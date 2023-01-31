Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Windy with light snow
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You could call it the calm before the cold. As parts of the north country dig out from heavy lake effect snow, we can expect mild conditions today. It will be windy with some light snow here and there. Highs will be in the low...
wwnytv.com
Blast from the Past: 2008 wind storm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to January 2008 when winds with speeds as high as 85 miles per hour ripped through Jefferson County. Watch the story by then-reporter Alexandra Field on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
wwnytv.com
Wind chill warning in effect: It’s gonna be cold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Even though we expected it, setting foot outside today will be a bit of a shock. So, layer up and make sure any exposed skin is covered up. Temperatures started within a few digits above and below zero and that’s about where they’ll stay. Some may even drop a few degrees.
wwnytv.com
Lake effect snow for the usual suspects
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a cold morning. Temperatures ranged from the double digits below zero to the double digits above. If that’s not cold enough for you, just wait a couple days. Lake effect snow is prompting a winter weather advisory until 6 a.m. on Thursday...
wwnytv.com
Staying warm and safe during extreme cold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service says extreme cold is on the way. The wind chill could be 30 to 40 degrees below zero. It’s a major concern for first responders. “We want to make sure that everybody stays warm. Everything stays covered up, any exposed...
Lake Effect Snow Warning In Place for Parts of New York State
The month of February is going to be getting much colder for New York state this upcoming weekend, as temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits by Friday. Those kind of temperatures are dangerous and is part of a cold front that is sweeping through the state just before the weekend.
wwnytv.com
Snow sculptures taking shape in Watertown’s Thompson Park
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sculptors will be at Watertown’s Thompson Park over the next few days working on 5 different snow sculptures. It’s part of SnowTown U.S.A. which is happening this weekend. Jerry Merrill has sculpted all over the world and is in Watertown chiseling two people...
WKTV
Sunshine for some Wednesday, lake-effect north
Tuesday Night: Chilly. Lows in the single digits. Wednesday Morning: Partly sunny. Lake-effect snow north. Lower 10s. Wednesday Afternoon: Partly sunny. Lake-effect snow north. Lower 20s. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Upper 10s. Chilly temperatures tonight with lows for some areas down into the single digits. We start out tomorrow with...
cnycentral.com
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
wwnytv.com
The Cozy Mitten
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Grasse River Players of Canton, NY are premiering a children’s musical THE COZY MITTEN. Barbara Burdick, local music teacher, has turned the Ukrainian folktale, The Mitten, into a delightful musical for children. In the story, animals out in the cold find an unusual way to...
WKTV
Oneida County urges residents to prepare ahead of extreme cold temperatures
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Health Department is urging residents to get prepared ahead of this week's extreme cold weather and wind chill. “Being prepared is your best defense against extremely cold weather. Prepare yourselves, your vehicles, and your homes. If you have outdoor pets, prepare now to provide them warm shelter and check in with elderly neighbors and relatives,” Oneida County Director of Health, Daniel W. Gilmore said.
wwnytv.com
State investigating discrepancies in West Carthage water tests
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - New York state is investigating the results of water tests in West Carthage because the mayor, wondering if he was getting the right information, sent out two samples to two different laboratories. The results are drastically different with one saying the village violates state...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
After many delays, indoor waterpark is almost ready
OSWEGO — Splash Indoor Waterpark and Resort is now set to arrive in the Port City this summer, an Oswego business owner helming its development said Tuesday. The new year-round aquatic attraction, at 92 E. 1st St., was previously scheduled to open this winter, but supply-chain issues and administrative hiccups involving state agencies have pushed the date to the summer, said Shane Broadwell, who is working on the project and is a partner of Broadwell Hospitality Group. The project is marketed as a partnership with the Clarion Hotel, also owned by the business group.
wwnytv.com
Highlights & scores: On the hardwood, in the pool, on the mat & on the volleyball court
(WWNY) - There was plenty of action on the local sports scene Thursday. In girls’ Frontier League basketball from Immaculate Heart, the Lady Cavaliers hosted General Brown. First quarter: Madelyn Ferris hits down low. The Lady Lions are up 10. Then it’s Kori Nichols stopping and popping, and it’s...
wwnytv.com
Sci-Tech Center’s building condemned
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown has condemned the building owned by the Sci-Tech Center of Northern New York. The museum’s closure could last several months. The Stone Street location’s basement filled up with 3 feet of water, says executive director Steve Karon, adding to other...
wwnytv.com
CEO reports on a year at Children’s Home
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dr. Marianne DiMatteo has been president and CEO of the Children’s Home of Jefferson County for a year. She appeared on 7 News This Morning to update people on what’s going on at the organization. Watch the video above for her interview. She...
wwnytv.com
Carolyn D. Mantle, 60, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn D. Mantle, 60, passed away early Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Hospice Home of Jefferson County. She had been battling brain cancer for a short time. Carolyn was born June 28, 1962 in Gouverneur, a daughter of the Wayne and Leta (Cleveland) Mantle....
wwnytv.com
Judith (Cree) Ryan, 81, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Judith (Cree) Ryan, age 81, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Ryan passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at her home with her loving husband beside her.
wwnytv.com
Trinity Concert
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The Dublin Guitar Quartet has dedicated its career with unwavering devotion to performing contemporary music, an aspect that makes the ensemble unique within its genre. With the help of eight and eleven-string guitars the quartet has created an original catalogue of arrangements by composers such as Philip Glass, Steve Reich, Arvo Part and Gyorgy Ligeti.
syracuse.com
National office supply store to close its last CNY location
Cicero, N.Y. – OfficeMax/Office Depot plans to close its Cicero retail office supply store at the end of March, store officials said. The location at 5671 E. Circle Drive is the last OfficeMax/Office Depot in the Central New York area. Officials at the store said they didn’t know why the location is closing. Store officials said they don’t have an exact closing date yet.
