Virginia Tech releases 2023 football schedule

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – The second season of the Brent Pry era at Virginia Tech will feature six home games this fall, as the Hokies’ 2023 football schedule was released on the ACC Network Monday night.

VT will face five teams that played in a bowl game in 2022 and, of course, finish the season with their annual Commonwealth Cup Clash.

Three of the team’s first five games of the season will be played at Lane Stadium, including an ACC clash with Pittsburgh. The Hokies will also host Wake Forest, Syracuse and North Carolina State in conference play.

The 2023 Virginia Tech football schedule is as follows:

Sept. 2 vs. Old Dominion

Sept. 9 vs. Purdue

Sept. 16 @ Rutgers

Sept. 23 @ Marshall

Sept. 30 vs. Pittsburgh

Oct. 7 @ Florida State

Oct. 14 vs. Wake Forest

Oct. 26 vs. Syracuse (Thurs.)

Nov. 4 @ Louisville

Nov. 11 @ Boston College

Nov. 18 vs. North Carolina State

Nov. 25 @ Virginia

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.