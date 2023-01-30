Read full article on original website
Related
Ford recalls 462K vehicles over rear camera display failure
Ford is recalling 462,000 vehicles, including over 382,000 in the U.S., because of an issue related to video output that prevents the rearview camera image from displaying.
The BMW iX And i4 Being Recalled For A Faulty Artificial Sound Generator
BMW might have announced some impressive updates for the iX earlier this month, but the German EV SUV is facing yet another recall. The pedestrian warning sound isn't working on certain i4 and iX models, which means folks can't hear these EVs coming. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has...
Carscoops
Beware, Some BMW i4 And iX Models May Not Produce A Pedestrian Warning Sound
BMW is recalling more than 3,400 of its all-electric i4 and iX models in the United States because of a problem with the pedestrian warning system. A recall notice reveals that during vehicle start-up, the external artificial sound generator control unit may experience a fault. As such, the control unit software may not generate the required external artificial sound and subsequently not fully conform to FMVSS 141 Section 5.
Important Recalls that May Affect Your Vehicle
When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that vehicle at no cost to the owner. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.
torquenews.com
Tesla Offers $3,000 Discount - But With One Condition
Tesla is offering a discount on new Tesla vehicle purchases or free Super Charging miles for 3 years, but there is one condition to this. The EV price war is heating up as Tesla is offering more discounts for purchases of its vehicles. We have a Tweet that shows that Tesla is now offering a $3,000 discount or free Supercharging for 3 years with the purchase of new vehicles, but there is one condition.
Today Tesla Just Added Even More Discounts and Incentives
Tesla is increasing discounts and incentives on top of those already announced in December as Ford and Chevy begin discounting EVs too. The post Today Tesla Just Added Even More Discounts and Incentives appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford recalls 382,000 vehicles due to potential rearview video failure
Ford Motor Company announced that they are recalling more than 382,000 vehicles due to potential video output failure. They says the failure could prevent the rearview camera image from displaying.
Forget the Tesla Cybertruck, you want this electric Audi pickup truck instead
A luxury coupé that turns into a pickup? Yes, please!
The Daily Money: BMW, Hyundai and Ford recall nearly 400,000 vehicles
Ford, Hyundai and BMW are among the car makers to recall over 391,000 vehicles for reasons ranging from leaky fuel tanks to faulty camera systems
What Will a Toyota Tune-up Cost?
A Toyota tune-up cost for required maintenance on your next Toyota car, truck, or sport utility vehicle could be around $450 a year. The post What Will a Toyota Tune-up Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Audi hints at luxury electric 4×4 to compete with Mercedes Benz and Land Rover
The luxury electric 4×4 you’ve been waiting for is set to emerge in 2027, and no, it’s not the Mercedes Benz G-Class or Land Rover Defender. It’s a new secret project from Audi. A luxury electric Audi 4×4 coming in 2027. In a first from...
Does the 2023 Toyota Prius have a nice interior?
With the revamp of the Toyota Prius exterior, you would hope it carries on to the interior. Toyota brought a classy and luxurious design to the 2023 Toyota Prius interior. The post Does the 2023 Toyota Prius have a nice interior? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cheapest New Toyota Car Offers Serious Bang for Your Buck
The 2023 Toyota Corolla brings hybrid fuel economy and optional AWD to Toyota's cheapest new car. The Corolla has top-tier value in the segment. The post Cheapest New Toyota Car Offers Serious Bang for Your Buck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
millennialmoney.com
70+ Easy Cash Jobs
When you need cash immediately, you might not have time to wait for payday. These easy cash jobs earn you money under the table and fast. You’ll have the cash you need and can relieve the stress of not having enough money for an emergency or sometimes to make ends meet.
msn.com
The ravishing Genesis X Convertible Concept is going into production
The Genesis X Concept 2+2 grand tourer that debuted in March 2021 began as an internal design exercise. We said then that Genesis needs to build it. Over the next 18 months, we were treated to follow-ups in the X Speedium Coupe Concept, a shooting brake with more accommodations made for back-seaters, and the X Convertible Concept shown at last year's L.A. Auto Show. Seeing the droptop variant was like finding a gorgeous new example of a species going extinct, the Genesis (conceptually) replenishing an ecosystem that once included the Mercedes-Benz S-Class convertible and Jaguar XK but is now down to the BMW 8 Series, and will soon see the return of the Maserati GranCabrio. Now Automotive News has been told by Peter Lanzavecchia, chairman of Genesis' national dealer advisory council, that the X Convertible Concept is going into production.
Autoblog
2023 Ford Bronco Sport recalled over leaking ABS module
Ford has issued a recall that applies to approximately 800 units of the Bronco Sport manufactured during the 2023 model year. The crossovers included in the campaign are fitted with an ABS module that can leak and cause brake issues, due to a manufacturing problem. Assigned recall number 23V-021 by...
2023 Hyundai Tucson Has 1 Big Thing Honda CR-V Doesn’t Offer
Contrary to the 2023 Honda CR-V, the 2023 Hyundai Tucson offers a plug-in hybrid model, which delivers very high fuel economy. The post 2023 Hyundai Tucson Has 1 Big Thing Honda CR-V Doesn’t Offer appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which 2023 Toyota Corolla Sedan Trim Level Is Best?
Do you get much more on the range-topping 2023 Toyota Corolla XSE than the base LE? The post Which 2023 Toyota Corolla Sedan Trim Level Is Best? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
Keppel Terminal accident: prime mover driver dies after vehicle falls into sea
SINGAPORE — A man died at Keppel Terminal on Tuesday morning (31 January) when the prime mover which he was driving went off the pier and fell into the sea. The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said in a media release that its Marine Safety Control Centre was alerted at about 2am on Tuesday morning.
A 2013 Acura ILX Can Be a Reliable Used Luxury Car Under $20,000
For those hunting for a budget used luxury car, the 2013 Acura ILX is a reliable choice. The post A 2013 Acura ILX Can Be a Reliable Used Luxury Car Under $20,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0