Emporia, KS

ESU volleyball welcomes new head coach

By Caroline Soro
 3 days ago

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Ken Murczek has been named the new head coach of Emporia State women’s volleyball, ESU Athletics announced Monday. He is now the eighth head volleyball coach in the history of the program.

Murczek comes from a decorated coaching background, including experiences as both a head coach and an assistant coach. The Chicago native comes from Oregon Tech, where he posted a 51-27 overall record through three seasons and earned trip to the 2021 NAIA National tournament.

Other career accomplishments include turning programs around at the University of Charleston and Wake Forest. He served as head coach for men’s volleyball at Charleston and was the head women’s volleyball coach at Wake Forest, helping both teams get back into the win column.

Prior to Wake Forest, he made his debut as an NCAA Division I head coach at North Texas, where his 63-42 record is the best in school history. While leading the Mean Green, he won two Sun Belt West division titles, tied the school record with 26 single-season wins and earned a trip to the conference finals in 2012.

Murczek also spent time as an assistant coach with Kansas from 2008-09, the University of Virginia, Western Michigan and Purdue. He began his coaching career as the head coach of Cuyamaca College in San Diego, earning the school’s first conference tournament bid in history.

Emporia State will formally introduce the new coach on Feb 1.

