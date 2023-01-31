Read full article on original website
WSAW
Athens girls basketball’s win over Assumption highlights Thursday night’s action
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In a busy night of high school hoops, No. 7 Athens girls basketball picked up a big win over No. 4 Assumption on Thursday. Marathon and SPASH also came away with wins, while Pacelli boys basketball won. Athens led for the majority of the second half,...
WSAW
UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball outscored by 9 in 4th quarter, fall to No. 23 UW-Whitewater
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball were overmatched by No. 23 UW-Whitewater in a 73-64 loss on Wednesday. The Pointers Trailed by as many as nine in the first quarter before reeling off a 9-3 run near the end of the quarter. They trailed by just one point at halftime.
WSAW
Wausau East’s Haugen signs NLI for lacrosse at Drury University
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aidan Haugen has put pen-to-paper on his commitment to play Lacrosse at Drury University. Haugen signed his NLI on Thursday, becoming the second player in his family to go to college for lacrosse, following his brother. He started playing the sport in second grade but didn’t envision a future beyond high school. When his brother committed to a college program three years ago, the wheels started turning in Haugen’s head.
WSAW
Tuesday’s highlights feature Wausau boys basketball action, Merrill boys wrestling topping Wausau East
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Newman Catholic and Mosinee boys basketball emerged victorious, while Merrill boys wrestling topped Wausau East in Tuesday’s action. Newman and Auburndale entered Tuesday’s tilt second and third in the Marawood Conference, respectively. After Auburndale beat Newman in the first matchup, the Cardinals aimed for revenge. Newman came out on top, 75-56, behind 33 points from Mason Prey.
WBAY Green Bay
Shiocton’s Stingle siblings share spotlight on Signing Day
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one truly succeeds alone, and every competitor needs a challenger. The Stingle triplets don’t have to look far to find either a support system, or some good competition. “Always have that one person that you compete against that’s going to push you to...
WSAW
Hilight Zone Podcast: Chip on the Shoulder
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We’ve all heard the noise—Wausau East Athletics are on the downturn. Their boys basketball team aims to reverse that notion. Their thrilling 77-69 overtime win over D.C. Everest is a start to bigger goals. Noah Manderfeld talks with their leading scorer Jesse Napgezek, Isaac...
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids to bring back its coolest event of the year
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Special Olympics Wisconsin supporters from across central Wisconsin will “Go Polar” in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday for the 2023 Polar Plunge® for Special Olympics Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Rapids Polar Plunge® kicks off at Anchor Bay Bar & Grill located at 3460 N....
cwbradio.com
Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Wisconsin Rapids Factory
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at Wisconsin Dehydration and Processing, a pet food plant. According to the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, the fire occurred inside one of the dryers. Multiple crews responded to the fire including Wisconsin Rapids, Grand Rapids, Rudolph, Biron, Port Edwards, and Nekoosa. There were...
WSAW
Wood County snowmobile clubs open trails for season
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Parks and Forestry Department announced Thursday that many snowmobile trails have opened. Sunset Drifters Trails are now open in Wood County along Countyline Road and up to Highway 54 ATV Intensive Use Area. Their trails in Juneau County are also open. Auburndale...
1 injured in northwoods snowmobile crash
Rescue crews were called to the scene of yet another snowmobile crash Thursday morning, capping off a dangerous week in northern Wisconsin. The crash was reported at about 10:45 a.m. on a trail at Fred Luke Road in the Vilas County town of Plum Lake. One person, a male, was injured in the crash. The extent of his injuries is not yet clear.
WSAW
Kwik Trip eyes Marathon for newest location
MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - Kwip Trip is proposing the construction of a convenience store and gas station in the village of Marathon. The new project will be located on an empty lot in the Northeast corner of the intersection of Hwy 29 and Hwy 107 off of exit 156. Plans...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: A warming trend starts on Saturday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Daytime high temps will struggle to reach the single digits above zero. As fast as the arctic air moved into the region, it will move out just as quickly. Temperatures will slowly climb during the overnight into the early morning on Saturday. The wind will switch to the southwest, which will allow much warmer air on Saturday afternoon. It will feel almost 40 degrees warmer on Saturday afternoon as compared to Friday morning. Afternoon high temperatures this weekend will be 5 to almost 10 degrees above for early February.
WSAW
2 killed in Vilas County snowmobile crash
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department said two people have died as a result of a snowmobile crash. Two snowmobiles crashed resulting in the deaths of a 78-year-old man and a 43-year-old man. The crash happened around noon on Thursday on Trail 70 in the town of Cloverland. That location is between St. Germain and Eagle River.
WSAW
4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
(WSAW) - It’s been a deadly stretch of days on Wisconsin’s snowmobile trails. Four fatal crashes occurred between Thursday and Sunday. The first crash was reported on Thursday. A 59-year-old died when she rear-ended the lead snowmobile in a group. The crash happened near Phelps in Vilas County.
Home badly damaged in Athens fire
A home in Athens was badly damaged by fire Tuesday, while crews were forced to battle the blaze in bitterly cold temperatures. The first call was transmitted at about 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 31, summoning firefighters to the 900 block of Plisch Street. Witnesses reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the manufactured home and windows were heard breaking as the fire spread.
WJFW-TV
Trail may close due to off-trail riding
ARBOR VITAE - An Oneida County snowmobile trail is on the verge of being closed because of off-trail riding. The announcement came from the Cross Country Cruisers Facebook page. The trail from the 47 trail to Stack's Bay on Lake Minocqua is in danger of being closed. The town is...
wearegreenbay.com
Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers
PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
JUST IN: Second snowmobile crash reported Thursday with 2 injured
A helicopter was paged Thursday to the scene of a snowmobile crash, the second in a 90-minute span in Vilas County. Initial scanner reports suggest two people were injured in the head-on crash, with two sleds involved. The crash was reported at about noon on Thursday near Snipe Lake in St. Germain. Two people were reported unconscious at the scene with CPR in progress as rescue crews arrived. A landing zone was being established as of 12:13 p.m. with a medical helicopter en route.
Founder’s grandson to reopen Angelo’s in Wausau
The fate of a storied Italian restaurant in Wausau appeared sealed last May and many patrons mourned the loss of their favorite pizza – and gathering spot. But now, nine months after Angelo’s Pizza Villa closed its doors, the original owner’s grandson is preparing to reopen the bar and restaurant, ensuring the Volpe tradition lives on. Elliott Johnson, grandson of founder Angelo Volpe, will relaunch the business in early March and will work alongside the rest of the family as they renew the restaurant’s legacy.
Update: 2 dead in Vilas Co. snowmobile crash
Two people died Thursday in a head-on crash involving two snowmobiles in Vilas County near St. Germain, police confirmed. The crash was reported at about noon on Thursday near Snipe Lake, on Trail 70. Two people were reported unconscious at the scene with CPR in progress as rescue crews arrived. A landing zone was being established as of 12:13 p.m. with a medical helicopter en route.
