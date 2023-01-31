WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Daytime high temps will struggle to reach the single digits above zero. As fast as the arctic air moved into the region, it will move out just as quickly. Temperatures will slowly climb during the overnight into the early morning on Saturday. The wind will switch to the southwest, which will allow much warmer air on Saturday afternoon. It will feel almost 40 degrees warmer on Saturday afternoon as compared to Friday morning. Afternoon high temperatures this weekend will be 5 to almost 10 degrees above for early February.

