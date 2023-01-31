Read full article on original website
Matlock Reboot Casts Kathy Bates as Lead for New CBS Series
CBS is rebooting Matlock, with a twist. On Tuesday, TVLine reported that CBS has ordered a pilot for a new version of the classic series, with Oscar winner set to play the titular lawyer. It's a twist on the original Matlock, which ran for six seasons on NBC before then running for an additional three on ABC and starred Andy Griffith as folksy criminal defense attorney Ben Matlock.
Peacock Now Streaming Two Fan-Favorite Movie Trilogies
Two fan-favorite movie trilogies are now available to stream on Peacock for the month of February. The beginning of each month brings a host of new TV shows and movies to streaming services. It can also become somewhat frustrating to keep up with where a program you want to watch is currently streaming. Aside from original shows and movies, content can switch providers month-to-month without much warning in advance. However, fans of John Wick and Men in Black are in for a treat, as the first three movies in each franchise are now streaming on Peacock.
Hit CBS Series Quickly Renewed for Season 2
One of CBS' newest series is officially a bonafide hit. On Thursday, the network announced that it will be renewing So Help Me Todd for a second season. The legal drama, which stars Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin, debuted to 6.61 million viewers, and went on to have an average of 6.3 million viewers on-air over seven days and 7.4 million over five weeks of cross-platform viewing.
Netflix Series Finally Bumps Wednesday From Top of Streaming Charts With Season 2 Debut
One recent Netflix hit has just been dethroned by another. According to newly-released Nielsen streaming numbers, the sophomore season of Ginny & Georgia has earned 2.52 billion minutes viewed in the first week of 2023, January 2nd-8th. Those numbers are especially impressive when you take into account that the new batch of episodes were only released on January 5th. This pushed the recent Netflix juggernaut Wednesday to the #3 spot in the rankings, with 1.03 billion minutes viewed in that week.
Demon Slayer Season 3 Reveals Opening Theme
Demon Slayer's third season released a new trailer earlier today, giving us a look at the powerful upper-tier demons known as the Upper Moons, but this wasn't the only surprise that the Ufotable anime adaptation had for fans. Alongside the new trailer, the third season revealed the new opening theme for the upcoming episodes from the band MAN WITH A MISSION. Titled "Kizuna no Kiseki", the upcoming opening will be in good company as Shonen fans consider Demon Slayer's themes to be some of the best in the business.
The Fast And Furious Legacy Trailer Released, Fast X Trailer Date Revealed
The Fast Saga has released "The Fast and the Furious – Legacy Trailer" – the first in what looks to be a nine-day campaign of taking us back through the nine trailers for the nine films in the series. All of this will build to the grand finale of the trailer for Fast X being released – the milestone tenth film in the franchise.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Featurette Released
Star Wars has released a new featurette for The Mandalorian Season 3, and you can watch it below!. Titled "Phenomenon", the new behind-the-scenes look at The Mandalorian focuses on the overall journey the series has taken, from being Star Wars' first live-action TV show to becoming the core of the franchise as a global phenomenon. The featurette has appearances and commentary from the biggest names involved with making the show – including Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni, along with the directors involved with the series, including Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Peyton Reed, and Taika Waititi. Greef Karga actor Carl Weathers (who else?) shows up to be the ambassador between a look at The Mandalorian's past, and what's to come in Season 3.
DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller's DCU Futures
The future of the DC Universe is headed into new territory, now that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the plans for the first ten projects on their slate. The duo's plans for the franchise are particularly interesting, as Gunn has made it clear that some existing roles within the franchise will be recast, while others will continue to be played by the same actors. Two major stars of the current crop of films whose futures are currently unknown are are Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and The Flash star Ezra Miller, and there's been a lot of speculation about whether they both could return in a potential sequel in this new DCU or otherwise.
The Last of Us Episode 4 Introduces Melanie Lynskey's Character
[Warning: This story contains spoilers from The Last of Us season 1.] "If I'm taking you with me, there's some rules you gotta follow," Joel (Pedro Pascal) told Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to end episode 3 of The Last of Us. Rule one: no bringing up Tess (Anna Torv), ever. Rule two: Ellie doesn't tell anyone about her Infected bite mark or her immunity to the Cordyceps infection. Rule three: "You do what I say when I say it." Those rules just might save her life when Joel and Ellie encounter Kathleen (Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey).
FOX Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 3
FOX has renewed a fan-favorite series for Season 3. The Cleaning Lady – the action-drama series starring Daredevil's Élodie Yung – is going to be coming back for its third season, after two successful seasons on the network (5.4 million viewers per episode, on average, in Season 2). There will be some creative changes: series co-showrunner Melissa Carter is exiting after Season 2, and will be replaced by Jeannine Renshaw (Grey's Anatomy, Angel, Manifest), who will also executive produce.
The Last of Us Star Pedro Pascal Says He's Scared About Hosting Saturday Night Live
Pedro Pascal has been part of the Star Wars universe and the villain in a Wonder Woman movie, but he is still intimidated by the prospect of hosting Saturday Night Live. Joking that "there's a wall of sheer terror" when you get the call to host, Pascal told The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon that the professionalism of the cast and crew at SNL makes it easier to cope as the week goes on. Of course, Saturday Night Live is a television and comedy institution, but that's only part of what makes it so intimidating. It's also a rarity on TV to have a live show that is seen by millions of people.
