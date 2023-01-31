Steph Curry hosts Taylor Robertson in OKC after she breaks NCAA record

Steph Curry knows how to make an impression on people.

Just two days ago, Oklahoma senior guard Taylor Robertson broke the NCAA Division I women’s hoops record 3-pointers made. On Monday, she was in the house at Oklahoma City for the Thunder’s matchup against the Warriors , as Curry’s special guest.

Curry chatted with Robertson before the game during warmups and took a photo with her, before signing his game-used jersey for her after the game.

Steph has been a dominant force the majority of Robertson’s life and a huge inspiration, as she was clearly moved by being able to meet one of her idols. Robertson has now made 503 3-pointers (and counting) while shooting 44 percent from beyond the arc for her career.

“She’s done it on the same things I pride myself on, on volume and efficiency,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area. “The timing was crazy. She just broke the record this week and we come to Oklahoma City, it’s amazing to have her come to the game, get to meet her. I know she’s looked up to me from the time she started hooping. Pretty special. Glad we could play well and get the win. I dunno if she’s a Thunder fan or not, but tonight’s she’s gotta be for Dub Nation. It was really, really cool to meet her.”

Curry is a champion of women’s sports and he continues to make an impact off the floor with small gestures like these.