Basketball: Mandan and Century play another down-to-the-wire game in rivalry
Just one lone game was on the WDA boys’ schedule Monday, but it was a battle for first place between Century and Mandan.
WDA Basketball Scores:
|Boys:
|#1 Century Patriots
|75
|#3 Mandan Braves
|73
|Final
