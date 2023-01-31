ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Virginia Tech releases 2023 football schedule

By Nick Dugan
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QlJKD_0kWvE7pG00

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – The second season of the Brent Pry era at Virginia Tech will feature six home games this fall, as the Hokies’ 2023 football schedule was released on the ACC Network Monday night.

VT will face five teams that played in a bowl game in 2022 and, of course, finish the season with their annual Commonwealth Cup Clash.

Three of the team’s first five games of the season will be played at Lane Stadium, including an ACC clash with Pittsburgh. The Hokies will also host Wake Forest, Syracuse and North Carolina State in conference play.

The 2023 Virginia Tech football schedule is as follows:

Sept. 2 vs. Old Dominion

Sept. 9 vs. Purdue

Sept. 16 @ Rutgers

Sept. 23 @ Marshall

Sept. 30 vs. Pittsburgh

Oct. 7 @ Florida State

Oct. 14 vs. Wake Forest

Oct. 26 vs. Syracuse (Thurs.)

Nov. 4 @ Louisville

Nov. 11 @ Boston College

Nov. 18 vs. North Carolina State

Nov. 25 @ Virginia

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wina.com

Verizon Wireless service out areawide

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WJHL

WJHL

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy