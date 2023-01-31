ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

102.5 The Bone

TIL: Its Actually Illegal In Florida To Drive In The Left Lane. You HAVE To Pass Cars Or Move Over!

While most good drivers already think this is an unwritten rule of the road, here in Florida some hero actually got it passed into law! If you’re in the left lane of a Florida street, freeway, highway, interstate, whatever, you need to be actively passing people or GET OUT OF THE LEFT LANE! I’ll be the first to admit that even though I know I’m a better driver than most people on the roads, I’ve failed at this myself. I often had the attitude that as long as I was going faster than the speed limit, and for the most part passing other drivers, I could just cruise in the left lane. But the law states that if you’re just cruising the left lane, but not trying to pass people, you’re doing it wrong. And if another car comes up behind you going faster than you, you HAVE to move over and let them have that lane to pass you! Here’s what the law states from the FL-HSMV site: “On multi-lane streets, roads and highways, section 316.081(3), Florida Statutes, requires that drivers drive in the right-hand lanes to prevent impeding the flow of traffic resulting in dangerous driving situations.
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Proposed plan adds express toll lanes to I-275

Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing a $7 billion investment plan to expedite transit projects across the state, including funding one in Pinellas County. If passed by the legislature, the full proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 million annually to the State Transportation Work Program, and leverage additional funding over the next four years for a total of $7 billion to strengthen Florida’s infrastructure, according to the governor’s Monday announcement.
FLORIDA STATE
wdhn.com

Hopes to four-lane Highway 167 from the Alabama-Florida line

GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—The long desire to four-lane state highway 167 north from the Stateline to Hartford may be a little closer to reality. Two Alabama lawmakers from the wiregrass say Katie Britt’s presence now in the U.S. Senate may benefit that long-sought project. Several Alabama lawmakers met...
ALABAMA STATE
click orlando

Here’s why Florida is so much warmer than the rest of the country

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is typically a winter safe haven but during this latest winter blast, Florida decided not to participate. Most of the Sunshine State has been flirting with record-high temperatures while most of the country deals with bitter cold and ice. The calling card of the overall...
FLORIDA STATE
ocala-news.com

Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’

I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
OCALA, FL
WMBB

Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law

WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Florida?

FLORIDA (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Florida? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Florida has a few restrictions for who can ride in the back of a truck depending on your […]
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

I-75 interchange improvements at Fruitville on list to be fast-tracked

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed fast-tracking 20 highway projects over the next four years, including one in Sarasota County. At a news conference in Auburndale Monday, DeSantis said the plan will combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system. The spending, which must...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

