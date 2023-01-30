Read full article on original website
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
How to run for a Cumming City Council position in 2023Justine LookenottCumming, GA
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Heirloom Bakeshop to Take Up Residence in The Avenue Peachtree City
The company behind Sharpsburg’s Heirloom Market Co and Heirloom Donuts in Newnan is one of five new tenants that have recently joined the shopping center.
scoopotp.com
Rina Eatery Second Location Comes to Avalon
Rina, the Israeli-style eatery from Oliva Restaurant Group, is set to open a new location at Avalon in Alpharetta. The restaurant will serve their fan-favorite mezze, hummus varieties, pitas, platters and more in a vibrant second location coming mid-2023. Guests will be able to relish Mediterranean flavor for lunch and dinner from 11am-10pm on Sunday-Wednesday and 11am-11pm on Thursday-Saturday. Their original location is in the Old Fourth Ward at 699 Ponce De Leon Avenue.
Emory Wheel
How an old church was converted to Atlanta’s most coveted live music venue
I am sure you know the feeling: the mixture of anticipation and excitement before walking into a concert venue. The long line before security, the chaotic mixture of chatter and the occasional burst of laughter as you creep closer and closer to the venue’s entrance. Next, your bags will get cleared by security and you will be asked to show a QR code from your phone. With an audible sigh of relief and with a growing sense of excitement, you are finally permitted entrance.
justshortofcrazy.com
5 Reasons Why Woodstock, GA Is An Unexpected Must-See City Near Atlanta
Woodstock, GA is the perfect place to stay that’s close to Atlanta but with outdoor activities, great dining and plenty to do. Just thirty-five minutes north of Atlanta on I-75/575, it offers a surprising array of sophisticated and entertaining amenities with a welcoming, small-town feel. Woodstock, Georgia, has established...
Pop-up dining experience coming to Piedmont Park
A pop-up outdoor dining experience is headed to Piedmont Park this March. Starting March 2, “Dinner With A View” will set up in Piedmont Park to offer diners culinary excellence paired with a view to die for. “We couldn’t think of a better city to set up in than the inspiring cultural melting pot that […] The post Pop-up dining experience coming to Piedmont Park appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
AccessAtlanta
Cuban bakery in Decatur makes ‘100 Best Places to Dine in America’ list
Are you tired of the same old wings and pizza in Georgia? It’s time to spice things up with some Cuban flair! The highly anticipated 2023 Yelp “100 Best Places To Dine In America” list has finally been released, and drumroll, please... Georgia has a winner! Decatur’s Buena Gente Cuban Bakery is the delicious restaurant that made the cut.
scoopotp.com
Ms Ruby’s Peach Cobbler Cafe Open in Smyrna
Halpern Enterprises, Inc. announces that Ms. Ruby’s Peach Cobbler Café has opened at The Shops at Belmont, a 48-acre mixed-use development at 1080 Windy Hill Road NE in Smyrna, Georgia. Occupying 2,100 square feet, this is the soul food eatery’s third location in metro Atlanta. “The Shops...
atlantafi.com
Whataburger Opens In Woodstock
What a year 2023 is shaping up to be for Whataburger. The burger chain continues its aggressive expansion plans in metro Atlanta with the recent opening of its Woodstock location during the last week of January. When Whataburger opened its Kennesaw location earlier this winter, the place had long lines...
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb biz news: New LongHorn site; Withrow’s Jewelers closes
Work crews recently demolished a former bank and restaurant building at 4370 Roswell Road (an outparcel at the Merchants Exchange Shopping Center) that will be the new site of the LongHorn Steakhouse. It’s been more than a year since the one-acre property’s owner, East Cobb Warren LLC, got a variance...
adventuresinatlanta.com
THE ODDITIES AND CURIOSITIES EXPO VISITS ATLANTA
Enjoy a showcase of all things weird. The Oddities and Curiosities Expo, the original traveling oddities event that hits major cities across the country and features 150+ oddity vendors and artists, is returning to Atlanta, Georgia and expanding to a two-day event on Saturday, February 11th and Sunday, February 12th.
Clayton News Daily
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Clayton County this weekend, Feb. 3- 5
If you're interested in eating delicious oysters or mastering your tennis game this weekend then look no further! Here's what's going on in and around Clayton County this weekend— you won't want to miss these events!
atlantanewsfirst.com
Check out these Black-owned Atlanta restaurants during Black History Month
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s Black History Month and one way to celebrate is by eating. There are multiple Black-owned restaurants in the metro Atlanta area. Here is a list of just a few of them. 1976 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Atlanta. Atlanta Breakfast Club. 249...
5 of Our Favorite Burger joints in Georgia
GEORGIA - Whether you're looking for the best burgers in Georgia or want to try something new, there's no shortage of great restaurants around the state. Whether you're in Atlanta, Marietta, Athens, or Savanna, there's something for you.
insideradio.com
Ramona De Breaux
Ramona De Breaux, the longtime midday host at Audacy urban contemporary “V-103” WVEE Atlanta, has exited. De Breaux has been with the station since 2007. “Parting is such sweet sorrow. The time has come that when to continue on my journey I must change course. For that reason, I have decided that it’s time for me to leave V-103,” De Breaux posted on Instagram. “As many of you know it’s been my home for many years, and I’ve been blessed to spend a great deal of time with the people of Atlanta who have become my family. While I’m not a native I’ve been here since my teen years and Atlanta has become my home like it has for so many of us.”
tourcounsel.com
Dalton Mall | Shopping center in Dalton, Georgia
Dalton Mall, formerly known as Walnut Square Mall is an indoor shopping center located in Dalton, Georgia. Originally named Walnut Square Mall, the indoor shopping center was designed and built by CBL Properties. Located on the former "Patterson Horse Racing Arena", CBL and Associates conducted a groundbreaking ceremony on the property in 1979 to construct Dalton's first enclosed shopping center.
Henry County Daily Herald
ON THE MARKET: Check out this quaint family home in Buford
This new home is within walking distance from downtown Buford which fosters great restaurants and entertainment. This property, which has been completed with the most current and fabulous features, is on the market and ready for someone to call home!. The first floor has 10-foot ceilings and 8-foot doors with...
winemag.com
Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA
Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
secretatlanta.co
Check Out This Black Female Owned Wellness Spot During Black History Month
Atlanta is a black Mecca for hundreds of black owned businesses, so it’s only right to put a spotlight on some of the budding businesses this year. As Atlanta continues to grow, so does the amount of successful black owned businesses and entrepreneurs. Experience an elevated workout experience as well as a soothing spa day.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix opens new store in Georgia
Publix Super Markets on Wednesday opened its newest Georgia location at Gateway Town Crossing in Jefferson, about an hour north of Atlanta. And that's not the only state outside its home of Florida that Publix is marching into. The 48,000-square-foot supermarket at 51 Old Farm Road in Northeast Georgia is...
