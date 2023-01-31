Read full article on original website
Related
TIL: Its Actually Illegal In Florida To Drive In The Left Lane. You HAVE To Pass Cars Or Move Over!
While most good drivers already think this is an unwritten rule of the road, here in Florida some hero actually got it passed into law! If you’re in the left lane of a Florida street, freeway, highway, interstate, whatever, you need to be actively passing people or GET OUT OF THE LEFT LANE! I’ll be the first to admit that even though I know I’m a better driver than most people on the roads, I’ve failed at this myself. I often had the attitude that as long as I was going faster than the speed limit, and for the most part passing other drivers, I could just cruise in the left lane. But the law states that if you’re just cruising the left lane, but not trying to pass people, you’re doing it wrong. And if another car comes up behind you going faster than you, you HAVE to move over and let them have that lane to pass you! Here’s what the law states from the FL-HSMV site: “On multi-lane streets, roads and highways, section 316.081(3), Florida Statutes, requires that drivers drive in the right-hand lanes to prevent impeding the flow of traffic resulting in dangerous driving situations.
DeSantis Orders Major Road Changes. What Does it Mean for Drivers?
Photo byPhoto 45486881 © Thomas Barrat | Dreamstime.com. More infrastructure projects are set to be completed under the administration of Governor Ron DeSantis as he orders expedited the completion of 20 major roadway projects in Florida in the next four years.
LIST: Florida rejected over 500 personalized license plates in 2022
It doesn't matter if you've had your car for years or just drove it off the lot, people all across the country love to personalize their vehicles.
wogx.com
Maryland boater catches thief who stole $30K worth of items 1,000 miles away in Florida waters
A man who was boarding his boat at a Maryland marina noticed close to $30,000 worth of equipment was missing and quickly sprung into action in an effort to catch the thief who stole his items. The 1,000-mile trek began when the man said he immediately noticed the cockpit table...
stpetecatalyst.com
Proposed plan adds express toll lanes to I-275
Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing a $7 billion investment plan to expedite transit projects across the state, including funding one in Pinellas County. If passed by the legislature, the full proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 million annually to the State Transportation Work Program, and leverage additional funding over the next four years for a total of $7 billion to strengthen Florida’s infrastructure, according to the governor’s Monday announcement.
wdhn.com
Hopes to four-lane Highway 167 from the Alabama-Florida line
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—The long desire to four-lane state highway 167 north from the Stateline to Hartford may be a little closer to reality. Two Alabama lawmakers from the wiregrass say Katie Britt’s presence now in the U.S. Senate may benefit that long-sought project. Several Alabama lawmakers met...
southdadenewsleader.com
FPL unveils 10 new solar energy centers; reaches 60 operational solar energy centers in Florida
• 10 new solar energy centers are now producing clean, emissions-free energy. • FPL continues largest solar expansion in America and expects six more solar energy centers to come online later this year. Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) has brought 10 new solar energy centers online throughout Florida. FPL...
wogx.com
This Florida beach has been dubbed the 'deadliest beach' in the U.S.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A day at a Florida beach can be the perfect getaway. With miles of sand, sunshine and crashing ocean waves, people from all over the world flock to our beaches for a day out with friends and family. However, according to data from the online...
ABC Action News
Pete Buttigieg announces $67 million in funding for Florida roads to tackle traffic fatalities
Hundreds of cities and counties across the U.S. will receive a share of over $800 million in federal grants to improve the safety of streets and intersections through funding that the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. Florida will receive $67 million of that funding to improve roads. The competitive...
DeSantis pushing for widening of I-10 in new $4 billion initiative, ‘Moving Florida Forward’
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing for the state legislature to expedite the widening of I-10 from four lanes to six as part of a new $4 billion initiative, “Moving Florida Forward.” If passed by the legislature, this proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 […]
Florida may dial back proposed mail-in voting changes after identity theft concerns raised
During the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers asked the state to spend the year looking into beefing up mail-in ballot security and cutting down on the potential for fraud.
click orlando
Here’s why Florida is so much warmer than the rest of the country
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is typically a winter safe haven but during this latest winter blast, Florida decided not to participate. Most of the Sunshine State has been flirting with record-high temperatures while most of the country deals with bitter cold and ice. The calling card of the overall...
This Limestone Shoreline in Florida Looks Like it Should Be in Maine. And Now is a Good Time to See It
When you picture a Florida shoreline, you likely picture white sand beaches with turquoise waters. It's unlikely that you picture a rocky, shoreline covered in limestone. But there's a Conservancy in Florida that offers a shoreline exactly like this. And winter is a great time to see its unique beauty.
wogx.com
SpaceX lights up the sky with early morning Starlink launch from Florida
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - While many of you were sleeping, SpaceX launched a rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off without a hitch just before 2:58 a.m. on Thursday morning. It was carrying another batch of Starlink internet satellites up into orbit.
ocala-news.com
Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’
I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law
WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Florida?
FLORIDA (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Florida? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Florida has a few restrictions for who can ride in the back of a truck depending on your […]
wogx.com
Authorities in Georgia identify remains as Florida woman who disappeared in 1985
Authorities in Georgia identified the remains as that of Seminole County, Florida mother who disappeared in 1985. Her name is Mary Cowan, but she went by "Angie."
Florida pollen levels remain high this month
Pollen season never really seems to go away in Florida but there are few times a year when it is worse than others.
Mysuncoast.com
I-75 interchange improvements at Fruitville on list to be fast-tracked
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed fast-tracking 20 highway projects over the next four years, including one in Sarasota County. At a news conference in Auburndale Monday, DeSantis said the plan will combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system. The spending, which must...
