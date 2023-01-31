Read full article on original website
Walmart Location Has Temporarily ClosedJoel EisenbergHolland, OH
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Ohio witness says ball of light appeared and disappeared crossing skyRoger MarshBlakeslee, OH
Related
wemu.org
FBI finds missing Dexter High School student
A 17-year-old Dexter High School student who went missing yesterday has been found and is safe. Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Derrick Jackson says Ea Kuhr was located by members of the FBI. “I don’t have very many details of around how they located her or where they located...
13abc.com
Practicing safe feeding with your infant
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When it comes to feeding an infant, safety should always be the top priority. Katie Bochi, a speech pathologist with ProMedica Ebeid Children’s Hospital, said while babies cannot verbally communicate, they’re always communicating through body language. “They’re going to have a conversation with you...
13abc.com
Family shares fentanyl poisoning story to help others avoid heartache
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc I-Team is taking action to shine a light on a deadly problem on our streets: fentanyl. The newest issue is fake pills. One local mother is feeling the bottomless pain those pills can cause after her teenage son died. The hope is people take the message to heart so no one else feels the heartache they do.
Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient
DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
Teen allegedly stole car, crashed it into Jackson home
The car also took out the house's front porch.
13abc.com
New video in the search for stolen cremated remains
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Take a close look at the person captured on surveillance video. The owner of Glendale Garden Café says it could be whoever stole the ashes of Mike Niles. Those cremated remains of Niles, 66, of Ludington, Michigan, were in a package in the passenger seat...
Here are the applicants for Toledo police chief
TOLEDO, Ohio — Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle is one of six department members who applied for the job of chief. Twenty-eight people from a dozen states applied for the job, according to search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates. The firm was hired last year to identify and evaluate candidates.
13abc.com
Junk King business model benefits local charities, environment
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Most burgeoning businesses just want to turn a profit. However, money is secondary for the family-run Toledo company Junk King. A typical junk-removal service throws away the unwanted items they collect, but not Junk King. They clear out homes and businesses and donate the items they collect to local charities like Sylvania Neighborhood Bridges, Habitat for Humanity, and the Salvation Army.
13abc.com
Local student works to raise money and awareness to help end blood cancers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Blood cancers are more common than not. In fact, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society reports that someone in the United States is diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma every three minutes. The organization has a program that gets high school students involved with the effort to...
11 Investigates: Missteps plague hunt for 14-year-old's killer
PAULDING, Ohio — Editor's note: This is the second in a three-part series on the unsolved death of Nancy Eagleson. Also read part one and part three. When Nancy Eagleson was abducted on the night of Nov. 13, 1960, it was an unusual, and shocking, experience for the city of slightly more than 2,200 residents.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Ye Olde Durty Bird
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -If you’re looking for great food, fun, and atmosphere, look no further than Ye Olde Durty Bird. “My sister and I opened up Ye Olde Durty Bird in 2012,” explained co-owner Julie Ketterman. “It’s an old historical building, We’re right in the heart of downtown. Obviously, we’re right across from the Mud Hens.” The restaurant is known for it’s unique food creations and extensive menu. Ketterman says they have anything and everything to suit your food mood.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Abandoned house turned playground on Burton Ave
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Burton Avenue in Toledo, just north of Willys Park, sits an abandoned house that according to neighbors has become a playhouse for neighborhood kids. Neighbors told 13abc they are concerned and want the place gone because the house is not safe. Cheryl Wagner has lived...
bgfalconmedia.com
Students fear the possibility of panty thief
Some BGSU students say the university’s plan for an anonymous laundry service is a waste and an invitation for laundry theft. Bowling Green State University is planning to launch a pilot program for anonymous laundry services in some of the on-campus dorms. This service would be based on a...
A town divided: 62 years after the killing of Nancy Eagleson, Paulding residents have many suspects, but no closure
PAULDING, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third story in a series about the 1960 killing of Nancy Eagleson. Also readpart one and part two. On Sept. 20, members of Nancy Eagleson’s family went to court to ask Paulding County Judge Michael Wehrkamp for permission to exhume Nancy’s body.
13abc.com
Holland Walmart temporarily closed following fire
HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Springfield Township Fire Department battled a fire at a local Walmart, Thursday. According to the Springfield Township Fire Department fire crews responded to a call of smoke in the bathroom of the Walmart located on 1355 S McCord Rd. Fire crews told 13abc that a paper...
13abc.com
Cremated remains stolen from unlocked car outside Glendale Garden Café
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Parker Hanson is frantically searching for what was stolen from his car. “I know that a car break-in may not be a high priority, but to me it is because of what was taken,” said Hanson. His classic Corvette was parked outside Glendale Garden Café...
Innocent or inappropriate? Student’s drawing confiscated by school
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
13abc.com
Toledo Express Airport hosts event to support disabled travelers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Express is hosting an event to provide individuals with special needs and disabilities with the experience of traveling through an airport. The event will take place at 11 a.m. on Feb. 20 at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport. The event is presented by...
13abc.com
One hospitalized in overnight shooting at local bar, TPD investigating
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting at a local bar Friday morning. A call came in just around midnight for reports of a shooting at Zingers located at 920 Matzinger. TPD told 13abc they didn’t have much information at the time but they were able to...
