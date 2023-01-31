Read full article on original website
Demon Slayer Season 3 Reveals Opening Theme
Demon Slayer's third season released a new trailer earlier today, giving us a look at the powerful upper-tier demons known as the Upper Moons, but this wasn't the only surprise that the Ufotable anime adaptation had for fans. Alongside the new trailer, the third season revealed the new opening theme for the upcoming episodes from the band MAN WITH A MISSION. Titled "Kizuna no Kiseki", the upcoming opening will be in good company as Shonen fans consider Demon Slayer's themes to be some of the best in the business.
Chainsaw Man Samurai Sword S.H. Figuarts Figure Is On Sale Now
Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga series Chainsaw Man became a hit anime series last year, and fans have been snatching up what little merch has been released to date. Earlier this week, threezero got in on the action with some spectacular 1/6th scale FigZero figures of Denji and Power that feature highly detailed sculpts from artist Akinori Takaki and come loaded with accessories. Now, Tamashii Nations has expanded their own Chainsaw Man lineup to include a 6.5 inch figure of the villain Katana Man aka Samurai Sword.
Pedro Pascal Teases More Mandalorians and Big Battle in The Mandalorian Season 3
The Mandalorian Season 3 is on the way and Pedro Pascal is teasing more Mandalorians and more battles this time around. The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon welcomed in the beloved actor to speak about The Last of Us and the anticipated Disney+ series. It feels like everything is coming up Din Djarin these days. He's been in a row of amazing projects and the momentum doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Pascal, obviously, can't reveal too much. But, he could drop a few hints for interested parties to cling to until things lift off on Disney+ March 1. Check out what he had to say down below!
Tokyo Revengers Sequel Drops New Trailer
Tokyo Revengers has one of the most unique stories in the anime world, focusing on a protagonist that is venturing into the past in an effort to stop the formation of a gang that will result in the death of the love of his life. With the anime adaptation's second season currently streaming on Hulu, the franchise became popular enough to warrant a live-action feature-length film, with not one but two sequels set to arrive in theaters in Japan.
Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Makes Waiting During the Hiatus Easier With Hisoka
Hunter x Hunter is currently in the midst of its latest hiatus, and one awesome cosplay is making waiting for its comeback all the easier with an awesome take on Hisoka! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series made major waves last year when the series made its big comeback from a nearly four year long hiatus with new chapters bringing fans the next major step through the Succession Contest arc. It was here that fans actually got to see Hisoka make his long anticipated return to the series as well, and now fans are waiting to see what the villain has planned next.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Featurette Released
Star Wars has released a new featurette for The Mandalorian Season 3, and you can watch it below!. Titled "Phenomenon", the new behind-the-scenes look at The Mandalorian focuses on the overall journey the series has taken, from being Star Wars' first live-action TV show to becoming the core of the franchise as a global phenomenon. The featurette has appearances and commentary from the biggest names involved with making the show – including Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni, along with the directors involved with the series, including Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Peyton Reed, and Taika Waititi. Greef Karga actor Carl Weathers (who else?) shows up to be the ambassador between a look at The Mandalorian's past, and what's to come in Season 3.
The Legend of Vox Machina Sneak Peek Teases Tense Showdown Between Vax, Vex, and Syldor
ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal a new clip from Prime Video's hit series The Legend of Vox Machina, which shows a tense conversation between the members of Vox Machina and Ambassador Syldor, who happens to be the father of Vax and Vex. The scene appears in an upcoming episode of The Legend of Vox Machina that will debut on Prime Video this Friday. In the clip, Vox Machina attempts to bargain with Ambassador Syldor (voiced by legendary actor Troy Baker) of the elven city of Syngorn for aid in retrieving a Vestige of Divergence from the Fey Realm. However, Syldor has doubts about the legendary artifact's existence and also his children, whom he considers to be disappointments. You can check out the full clip below.
The Fast And Furious Legacy Trailer Released, Fast X Trailer Date Revealed
The Fast Saga has released "The Fast and the Furious – Legacy Trailer" – the first in what looks to be a nine-day campaign of taking us back through the nine trailers for the nine films in the series. All of this will build to the grand finale of the trailer for Fast X being released – the milestone tenth film in the franchise.
Fast X: Vin Diesel Teases "End of The Road" in First Poster
Fast X has a brand new poster ahead of Super Bowl week. The solemn image hypes the end of the road for Dominic Toretto and his rogue family of highly-capable drivers. Plot details of this film have basically been kept under-wraps for a while now. But, small peeks at the production and cast have made their way to social media. Vin Diesel has been teasing a trailer for months now. After the success of F9, fans want to see what's going on for the big finale to this years long journey with Toretto and his crew. Aquaman star Jason Momoa has signed on to be the bad guy this time. Marvel actress Brie Larson is also in the fold somehow. (Admiring some temporary ink that she may have gotten for filming no less.) Check out the first step on the road to the end of the line right here.
Hogwarts Legacy Launch Trailer Released
Hogwarts Legacy has just over a week left to go until it's fully out and playable, and ahead of that release, the game got its official launch trailer this week. It's got spells, creatures from the Harry Potter world, students participating in classes, and naturally, peril. The game itself is scheduled to be released on February 10th, though those who got certain special editions of the game will be able to play it a bit earlier.
Rogue & Gambit: Stephanie Phillips Shares Plans for the Fan-Favorite X-Men Couple (Exclusive)
The fan-favorite X-Men couple of Rogue and Gambit are embarking on a new adventure in their upcoming limited series. The Krakoan era of the X-Men has heavily featured Rogue and Gambit, with both heroes appearing in Excalibur, Rogue being elected to Krakoa's first official X-Men team, and Gambit journeying with Captain Britain to Otherworld in Knights of X. After spending time apart, Rogue & Gambit will bring the married couple back together again for a secret mission under orders from Destiny, Rogue's adopted mother. March's Rogue & Gambit comes from the creative team of Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman: Evolution) and Carlos Gómez (X-Terminators, Amazing Spider-Man), and Phillips is opening up on what fans can expect from the series.
