United girls crowned EOAC champs for 2nd year in a row
HANNOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – With a 49-40 win over Columbiana, the United girls basketball team earned its second straight Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference title.
After trailing by nine at halftime, Columbiana cut United’s lead to 3 points late in the fourth quarter before the Golden Eagles closed on a 6-0 run to end the game with a 9-point win.Springfield girls lock up MVAC title with win
Taylor Cope led the Golden Eagles with 14 points, followed by Sam Lippiatt with 10 points and Grace Knight with eight.
Columbiana’s Ella Venezia paced the Clippers with a game-high 17 points in the contest as the Clippers fall to 11-8 and 8-3 in conference.
United extended their win streak to five and sit at 13-5 overall on the season, with a perfect 12-0 EOAC record.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0