Suspect barricaded in home, pointed gun at deputies attempting to serve warrant in Pleasant Garden
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County deputies were in a standoff after a warrant led to a barricaded suspect in a Pleasant Garden home. At about 3 p.m., the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Beatle Drive to serve a warrant. The situation led to a barricade situation. The Pleasant Garden […]
Gun found on Glenn High student after they got off the bus in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A gun was found on a student at Glenn High School Wednesday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools say leaders got a tip about a safety threat. The handgun was found in the student's pockets after they got off the...
Gun found on Glenn High School student: sheriff’s office
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was reportedly found in the possession of a Glenn High School student, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. The FCSO released the following statement: “We sought juvenile petitions for possession of a firearm on school campus, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, carrying a concealed weapon, […]
Cook Out in Winston-Salem robbed overnight
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect robbed Cook Out in Winston-Salem on Jan. 23, according to Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers. It happened at Akron Drive around 2:51 a.m. The thief walked up to the drive-thru window with what appeared to be a weapon before leaving the scene. Anyone with any information...
WXII 12
Guilford County Sheriff's office: man fired gun after deputies entered house
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said a man fired shots at deputies during a standoff after deputies forced their way into a house. Deputies tried to serve a search warrant at a home on Beatle Drive at 1:45 p.m. Thursday but someone in the house would not let them inside.
Body found on NC Middle School property
A body was reportedly found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
WBTV
Four juveniles arrested after alleged home invasion, robbery in Alexander Co.
STONY POINT, N.C. (WBTV) - Four juveniles were charged following a home invasion in Alexander County Thursday morning. Deputies were called out to a home off Springfield Drive around 3:10 a.m. to reports of the breaking and entering of a car. There, they found the incident was also a home invasion.
WBTV
Caught on camera: Thieves stealing outgoing mail out of mailboxes in Cabarrus County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As you make plans for filing your taxes, you may want to reconsider how you’re sending them in. Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. It happened on Wednesday along Rocky River...
Charlotte FBI offers two $25K rewards in substation shootings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — FBI Charlotte is offering up to $25,000 each in rewards for information on two different substation shootings in North Carolina. Investigators are looking for the persons responsible for two separate substation shootings in Moore County and Randolph County. Two Duke Energy substations were damaged after a...
860wacb.com
Statesville Man Arrested On Child-Sex Charges
In January, a report was filed with the Statesville Police Department in reference to a child who had been sexually assaulted. The Criminal Investigations Division (CID) was assigned to the case. The child was taken to the Dove House Advocacy Center and was interviewed. The child disclosed the sexual assaults...
Juvenile airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after crash involving 4 NC students, police say
Multiple people were injured in a crash in Reidsville on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Reidsville Police Department.
WBTV
Caught on Camera: Surveillance camera doesn’t deter catalytic converter theft
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - The fact that there was a surveillance camera pointed directly at them didn’t deter the three thieves for a second. At noon on a Saturday, three men rushed out of a van and sawed two catalytic converters off a truck. They were fleeing the scene just four minutes after they got to work.
WXII 12
Detention officer vacancies rise at Forsyth Co. jail; conditions becoming 'inhumane', inmates say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Inmates at the Forsyth County Detention Center (FCDC) said they are angry and scared now that detention officer shortages are impacting them at the jail. The rise in vacancies is happening after mandatory schedule changes were announced. This is a story WXII 12 News has...
4 juveniles charged in Alexander County home invasion, sheriff says
Four juveniles were charged in a home invasion on Thursday in Alexander County, the sheriff stated in a news release.
Community holds vigil for Winston-Salem man shot, killed at party
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Community members, family, and friends all gathered at Oak Summit Park in Winston-Salem Wednesday night to honor 29-year-old Darryl Rice Jr. Rice lost his life early Sunday morning to gun violence after police say that he was shot and killed outside a party on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem. The crowd of close to 100 […]
Elkin Tribune
Police investigating threat against Elkin City Schools
The Elkin Police Department is investigating a threat made against Elkin High, Middle and Elementary schools this morning, said District Superintendent Dr. Myra Cox. A message from Cox went out to student families around 9:15 p.m. Monday that all three schools would be closed on Tuesday due to a potential threat to students and staff.
Body found on Davidson County middle school campus
A body was found on the campus of Ledford Middle School Wednesday morning. Deputies did not say where the body was found on campus, but confirmed the body is not that of a student. School staff found the body at a door going into the building around 5:55 a.m., according...
wataugaonline.com
Watauga Sheriff’s Office & New River Light & Power warns of latest phone scam
A scam involving using gift cards to pay for electric service is making the rounds. Both the Watauga County Sheriff's Office and New River Light & Power are warning of the scam that involves submitting gift cards as payment or power would be cut off. “WCSO would like the public...
WBTV
14-year-old charged in deadly Kannapolis shooting
14-year-old charged in deadly Kannapolis shooting
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
