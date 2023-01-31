Read full article on original website
4 arrested after early morning chase in Indy by Indiana State Police
INDIANAPOLIS — Four people, including two wanted men, are under arrest after state troopers were led on a chase through Indianapolis early Thursday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the chase began at around 3:45 a.m. when a trooper saw a red Hyundai at 38th Street and Shore Drive drive straight from a turning […]
wrtv.com
Suspect in deadly crash given special driving privileges by Marion County Court
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge has granted special driving privileges to a suspect in a deadly crash last year. Connor Gaskill faces multiple charges, including reckless homicide and causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, in connection to the Sept. 29 crash that killed Rashid Conteh.
wbiw.com
Traffic stop in Lawrence County leads to arrest of wanted Bloomington man
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Officer Brenten Trueblood conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 54 and State Road 37. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Jefferrey Cahill was wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear...
DOCS: Franklin man threatened kids on school bus, hit police officer, shot up home in series of events
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Charges have been filed against a Franklin man accused of threatening a school bus full of children, striking a police officer, and shooting up a window in his own apartment over a two-day stretch. Franklin police were first called to an apartment on Cedar Lane Drive on January 4. A tenant told […]
Man airlifted to Indy hospital after motorcycle crash in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Dodge Journey at Foster and Purdum streets. Police said the preliminary investigation […]
wbiw.com
Springville man sentenced to prison after fatal crash
BEDFORD – Dakota Sykes, 22, of Springville, was sentenced by Lawrence County Superior Court Judge John Plummer III to 10 years in prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death. Sykes will serve 8 years in prison and the remaining two years on...
wslmradio.com
Martinsville man dies in off-road vehicle accident
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident in Morgan County. On Saturday morning, officers and emergency personnel responded to the 1200 block of West McClure Road after family members located Daniel Holley, 46, of Martinsville, unresponsive and trapped under a side-by-side ORV. Holley was pronounced dead at the scene.
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
ISP: Numerous reports of the latest Indiana State Police phone scam in Indianapolis Post
Indianapolis, IN — The Indiana State Police (ISP) Indianapolis Post has been receiving many complaints regarding a phone scam in the area. The caller identification on the call says, “Indiana State Police Post 52,” with the phone number listed as 317-899-8577 (the phone number to the post). The scammers pose themselves as police officers and […]
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 for suspected check fraud, identity deception
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in finding two people tied to a fraud investigation. Officials released images of two people suspected of check theft, identity deception, and fraud. Investigators said the suspected parties each cashed a check that had been stolen. If you recognize either person […]
wbiw.com
Intoxicated man arrested after crashing into a utility pole and fleeing the scene
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested early Friday morning after Bedford Police officers responded to Ace Pawn on 5th Street after a report of an accident. When police arrived at 3:26 a.m. they found the vehicle a 2013 Fiat 500 blocking the eastbound lane of 5th Street, unoccupied and that the vehicle had struck a utility pole.
Fox 59
Thieves hit Dollar General stores
INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room.
wbiw.com
Police Log: February 1, 2023
5:57 a.m. Medical emergency at Bliss House. An IU Lifeline ambulance responded. 10:25 a.m. Juvenile problem reported in the 2000 block of F Street. 10:25 a.m. Medical emergency at Centerstone. AN IU Lifeline ambulance responded. 11:23 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of O Street. An IU Lifeline ambulance...
WTHR
Downtown Carmel fire
Smoke erupts from a building in downtown Carmel on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Credit: Logan Milliken.
bcdemocrat.com
POLICE: Man, woman face drug charges following traffic stop
HAMBLEN TWP. — A man and woman from Martinsville, 39-year-old Jessey Richardson and 26-year-old Miranda Cooper, face multiple charges for possession of illegal substances and paraphernalia following a traffic stop last month. On Jan. 15, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Schonfeld was field training Deputy Derek Frensemeier in a...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person dead after shooting on city’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s southeast side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday at the 5300 block of Lunsford Circle. That’s in a residential area near South Arlington Road and Thompson Road.
wslmradio.com
Washington County Inmate Roster – 2-2-23
Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. February 1, 2023. Indiana State Police. Jesse Joe Simpson, 39, Salem. Possession of methamphetamine. Maintaining a common nuisance.
Local News Digital
Juvenile arrested for third North Vernon school intimidation incident
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – A Jennings County High School student has been arrested in connection to a third intimidation incident at Jennings County school in a period of four days. School Resource Officer (SRO) Matt Staples was told of an intimidating statement made by a Jennings County High School...
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
cbs4indy.com
Snow, sleet lead to slick spots, hazardous road conditions in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Road conditions deteriorated quickly Monday as light snow and sleet fell in central Indiana. A Winter Weather Advisory remained in effect for much of the viewing area until 12 p.m.; the advisory was extended for some counties until 2 p.m. Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day. The National Weather Service warned of slick travel conditions, especially on “untreated side roads, bridges and overpasses.”
