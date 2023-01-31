Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Tickets for Chicago's NASCAR street race event go on sale
CHICAGO - Racing fans can begin revving their engines. General Admission tickets for the inaugural Chicago NASCAR race this summer went on sale Thursday. Last week, NASCAR announced The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crows and Charley Crockett would headline the two-day racing and music fest. "The Chicago Street Race...
fox32chicago.com
2 Illinois Powerball tickets win $50K each in Wednesday's drawing
AURORA, Ill. - Two winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were sold this week in Illinois. One winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, 217 N. Bluff Rd., in Collinsville, and the other was bought at Aurora Gas & Food in Aurora. The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s...
fox32chicago.com
Application window reopens for Chicago Resiliency 2.0
Chicago's cash assistance program is coming back. The application period opened today for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.
fox32chicago.com
North Chicago man charged with robbery at CTA Blue Line Station
CHICAGO - A North Chicago man is facing charges connected to a robbery at a CTA Blue Line Station on Chicago's West Side. Police say Brandon Walton, 31, was arrested on Thursday when he was identified as the suspect who robbed a 37-year-old man on March 24. Walton forcefully took...
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot during fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 47-year-old woman was shot during an argument with a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday morning. Police say the victim was engaged in an argument with a man she knew outside in the 5300 block of West Madison Street around 8:50 a.m. During the argument the man...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police investigating after vehicle rams into Humboldt Park building, drives away
CHICAGO - A vehicle struck a commercial building, causing significant damage, before fleeing the scene Thursday afternoon on Chicago's West Side. According to police, an unknown red vehicle was traveling in the 3500 block of W. Grand Avenue when it struck a Fresenius Kidney Care. The vehicle then fled the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's winter will be going into hibernation soon
CHICAGO - Some warm thoughts to help you get through a frigid Friday. Most of next week will feel more like early March instead of early February. Just make sure you survive the -15 to -25 wind chills Thursday night into early Friday so you can enjoy it. We really...
fox32chicago.com
After 15-year odyssey, Norfolk Southern gets final OK for massive rail yard expansion in Englewood
CHICAGO - The City Council agreed Wednesday to vacate streets and alleys to pave the way for a $150 million expansion of Norfolk Southern Railway’s intermodal yard in Englewood after the local alderperson lifted the legislative brick. Last month, Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) extended what has been a 15-year...
fox32chicago.com
Fire reported at building on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A commercial building was reportedly on fire on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 4800 block of West Bloomingdale. SkyFOX was over the scene and showed multiple firefighters. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.
fox32chicago.com
Pastor Corey Brooks scores $8M donation to combat Chicago crime
Pastor Brooks is known as the rooftop pastor in Chicago. Brooks is working tirelessly to fight crime in Chicago and build a youth center for community kids. This week McCormick donated $8 million to the cause. Now, Brooks is just $6.5 million away from his goal of $35 million needed to begin the construction.
fox32chicago.com
Second Chicago man charged in deadly Loop stabbing
CHICAGO - A second man was charged in connection with a fatal stabbing last September in the Loop. Darnell Rawls, 25, is accused of robbing and stabbing 41-year-old Michael Byrnes who was on his way home from work on Sept. 6 in the 400 block of South LaSalle Street, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Man found fatally shot inside crashed car on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 43-year-old man was found inside a crashed car on Chicago's West Side fatally shot Friday morning. Police say the victim was inside a vehicle that struck a parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of North Lavergne Avenue in Austin. He was transported to Mount...
fox32chicago.com
SWAT responds to Logan Square residence
CHICAGO - SWAT responded to a residence in Logan Square Thursday afternoon. According to Chicago police, a person barricaded themselves inside a residence in the 2800 block of North Harding. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Garcia lose frontrunner status, 2 other candidates in statistical tie
CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey reported exclusively by FOX 32 Chicago News finds Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Paul Vallas in a statistical tie, with Congressman Chuy Garcia falling from his previous front runner status to third place. If no candidate receives 50% plus one vote on Feb. 28,...
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old boy found shot to death on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death Wednesday night in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 8:13 p.m., police say officers were responding to shots fired in the 11400 block of South Union Avenue where they discovered the teenage victim on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The boy...
fox32chicago.com
Paul Vallas gains support from Chicago alderman
CHICAGO - Chicago's first openly gay alderman Tom Tunney is supporting mayoral candidate Paul Vallas. Ald. Tunney has also served as the city's vice mayor since 2019. He said that as a person who is socially progressive and fiscally responsible, the platform that Paul Vallas has for Chicago most closely aligns with what he believes in.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot by unknown person in Washington Heights alley, Chicago police say
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot Wednesday night in an alley on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:50 p.m., police say the male victim was in the alley in the 800 block of W. 101st Street when an unknown offender approached, pulled out a gun and fired shots. The victim...
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged in pair of armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in two armed robberies that occurred minutes apart last December on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 17-year-old allegedly robbed a 51-year-old man at gunpoint on Dec. 28 in the 1900 block of North Kildare Avenue in Hermosa, police said. Less than a half hour later, he robbed a 41-year-old man at gunpoint in the 4300 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Belmont Gardens, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Injured owl rescued from ice-covered lake in northwest Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Authorities rescued an injured owl from an ice-covered lake Monday in Merrillville in northwest Indiana. Firefighters and police were called for an owl that wasn't moving on the ice at Hidden Lake Park in the 6300 block of Broadway, according to a statement from the Merrillville Fire Department.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while standing on the street on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man is in serious condition after being shot in West Garfield Park Wednesday afternoon. At about 1:26 p.m., a 21-year-old man was on the street in the 1900 block of West Garfield when he was shot in the abdomen by an unknown offender, Chicago police said. He...
