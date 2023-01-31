Read full article on original website
Related
Report Lists Idaho Among Most Prosperous States In Country
Prosperity is a measurement of wealth and success. A recent report grouped Idaho among the most affluent states in the country, which might actually have a lot to do with the wave of people that have been leaving their birth states for greener pastures in recent years. In my line...
Why Retiring in Idaho is Better Than Other States in the Country
Most of us work hard every day with the goal of one day being able to retire and enjoy life a little easier without having to get up early every day. You can spend time how you choose, travel, garden, or take up some fun hobby. For some, this is soon, while for others this seems like a dream or way too far away. When it comes to retiring, where do you want to spend it? Many people think of retirement and dream of the beaches in Florida, the year-round warm weather in Arizona, living at a slot machine in Las Vegas, or maybe in a cabin in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. Where is the best state to enjoy retirement and how does Idaho compare?
Single People Beware! The Dating Pool in Idaho is Light
Being single and dating can be tough. With so many apps, and dating sites, and today's generation not knowing how to communicate or talk in person, dating might be harder than ever before. Yes, it is easier than ever to find a date, but finding a relationship when you can block or ghost someone, or have it done to you makes it tough. Living in a small town can make it even tougher, with fewer options, and fewer fun things to do on a date. When it comes to being single and dating, which state is the best to live in, which is the worst, and how does Idaho compare to the rest of the country?
8 Reasons Why the Mountains in Idaho are the Worst
Idaho is known for its natural beauty and has some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country. The canyon, the craters, the gems, and the mountains, all make the state beautiful, and when many think of Idaho they think of the mountains in the state. The northern part of the state is mostly mountainous and is one of the prettiest parts of the country, and while many people travel here to spend time hiking, skiing, snowboarding, and camping in these beautiful mountains, they can be overrated and the worst as well. Here are some reasons why the mountains of Idaho are the worst and the problems with them that nobody wants to admit.
Open House Meetings Scheduled for Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five open house meetings are set to happen through the month of February into early March on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project in Southern Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management has scheduled four in-person open house meetings, two of which are out of state, and one virtual open-house for the project. The BLM recently released the draft environmental impact statement which it is seeking public comment on through March 21. The Lava Ridge Wind Project proposed by Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, would build 400 electricity generating windmills on mostly federal land in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties in and around the Wilson Butte area. The two meetings out of state will be held in Oregon and Washington. Bellow are the scheduled meeting times and how to comment on the draft environmental statement:
Idaho Wind Power Planners: Hear the Public Roar!
They don’t have a large amount of money for a slick public relations campaign like the one produced by the company behind the wind far. They do have numbers. They live here. Maybe the investors in the proposed wind farms didn’t believe anyone lived here. Or that people could be easily bought with a bit of cash.
Weekend Meal Delivery for Seniors to Start Again in Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Weekend food deliveries in the Magic Valley will return thanks to a donation from the local hospital and Idaho insurance provide. The College of Southern Idaho Office on Aging announced Saturday and Sunday meal deliveries will start again thanks to a donation of $32,760 from St. Luke's Health System and Select Health insurance. The weekend service had to be cut back to five days a week to about 175 in Blaine, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Minidoka, and Twin Fall counties. The Office on Aging had to suspend weekend deliveries in November last year because of budget constraints, costs, and high demand. The donation will allow meals to be delivered on the weekends up to June 30, this year.
Website Dedicated To Helping Californians Move To Idaho Exists
It do be facts: Californians are packing up and relocating to beautiful Boise, Idaho. We as Idahoans completely understand the appeal. It's breathtakingly gorgeous, the people are kind, the food is second to none, and there's always something new to do. Some folks like having new neighbors move in, while...
The One Idaho-Related Question That Would Stump Most Gem Staters
Jeopardy is still the most-watched trivia game show in the world, even though iconic host Alex Trebek passed away in 2020. Judging by a YouTube channel devoted to all things Idaho, it appears most residents of the country's forty-third state would get one question wrong about their home if asked by Mr. Trebek.
