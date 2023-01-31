ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Basketball: Hailey Quam hits 2,000 career points in Shiloh Christian doubleheader sweep

By Phil Benotti
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

Shiloh Christian played a make-up doubleheader at home, where Hailey Quam became the 40th player in ND Class B Girls’ Basketball history to score 2,000 career points.

Class B Basketball Scores:

Girls: #6 Shiloh Christian 60 Center-Stanton 20 Final
Boys: #8 Shiloh Christian 83 Max 37 Final
KX News

KX News

