ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Prep work begins for homeowners for the ice storm

By Rylie Birdwell
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpNHF_0kWvEy5A00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the ice storm makes its way to Central Arkansas, electric companies and homeowners are getting prepared.

The preparation has begun, and Arkansans are making sure their home is ready for the ice storm.

Pulaski County Juvenile Detention Center accused of sexual assault, harassment

“With an ice storm coming, and having been through a few of these before, I know the possibility of an extended power outage,” said homeowner, David Lewis.

Companies like Entergy and Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas said they have already gone into storm mode, even bringing in extra crews for support, because ice can be a major concern.

“Up to a half of inch of ice can be an additional 500 pounds of pressure on tree limbs and power lines, so if we get that much, we do expect there to be some power outages,” said Spokesperson for Entergy, Brandi Hinkle.

“We are always all hand on deck, but especially situations like this we will make sure everybody is available, put everybody on alert to know the storm is coming, and we always have to wait and see what mother nature pulls out whatever tricks she’s got this time,” said Director of Communications for Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, Rob Roedel.

Homeowners like David Lewis have already started the prep work.

“To charge up all of my electronic devices, my iPad, my phone, I’ve got a battery in the garage that’s a backup for those things,” said Lewis.

On top of prepping his spickets, generators, and making sure he has plenty of flashlights.

Both power companies gave some tips if the lights do go out.

“Just be patient and understand our crews are out working and our support staff, they would rather be at home with their families then out working power outages so they are going to work as quickly and safely to get your power back on,” stated Roedel.

“We want you to unplug major appliances or turn them off at the breaker so that when power does come back on, we are not powering up everyone’s large devices all at once, that would cause additional issues to the system,” stated Hinkle.

For updates on power outages you can visit both companies website and you can also receive text alerts from Entergy if you would like to sign up.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
5newsonline.com

ARDOT truck treating icy roads with salt tips over

ARKANSAS, USA — According to a post by Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), one of its truck tipped over this morning while treating icy roads. The truck blew a tire and due to heavy amounts of salt, flipped on its side. Arkansas had a wave of freezing rain, sleet...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Next round of frozen weather could destroy trees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's something we have seen with this winter weather and it could be worse with this next round of storms. Freezing rain could damage trees and power lines. It's already happening here in Arkansas. As more ice builds up on tree limbs, it eventually makes...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays

ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Developing road conditions around central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — KATV's Jeane' Franseen reported live from Interstate-630 to give the residents of Little Rock a better look at the road conditions. There are not a lot of vehicles driving on the roads and the roads are looking clear. Since the early afternoon Arkansas Department of...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Arkansas crews prepare for possible power outages

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As we all brace for the incoming winter weather— energy companies have also been doing the same. Entergy crews have been hard at work preparing for another round of winter weather in the Natural State. “We have been actually in storm restoration and storm...
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

ARDOT provides update on Arkansas road conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State officials in Arkansas say keeping the roads clear is their top priority as the state braces for a third round of ice storms while still recovering from the first two. Tuesday night’s winter storm left roads across east Arkansas covered in a thick sheet of ice. Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesperson […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy