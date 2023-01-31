Largest comeback in school history leads to first Big 12 win

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech picked up its first Big 12 win of the season Monday thanks to the largest comeback in program history.

The Red Raiders battled back from a 23-point second-half deficit to beat No. 13 Iowa State 80-77 in overtime at United Supermarkets Arena.

“I don’t know as a coach if I’ve ever been in a situation where we were down as many points against such a good basketball team like Iowa State and came back to win,” head coach Mark Adams said. ” It says so much about our team and the team’s heart. Their determination, commitment, and love for each other. I’m so blessed to be part of it.”

The previous record was a 17-point come-from-behind overtime win against Nevada on Dec. 27, 1997.

The Red Raiders scored just 22 points in the first half and trailed by 17 at halftime but would take advantage of a six-minute field goal drought by the Cyclones to get back in the game.

Texas Tech went on a 20-3 run during that stretch to pull within four points with 4:04 remaining.

Texas Tech would force Iowa State to turn the ball over 13 times in the second half. The final turnover came with 23 seconds remaining, and on the ensuing possession, De’Vion Harmon hit two free throws to tie it and force overtime.

The Red Raiders would take their first lead of the game at 73-71 on a D’Maurian Williams layup on the first possession of overtime.

Kevin Obanor surpassed the 2,000 career-point mark in the first half and would score 18 of his team-high 24 points in the second half.

“It’s a big win,” Obanor said. “We’re trying to get to the tournament. Wins like this, quality wins, in order to push back into the right standings. I’m just thankful for the group of guys that we have. Thankful for them letting me lead them and vice versa.”

Pop Isaacs and Fardaws Aimaq were once again unavailable because of injury.

The Red Raiders (12-10, 1-8 Big 12) visit No. 11 Baylor at 12 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center on CBS.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.