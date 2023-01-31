Read full article on original website
Here’s what you need to know about the fight over property tax cuts in the Texas Legislature
Property tax cuts will be one of the dominant topics of debate during this legislative session, and the fight over how much to spend on them is starting to take shape. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have filed dozens of bills aimed at curbing the state’s high property tax burden. Texas Republicans, who campaigned heavily on cutting homeowners’ exorbitant property tax bills, are particularly focused on the issue. With the state sitting on a nearly $33 billion budget surplus, Gov. Greg Abbott has made a big promise: using half of that money to reduce property owners’ tax burden.
Wanna bet? Texas Legislature to reconsider legalizing casinos and sports betting
Gambling legalization advocates in Texas are going all in again this legislative session, confident that they have built more support since their efforts came up far short in 2021. The push is still an uphill battle, however, as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who oversees the Senate, continues to pour cold...
Texas heat-related deaths reached a two-decade high in 2022 amid extreme temperatures
Heat-related deaths in Texas last year reached a new high for this century amid a sharp rise in migrant deaths and soaring temperatures enhanced by climate change, according to a Texas Tribune analysis of state data going back to 1999. In 2022, Texas saw its second-hottest summer on record during...
Report: Texas parents worry about school violence, COVID
School safety and bullying are front of mind for parents across the state of Texas, along with lingering concerns about the COVID-19 virus, according to an education survey released this week by the Charles Butt Foundation. But the 2023 Texas Education Poll given annually to 1,000 respondents , including public...
State Board of Education drops opposition to school vouchers
The State Board of Education no longer opposes school voucher programs, a change in stance that could pave the way for the passage of legislation allowing parents to use public dollars on private school tuition. After initially adopting legislative priorities months ago that included a call to “reject all attempts...
