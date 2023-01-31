Famous Dodgers Scout Passes Away

Ralph Avila, who spent over 50 years affiliated with the Dodgers and their presence in the Dominican Republic, passed away on Monday at the age of 92.

Former Dodgers scout Ralph Avila, who helped pioneer MLB's inroads to the Dominican Republic, passed away on Monday at the age of 92. Avila's son, former Tigers general manager Al Avila, said his father died of natural causes at his home in Miami.

Avila was an institution among the Dodgers who spent over 50 years in the organization. After leaving his native Cuba, Avila was hired by Los Angeles in 1970 and worked as an active scout in the Dominican Republic until his retirement in 1999. Even after retiring, Avila remained with LA in an advisory role and was a mainstay in the Latin American baseball community.

Among the Dominican players Avila worked with are the Martinez brothers, Dodgers legend Ramon and his Hall of Fame brother Pedro; former National League Rookie of the Year Raul Mondesi; and future Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre.

According to the Los Angeles Times , Avila became a legend and a huge presence through his work in the Dominican Republic.

He aided a school for underrepresented children in the Dominican Republic called Futuro Vivo. He assisted with the Dominican Summer League and national team. He was even knighted by the Dominican president for his role in advancing baseball in the country. “I was born in Cuba, and I’m a U.S. citizen,” Avila said in 2006. “But in the bottom of my heart, I am Dominican.”

Avila was very close with the late Tommy Lasorda, LA's manager for most of his time with the organization, and former GM Fred Claire. His grandson, Alex Avila, spent 13 years in the big leagues with the Tigers, Diamondbacks, White Sox, Cubs, Twins, and Nationals.