The Legend of Vox Machina Sneak Peek Teases Tense Showdown Between Vax, Vex, and Syldor
ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal a new clip from Prime Video's hit series The Legend of Vox Machina, which shows a tense conversation between the members of Vox Machina and Ambassador Syldor, who happens to be the father of Vax and Vex. The scene appears in an upcoming episode of The Legend of Vox Machina that will debut on Prime Video this Friday. In the clip, Vox Machina attempts to bargain with Ambassador Syldor (voiced by legendary actor Troy Baker) of the elven city of Syngorn for aid in retrieving a Vestige of Divergence from the Fey Realm. However, Syldor has doubts about the legendary artifact's existence and also his children, whom he considers to be disappointments. You can check out the full clip below.
Tokyo Revengers Sequel Drops New Trailer
Tokyo Revengers has one of the most unique stories in the anime world, focusing on a protagonist that is venturing into the past in an effort to stop the formation of a gang that will result in the death of the love of his life. With the anime adaptation's second season currently streaming on Hulu, the franchise became popular enough to warrant a live-action feature-length film, with not one but two sequels set to arrive in theaters in Japan.
The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Has a New Streaming Home
If you watched the debut season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and it got you craving a revisit of the Middle-earth trilogy that first brought the worlds of J.R.R. Tolkien to live-action, you can fire up Netflix to watch all three films in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy. In what will spark some lively debates, the versions of the films on the streamer are the theatrical releases as opposed to the extended editions, as fans have conflicted feelings on which cut is superior. For those who can't decide which is better, HBO Max offers both cuts of all three films on the platform.
Pedro Pascal Teases More Mandalorians and Big Battle in The Mandalorian Season 3
The Mandalorian Season 3 is on the way and Pedro Pascal is teasing more Mandalorians and more battles this time around. The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon welcomed in the beloved actor to speak about The Last of Us and the anticipated Disney+ series. It feels like everything is coming up Din Djarin these days. He's been in a row of amazing projects and the momentum doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Pascal, obviously, can't reveal too much. But, he could drop a few hints for interested parties to cling to until things lift off on Disney+ March 1. Check out what he had to say down below!
How Will King of the Hill's Revival Address Luanne and Lucky?
King of the Hill has been officially announced to return for new episodes with a special revival coming to Hulu, and one of the immediately pressing questions of this new series is how the team will address the absence of Luanne and Lucky, previously voiced by the late Brittany Murphy and Tom Petty. King of the Hill was one of Fox's biggest animated sitcoms during its initial run several years ago, and much of that was due to the strength of the main cast. But unfortunately in the years since the series came to an end, there have been several unfortunate losses in that regard.
Fast X: Vin Diesel Teases "End of The Road" in First Poster
Fast X has a brand new poster ahead of Super Bowl week. The solemn image hypes the end of the road for Dominic Toretto and his rogue family of highly-capable drivers. Plot details of this film have basically been kept under-wraps for a while now. But, small peeks at the production and cast have made their way to social media. Vin Diesel has been teasing a trailer for months now. After the success of F9, fans want to see what's going on for the big finale to this years long journey with Toretto and his crew. Aquaman star Jason Momoa has signed on to be the bad guy this time. Marvel actress Brie Larson is also in the fold somehow. (Admiring some temporary ink that she may have gotten for filming no less.) Check out the first step on the road to the end of the line right here.
Outer Banks Season 3 Trailer Released by Netflix
Get ready to have a good time, because the first trailer for Outer Banks Season 3 has officially arrived. On Thursday, Netflix released the first trailer for the highly-anticipated new batch of episodes, which are set to arrive on the streaming platform later this month. The hit drama series already excited fans earlier this week with a new poster for Season 3.
Nick Offerman Won't Play The Last of Us Because of Banjo-Kazooie
Nick Offerman's performance in The Last of Us Episode 3 has received universal praise, both from fans of the PlayStation 3 game, and those just now experiencing this world through the HBO series. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Offerman revealed that he has not played The Last of Us, and he actually hasn't played a video game in 25 years. Apparently, Offerman was a huge fan of Banjo-Kazooie on Nintendo 64, and found himself obsessed with the game. After completing Banjo-Kazooie, Offerman swore off playing other games, and hasn't gone back since!
Hulu Trends As Netflix Announces Ending Password Sharing
Hulu is trending on social media after Netflix announced that it would be ending password sharing next month. The move has been telegraphed for almost a year now, but a lot of users felt like it would create enough of an uproar that the company would back off. But, alas, people will have to log into their "home network" once a month to continue streaming their favorite shows and movies. Besides the difficulty in enforcing just the plan, a lot of viewers are just upset at the very notion of ending password sharing. As different government officials in the United States have been talking about a recession for a while, and amid layoffs all across different tech companies, making people pay that extra money has left a bad taste in everyone's mouth. Check out some of the funniest posts reacting to the move right here.
