE CITY -- We had one of the most exciting match-ups of the high school girls basketball season the court on Wednesday night. Glen Lake and Traverse City St. Francis are both ranked top ten in their respective divisions. The Lakers showed why they are ranked #1 in Division 4 with a 51-45 win on the road.
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory for some northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in Chippewa, Luce, Antrim, Kalkaska, Otsego, Crawford, Charlevoix, Mason, and Oceana Counties. Roads are slippery. More lake effect snow showers today. WIND CHILL ADVISORY this morning for much of northern Michigan. Today...scattered snow showers...windy...and very cold. The wind will gust to 25 mph from the...
UpNorthLive.com
Public meetings to be held on protecting Lake Charlevoix shorelines
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Eight public meetings have been scheduled to continue discussions on how to protect and preserve shorelines in Lake Charlevoix. Meetings took place last fall with nine planning commissions. These eight follow-up meetings have been scheduled for the public to attend either in-person or online via...
UpNorthLive.com
Woman meets first responders who rescued her after crash with semi
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After a crash, first responders rarely get to meet the people they helped save, but that's not the case for one woman. In Nov. 2021, Faith Lancour was driving northbound on I-75 with her cruise control on despite the icy road conditions. Faith then lost...
UpNorthLive.com
New school board members address issues and potential of violence
GRAND TRAVERSE & EMMET COUNTIES (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two new school board members are beginning their terms in northern Michigan, as some school boards have become centers of controversy in the U.S. and targets of violence. Beth Flynn serves on Petoskey's Public School Board of Education, while Beth Pack sits on...
