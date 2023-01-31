Read full article on original website
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: Rees as good as gone, women’s basketball W
With offensive Notre Dame football offensive coordinator Tommy Rees meeting with Nick Saban yesterday, I’d assume coach Rees is as good as gone. While nothing is official, it seems unlikely he’d take the visit after completing a zoom interview Wednesday to tell coach Saban “no.”. With more...
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Travels To Boston College For First Rematch Of Season
The Fighting Irish are looking for their first win at Boston College since 2019
Senior Bowl Recap: Former Irish Stars Show Big Improvements On Day Two
Former Notre Dame stars Isaiah Foskey and Jarrett Patterson impress on day two of the Senior Bowl
und.com
The Women Of Notre Dame Football
The titles range from director of operations to lead dietician to athletic trainer to physical therapist to associate athletics director for strategic communications. Their roles, however, reflect the top-down investment in Notre Dame football that delves deep beyond any moniker. They are the women of Notre Dame football:. Olivia Mitchell...
'Big Things Coming for Notre Dame in Year Two of the Freeman Era'
National Signing Day coverage continues on 247Sports. Today, the group of Emily Proud, Carl Reed and Brandon Marcello spoke about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The topic came up about a program that is on the rise and a team to look out for in the 2023-24 football season. That's where chatter started about head coach Marcus Freeman and his group in South Bend.
Notre Dame football: Tommy Rees leaving for Alabama?
First reported by Chris Low of ESPN, Notre Dame football offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is supposedly Alabama’s top target for their open OC position. While it’s surprising, to say the least, even with relatively weak quarterback and wide receiver units, Rees did a solid job this past season.
WNDU
Housing project approved for old ‘Fat Daddy’s’ lot
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Devereaux Peters has already earned a reputation as a talented basketball player in South Bend. Now, she’s back to try her hand as a first-time housing developer. Peters played basketball for Notre Dame between 2008 and 2012. Now she’s a developer based in Chicago...
nwi.life
DRAG ME TO BRUNCH AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO’S SILVER CREEK EVENT CENTER ON SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce Drag me to Brunch, a “drag-tastic” brunch and show at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Sunday, February 26 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show are $60, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online atTicketmaster beginning on Wednesday, February 1 at 11 a.m. Eastern.
tourcounsel.com
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Indiana
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Michigan City, Indiana. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. The Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is one of the popular outlet malls...
hometownnewsnow.com
Local Man Charged in Fatality
(South Bend, IN) - A Michigan City man is charged with fatally striking a pedestrian several months ago following a Notre Dame football game. Authorities say fans were walking from the stadium in South Bend when 33-year-old Donald Culpepper was turning onto Indiana 23 and struck the man crossing an intersection on foot.
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
WNDU
South Bend Police Chief comments on deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski commented on the police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis at the South Bend Police Department’s quarterly safety update on Wednesday. The beating and death of Nichols has sparked conversations across the country. Seven officers have been fired,...
Most Expensive Watervliet, Michigan Home Has Bears
A $1.9 million home for sale in Watervliet, Michigan has a few surprising rooms you should check out. This 4-bedroom, 4-bath home sits on the Watervliet side of Paw Paw Lake and is a huge home clocking in at 4,010 square feet. The asking price has dropped from $2.2 million when it was originally listed for sale back in March of 2022. Before we dive into the photos, here's a brief breakdown of this listing.
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
WNDU
South Bend Redevelopment Commission sues high-rise developer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend has followed through on its threat to sue downtown developer David Matthews. The 12-story apartment building at 300 E. LaSalle Avenue in the East Bank neighborhood was supposed to have a first-floor grocery store and pharmacy. That has yet to take shape, even though the deadline for completion had been extended an additional two and a half years.
abc57.com
City of South Bend provides update on traffic signals at Hill & Lasalle, Charles Martin & Colfax
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend has an update on when traffic signals will be restored at two intersections in the city. According to the city, signal poles should arrive within the next month and be installed by April. Exact dates are dependent on the city's vendors...
Former reality TV persona facing 10 poaching charges in Michigan
A DNR spokesperson says conservation officers were tipped off last February to Meisterheim’s alleged illegal activities between October and December 2021.
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
abc57.com
Frigid Friday with some snow on the way
Poppy and Phil both saw their shadow this morning, but Michiana is in for a few more days of winter, not six more weeks. A powerful cold front will blast through the area tonight, dropping temperatures into the teens overnight. Some snow showers are possible overnight into Friday, especially in northern Berrien and Cass counties. Most of us will pick up an inch or so through Friday afternoon. Some minor travel impacts are possible for the commute on Friday morning. Otherwise, tomorrow will be cloudy and cold with highs only making it into the middle teens. Wind chills will be near zero until Saturday morning. The weekend will be warmer and sunnier, too. Highs will be in the 30s Saturday and Sunday before we start next week with highs in the lower to middle 40s. While it's still winter, the middle of next week looks mild and rainy.
