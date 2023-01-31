ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkin, NC

FOX8 News

Gun found on Glenn High School student: sheriff’s office

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was reportedly found in the possession of a Glenn High School student, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. The FCSO released the following statement: “We sought juvenile petitions for possession of a firearm on school campus, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, carrying a concealed weapon, […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Cook Out in Winston-Salem robbed overnight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect robbed Cook Out in Winston-Salem on Jan. 23, according to Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers. It happened at Akron Drive around 2:51 a.m. The thief walked up to the drive-thru window with what appeared to be a weapon before leaving the scene. Anyone with any information...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Charlotte FBI offers two $25K rewards in substation shootings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — FBI Charlotte is offering up to $25,000 each in rewards for information on two different substation shootings in North Carolina. Investigators are looking for the persons responsible for two separate substation shootings in Moore County and Randolph County. Two Duke Energy substations were damaged after a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Statesville Man Arrested On Child-Sex Charges

In January, a report was filed with the Statesville Police Department in reference to a child who had been sexually assaulted. The Criminal Investigations Division (CID) was assigned to the case. The child was taken to the Dove House Advocacy Center and was interviewed. The child disclosed the sexual assaults...
STATESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Community holds vigil for Winston-Salem man shot, killed at party

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Community members, family, and friends all gathered at Oak Summit Park in Winston-Salem Wednesday night to honor 29-year-old Darryl Rice Jr. Rice lost his life early Sunday morning to gun violence after police say that he was shot and killed outside a party on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem. The crowd of close to 100 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Elkin Tribune

Police investigating threat against Elkin City Schools

The Elkin Police Department is investigating a threat made against Elkin High, Middle and Elementary schools this morning, said District Superintendent Dr. Myra Cox. A message from Cox went out to student families around 9:15 p.m. Monday that all three schools would be closed on Tuesday due to a potential threat to students and staff.
WBTV

14-year-old charged in deadly Kannapolis shooting

Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
