ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Steph Curry hosts Taylor Robertson in OKC after she breaks NCAA record

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Y5ap_0kWvEJKj00

Steph Curry knows how to make an impression on people.

Just two days ago, Oklahoma senior guard Taylor Robertson broke the NCAA Division I women’s hoops record 3-pointers made. On Monday, she was in the house at Oklahoma City for the Thunder’s matchup against the Warriors , as Curry’s special guest.

Curry chatted with Robertson before the game during warmups and took a photo with her, before signing his game-used jersey for her after the game.

Steph has been a dominant force the majority of Robertson’s life and a huge inspiration, as she was clearly moved by being able to meet one of her idols. Robertson has now made 503 3-pointers (and counting) while shooting 44 percent from beyond the arc for her career.

“She’s done it on the same things I pride myself on, on volume and efficiency,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area. “The timing was crazy. She just broke the record this week and we come to Oklahoma City, it’s amazing to have her come to the game, get to meet her. I know she’s looked up to me from the time she started hooping. Pretty special. Glad we could play well and get the win. I dunno if she’s a Thunder fan or not, but tonight’s she’s gotta be for Dub Nation. It was really, really cool to meet her.”

Curry is a champion of women’s sports and he continues to make an impact off the floor with small gestures like these.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors could trade for top defensive player?

They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Blazers star Damian Lillard sinks insane 80-foot shot vs. Grizzlies, but there’s a catch

The Portland Trail Blazers, after such a strong start to the season, have fallen off the pace in recent weeks. However, Damian Lillard is not to blame for their downtick in form. Lillard has been on an offensive tear as of late (even scoring 60 against the Utah Jazz last week); and on Wednesday night, he once again showed that his ability to put the ball into the hoop from everywhere on the court is just on an entirely different level from almost everyone else in the league at the moment.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVU FOX 2

15-year-old Warriors fan gifted backyard basketball court

DALY CITY, Calif. - A 15-year-old in Daly City with physical challenges and anxiety over shooting hoops in public now has his own backyard basketball court. The Make-A-Wish Foundation sent a video of the celebration, showing Isaiah throwing hoops with his family. Isaiah lives with epilepsy and cerebral palsy and...
DALY CITY, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final Pac-12 recruiting rankings for 2023 cycle

For the fifth straight season, the Oregon Ducks have maintained their spot atop the Pac-12 Conference when it comes to recruiting. While there have been coaching changes across the league, the Ducks have consistently been better than the rest when it comes to acquiring talent and bringing it to Eugene. Whether it’s national recruiting with players from Texas or Florida or local recruiting from the USC Trojans’ backyard in Los Angeles, there are few players the Ducks have been unable to get over the past several years if they want them. Wednesday was another great day for Dan Lanning and the Ducks,...
EUGENE, OR
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy