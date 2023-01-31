Hometown Hero: Azmar Abdullah, Bishop Hendricken

WARWICK, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Azmar Abdullah.

The Hendricken Senior is averaging 23.7 PPG with 7 rebounds and 6 assists for the defending State Basketball Champions, who are off to an 11-0 start in Division I play.

“He’s always been an outstanding player, he’s always been coachable, and he’s just been such a hard worker,” said Hawks Head Coach Jamal Gomes. “And he’s improved every year. He’s a lefty, he’s smooth. He can shoot the ball, and he can score it from many different areas on the court.”

Azmar’s connection with teammate Eze Wali giving Hendricken the perfect one-two punch. Teammates since Freshman year, the pair also compete together on the AAU circuit for Basketball Club Rhode Island. Their connection going to another level as they chase another championship.

“We can definitely communicate,” Abdullah said. “We just give each other the look and we know it’s go-time, when we step out on the floor.”

“We definitely want to leave that legacy of a winning culture and hopefully, we’ll be able to carry it on this year.”

“In my opinion, he’s a Division-I level player, Eze Wali is a Division-I level player,” Gomes said. “And I’m happy that they are both at Bishop Hendricken High School. Playing at the same time, working together in the hopes of helping us be the best we can be.”