The Power Trailer Released By Prime Video
The first look at Prime Video's next big genre series has officially arrived. Earlier this week, the streaming service debuted the first trailer for The Power, their star-studded adaptation of Naomi Alderman's novel of the same name. The trailer, which you can check out below, provides the first look at the series' unconventional world — one kickstarted by "The Day of the Girls", in which teenage girls are suddenly able to electrocute people with their fingertips, a hereditary and permanent power that has been kept dormant for generations. The teenage girls soon learn that they can awaken "The Power" in older women, leading to nearly every woman on Earth having the ability -- which can also easily hurt or kill others. This leads to a shift in gender and political dynamics throughout the world, which affects the series' cast of characters in wildly different ways.
Sony Pictures TV Boss Comments on Status of Spider-Man Universe Shows
Things have been rather quiet regarding the slate of TV shows in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, but the president of Sony Pictures Television has commented on their status. While Tom Holland's Spider-Man swings on the big screen, moves are being made to continue broadening the franchise's appeal. We have the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releasing this summer, and other movies like Venom, Morbius, Kraven the Hunter, and Madame Web introducing new characters. As far as TV shows go, Cindy Moon will headline Silk: Spider Society for Amazon/MGM. While speaking about her new role as President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, Katherine Pope was asked by Deadline where things stand with the Spider-Man Universe of shows.
Ironheart: Dominique Thorne Addresses Shuri Cameo Rumors
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Dominique Thorne addressed some of the speculation that Shuri could appear in Ironheart. Supporting a visit she made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta with Puffs, the actress talked about her MCU character's impact overall. Comicbook.com's Aaron Perine asked about how that promise from Wakanda Forever could come into play on Disney+. She joked, "I don't know man, that's just something that you're going to have to tune in and find out about." But, fans do want to know what's going to happen to Okoye, Letitia Wright's hero, and little T'Challa moving forward. Answers are probably on the way this summer. The MCU continues to expand outward, but sometimes you can make an educated guess about where the next turn will grow. Hopefully, viewers can look forward to hearing more as the series gets closer to airing.
Spy x Family Cosplay Unites The Anime's Deadly Siblings
Spy x Family easily earned its place as one of the biggest new anime to hit the scene last year, introducing fans to the trio that is Loid, Yor, and Anya as they attempt to keep their secrets safe from the world, as well as from one another. The trio wasn't the only ones who were hiding some big secrets, as the Twilight Princess's brother, Yuri, had to hide his profession as well as an interrogator for the state, with two cosplayers bringing back the deadly siblings.
The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Has a New Streaming Home
If you watched the debut season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and it got you craving a revisit of the Middle-earth trilogy that first brought the worlds of J.R.R. Tolkien to live-action, you can fire up Netflix to watch all three films in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy. In what will spark some lively debates, the versions of the films on the streamer are the theatrical releases as opposed to the extended editions, as fans have conflicted feelings on which cut is superior. For those who can't decide which is better, HBO Max offers both cuts of all three films on the platform.
Why Superman Will (Probably) Wear Trunks in the DCU Reboot
Trunks or no trunks? That's the question James Gunn asked fan-Twitter after revealing Superman: Legacy, the upcoming relaunch of the Man of Steel. Gunn is writing and producing the reboot for DC Studios, which he heads with co-chair Peter Safran, as the first film of their new DC Universe. Inspired by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's acclaimed All-Star Superman run, Legacy will introduce a hopeful and youthful Kal-El/Clark Kent: Batman v Superman and Justice League star Henry Cavill, 39, is not reprising the character after his post-credits cameo in last year's Black Adam, and the role will be recast.
FOX Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 3
FOX has renewed a fan-favorite series for Season 3. The Cleaning Lady – the action-drama series starring Daredevil's Élodie Yung – is going to be coming back for its third season, after two successful seasons on the network (5.4 million viewers per episode, on average, in Season 2). There will be some creative changes: series co-showrunner Melissa Carter is exiting after Season 2, and will be replaced by Jeannine Renshaw (Grey's Anatomy, Angel, Manifest), who will also executive produce.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Includes Jack White Taking Over
Move aside, Eminem. Jack White is the superstar of this week's top 10 list (again)! Fret not. Eminem and Spidey are still holding strong. Meanwhile, the force is strong in the high republic, as the debut of new characters sends it flying to the top ten. The alien symbiote isn't far behind in a savage silhouette cover. Another planetary adventure lands on our list as the series waits for more news from Amazon. The debut of a new team of turtles is also seeing a tremendous amount of interest, along with a beautifully illustrated Power Girl cover by Warren Louw. The Marvel speculation market brings back some repeats in the form of Red Hulk, Adam Warlock, and the Phoenix. Read on below to find out why these books soared in sales this past week!
Black Panther Fans Share Best Namor Moments on Disney+
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally available on Disney+ and fans are sharing their favorite moments with Namor. To say that Tenoch Huerta has endeared himself to the fanbase would be an understatement. The antagonist of the Black Panther sequel is at the same time deadly, alluring, and commanding. His Talokanil deity instantly inserted himself into the best Marvel "villains" of Phase 4 and possibly beyond. So many of his moments on-screen are both memorable and crucial to understanding his plight and what brought him into conflict with Wakanda. It's riveting stuff, and now everyone can go scene by scene for themselves. Check out what people are talking about right here.
