ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morenci, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wemu.org

FBI finds missing Dexter High School student

A 17-year-old Dexter High School student who went missing yesterday has been found and is safe. Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Derrick Jackson says Ea Kuhr was located by members of the FBI. “I don’t have very many details of around how they located her or where they located...
DEXTER, MI
13abc.com

Practicing safe feeding with your infant

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When it comes to feeding an infant, safety should always be the top priority. Katie Bochi, a speech pathologist with ProMedica Ebeid Children’s Hospital, said while babies cannot verbally communicate, they’re always communicating through body language. “They’re going to have a conversation with you...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Family shares fentanyl poisoning story to help others avoid heartache

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc I-Team is taking action to shine a light on a deadly problem on our streets: fentanyl. The newest issue is fake pills. One local mother is feeling the bottomless pain those pills can cause after her teenage son died. The hope is people take the message to heart so no one else feels the heartache they do.
NAPOLEON, OH
WTOL 11

Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient

DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

New video in the search for stolen cremated remains

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Take a close look at the person captured on surveillance video. The owner of Glendale Garden Café says it could be whoever stole the ashes of Mike Niles. Those cremated remains of Niles, 66, of Ludington, Michigan, were in a package in the passenger seat...
LUDINGTON, MI
WTOL 11

Here are the applicants for Toledo police chief

TOLEDO, Ohio — Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle is one of six department members who applied for the job of chief. Twenty-eight people from a dozen states applied for the job, according to search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates. The firm was hired last year to identify and evaluate candidates.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Junk King business model benefits local charities, environment

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Most burgeoning businesses just want to turn a profit. However, money is secondary for the family-run Toledo company Junk King. A typical junk-removal service throws away the unwanted items they collect, but not Junk King. They clear out homes and businesses and donate the items they collect to local charities like Sylvania Neighborhood Bridges, Habitat for Humanity, and the Salvation Army.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

11 Investigates: Missteps plague hunt for 14-year-old's killer

PAULDING, Ohio — Editor's note: This is the second in a three-part series on the unsolved death of Nancy Eagleson. Also read part one and part three. When Nancy Eagleson was abducted on the night of Nov. 13, 1960, it was an unusual, and shocking, experience for the city of slightly more than 2,200 residents.
PAULDING, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Ye Olde Durty Bird

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -If you’re looking for great food, fun, and atmosphere, look no further than Ye Olde Durty Bird. “My sister and I opened up Ye Olde Durty Bird in 2012,” explained co-owner Julie Ketterman. “It’s an old historical building, We’re right in the heart of downtown. Obviously, we’re right across from the Mud Hens.” The restaurant is known for it’s unique food creations and extensive menu. Ketterman says they have anything and everything to suit your food mood.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Abandoned house turned playground on Burton Ave

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Burton Avenue in Toledo, just north of Willys Park, sits an abandoned house that according to neighbors has become a playhouse for neighborhood kids. Neighbors told 13abc they are concerned and want the place gone because the house is not safe. Cheryl Wagner has lived...
TOLEDO, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Students fear the possibility of panty thief

Some BGSU students say the university’s plan for an anonymous laundry service is a waste and an invitation for laundry theft. Bowling Green State University is planning to launch a pilot program for anonymous laundry services in some of the on-campus dorms. This service would be based on a...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Holland Walmart temporarily closed following fire

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Springfield Township Fire Department battled a fire at a local Walmart, Thursday. According to the Springfield Township Fire Department fire crews responded to a call of smoke in the bathroom of the Walmart located on 1355 S McCord Rd. Fire crews told 13abc that a paper...
HOLLAND, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Express Airport hosts event to support disabled travelers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Express is hosting an event to provide individuals with special needs and disabilities with the experience of traveling through an airport. The event will take place at 11 a.m. on Feb. 20 at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport. The event is presented by...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy