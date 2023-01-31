Read full article on original website
marnie smith
3d ago
I feel bad for her but the police can do only what they can, there are millions of unsolved cases and all want answers,but don't badger the police, talk with God
Lynn Andrews
3d ago
Praying you get answers that will bring you some peace. I am so sorry that you are having to go through this. May the Lord wrap you in a blanket of comfort while you seek answers.
Holden McGroyen
3d ago
There's a reason why the term "cold case" was created. She's looking for an answer she's not going to get because it doesn't exist, or the answer is not one she's willing to accept.
