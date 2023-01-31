ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartholomew County, IN

FOX59

4 arrested after early morning chase in Indy by Indiana State Police

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people, including two wanted men, are under arrest after state troopers were led on a chase through Indianapolis early Thursday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the chase began at around 3:45 a.m. when a trooper saw a red Hyundai at 38th Street and Shore Drive drive straight from a turning […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man airlifted to Indy hospital after motorcycle crash in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Dodge Journey at Foster and Purdum streets. Police said the preliminary investigation […]
KOKOMO, IN
wbiw.com

Springville man sentenced to prison after fatal crash

BEDFORD – Dakota Sykes, 22, of Springville, was sentenced by Lawrence County Superior Court Judge John Plummer III to 10 years in prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death. Sykes will serve 8 years in prison and the remaining two years on...
SPRINGVILLE, IN
wslmradio.com

Martinsville man dies in off-road vehicle accident

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident in Morgan County. On Saturday morning, officers and emergency personnel responded to the 1200 block of West McClure Road after family members located Daniel Holley, 46, of Martinsville, unresponsive and trapped under a side-by-side ORV. Holley was pronounced dead at the scene.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Thieves hit Dollar General stores

INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: February 1, 2023

5:57 a.m. Medical emergency at Bliss House. An IU Lifeline ambulance responded. 10:25 a.m. Juvenile problem reported in the 2000 block of F Street. 10:25 a.m. Medical emergency at Centerstone. AN IU Lifeline ambulance responded. 11:23 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of O Street. An IU Lifeline ambulance...
BEDFORD, IN
WTHR

Downtown Carmel fire

Smoke erupts from a building in downtown Carmel on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Credit: Logan Milliken.
CARMEL, IN
bcdemocrat.com

POLICE: Man, woman face drug charges following traffic stop

HAMBLEN TWP. — A man and woman from Martinsville, 39-year-old Jessey Richardson and 26-year-old Miranda Cooper, face multiple charges for possession of illegal substances and paraphernalia following a traffic stop last month. On Jan. 15, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Schonfeld was field training Deputy Derek Frensemeier in a...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Person dead after shooting on city’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s southeast side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday at the 5300 block of Lunsford Circle. That’s in a residential area near South Arlington Road and Thompson Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wslmradio.com

Washington County Inmate Roster – 2-2-23

Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. February 1, 2023. Indiana State Police. Jesse Joe Simpson, 39, Salem. Possession of methamphetamine. Maintaining a common nuisance.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Snow, sleet lead to slick spots, hazardous road conditions in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Road conditions deteriorated quickly Monday as light snow and sleet fell in central Indiana. A Winter Weather Advisory remained in effect for much of the viewing area until 12 p.m.; the advisory was extended for some counties until 2 p.m. Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day. The National Weather Service warned of slick travel conditions, especially on “untreated side roads, bridges and overpasses.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

