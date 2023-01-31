Basketball: Hailey Quam hits 2,000 career points in Shiloh Christian doubleheader sweep
Shiloh Christian played a make-up doubleheader at home, where Hailey Quam became the 40th player in ND Class B Girls’ Basketball history to score 2,000 career points.
Class B Basketball Scores:
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
|Girls:
|#6 Shiloh Christian
|60
|Center-Stanton
|20
|Final
|Boys:
|#8 Shiloh Christian
|83
|Max
|37
|Final
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.
Comments / 0