Remember These Creatures Are Also Cold This Idaho Winter
Outdoor cats know how to find warm places in winter. We can still try and make them more comfortable. There are two neighborhood strays that visit me every morning when I arrive at work. I get them some breakfast and they appear happy and healthy. This week things changed. They were no-shows. The cold weather had them curled up in a shed behind the company storage barn.
Why All Idaho Companies and Businesses Need to Adopt This
When looking for a new job, one of the things many people are excited to find out is what types of benefits they will get. How many days of paid time off (PTO) will they get, and how many sick days, does it roll over, or is it use it or lose it? Many companies are similar in these categories, but depending on where you live, there should be an added benefit that isn't granted at this point. All Idaho companies and businesses may need to update their time off for employees, and adding this new stipulation, it could make for happier employees and a better work environment.
Doctor Says Many Idaho Children May Be Tuning Forks To Past Lives
Research into the possibility of past life existence has been going on for decades throughout the world. A very well-respected author and professor who specializes in the subject claims that Idaho children between the ages of two and five are magnets for this type of memory recollection. Dr. Jim B....
Top Things Idaho Taxpayers Need To Watch For This Tax Season
Tax season is in full swing and for scammers, it's the perfect opportunity to take advantage of unsuspecting individuals during what can be a stressful time. According to data from WalletHub, Idaho ranks 39th in states where you're most likely to be scammed. While it's not as high as neighboring states like Nevada or the always-beloved California, we still need to be aware and watch our backs.
We Were Wrong – Somehow COVID Did Not Kill Snow Days In Idaho
During the COVID Pandemic, the world was forced to make drastic changes to accommodate social distancing. Businesses implemented strict plans to keep employees and customers safe and healthy, even schools had to make a jump from in-person learning to distance learning. How Did COVID Not Kill The Snow Day In...
Why Proposed Idaho Wind Farms Would Soon Become Obsolete
Another wind turbine has come tumbling down—this time in Wisconsin. A local TV affiliate says it left quite a crater and nobody was hurt. What’s holding these things together? Bailing twine and chewing gum? Meanwhile, another community in upstate New York is rebelling against a proposed wind farm. This is after it appears that people involved with approval would see a personal benefit.
The Thrill and Rush of Car Whoopie in Idaho is Very Costly
Many couples like to add a spark to their relationship from time to time, and there are different ways to do this. Typically adding this spark is done in private and behind closed doors but from time to time couples decide to take their adventures out of the home and into public. Younger people, often do this as well, but for all the couples and young people out there looking to have some fun in a vehicle, you may want to rethink your thrill ride before you do it. The consequences if you get caught, could be a little more costly than you realize.
Some Idaho Cities Have Suddenly Gone Whole Arctic
Boise and Pocatello have zoos but Idaho Falls has the brass monkey. When I came into work Monday morning I checked temperatures across the state. Idaho Falls was at 23 below zero at 3:00 o’clock. That wasn’t the wind chill. That was standing air temperature. Later in the morning, a friend from Pocatello wrote me and said he had 13 below. They can keep it!
Why Rich People Should Think Twice Before Moving to Idaho
If the cold weather doesn’t dissuade them, then maybe a prolonged freeze will make them reconsider. I came across a great link from a website called Mansion Global. It offers advice for the wealthy who have dreams of mountain living. Yes, it looks pretty, but…. I remember a Christmas...
Support Christmas in the Nighttime Sky Early with a Vacation Getaway Raffle
The event in 2022 brought in 2,075 toys which were all given to Magic Valley kids. For the 2023 event, you can start your support now with the purchase of a raffle ticket, which also gets you a chance to win a vacation getaway to your choice of popular Mexican destinations. All raffle funds will be used to make sure every Magic Valley kid gets a present at Christmas. Raffle tickets are $50 and there are only 100 available, so if you want in you better get on it. You can scan the QR code below or head straight to the Christmas in the Nighttime Sky website for details and tickets.
Gross: Southern Idaho Air Stagnation Advisory Issued But What Does That Mean?
There’s a new weather advisory from the National Weather Service for Southern Idaho which will affect the outdoor air quality through Friday. Southern Idaho Will Experience Varying Levels Of Air Stagnation Through Friday. The Air Stagnation Advisory issued by the National Weather Service warns of air quality issues in...
98.3 The Snake
Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0