ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, OH

United girls crowned EOAC champs for 2nd year in a row

By Zach Verdea
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gSjUN_0kWvCboR00

HANNOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – With a 49-40 win over Columbiana, the United girls basketball team earned its second straight Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference title.

After trailing by nine at halftime, Columbiana cut United’s lead to 3 points late in the fourth quarter before the Golden Eagles closed on a 6-0 run to end the game with a 9-point win.

Springfield girls lock up MVAC title with win

Taylor Cope led the Golden Eagles with 14 points, followed by Sam Lippiatt with 10 points and Grace Knight with eight.

Columbiana’s Ella Venezia paced the Clippers with a game-high 17 points in the contest as the Clippers fall to 11-8 and 8-3 in conference.

United extended their win streak to five and sit at 13-5 overall on the season, with a perfect 12-0 EOAC record.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ysusports.com

Penguins Announce February Signees

Youngstown State Head Football Coach Doug Phillips announced the signees for the Penguins' class of 2023 on Wednesday afternoon. Below is a list of who has signed to join the YSU program:. Vinny Ballone. Athlete. 6-5, 200. Lowellville High School. Lowellville, Ohio. High School: First-team All-Ohio Division VII selection…was named...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

66K+
Followers
34K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy