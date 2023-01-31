ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Hometown Hero: Azmar Abdullah, Bishop Hendricken

By JP Smollins
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29eBmd_0kWvAIJA00

WARWICK, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Azmar Abdullah.

The Hendricken Senior is averaging 23.7 PPG with 7 rebounds and 6 assists for the defending State Basketball Champions, who are off to an 11-0 start in Division I play.

“He’s always been an outstanding player, he’s always been coachable, and he’s just been such a hard worker,” said Hawks Head Coach Jamal Gomes. “And he’s improved every year. He’s a lefty, he’s smooth. He can shoot the ball, and he can score it from many different areas on the court.”

Azmar’s connection with teammate Eze Wali giving Hendricken the perfect one-two punch. Teammates since Freshman year, the pair also compete together on the AAU circuit for Basketball Club Rhode Island. Their connection going to another level as they chase another championship.

“We can definitely communicate,” Abdullah said. “We just give each other the look and we know it’s go-time, when we step out on the floor.”

“We definitely want to leave that legacy of a winning culture and hopefully, we’ll be able to carry it on this year.”

“In my opinion, he’s a Division-I level player, Eze Wali is a Division-I level player,” Gomes said. “And I’m happy that they are both at Bishop Hendricken High School. Playing at the same time, working together in the hopes of helping us be the best we can be.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Westerly, Bishop Hendricken scholar-athletes

(WJAR) — Tyler Rafferty of Westerly High School and Joseph Church of Bishop Hendricken were named scholar-athletes in Tuesday night's "High School Hoops," game. Rafferty is the captain of the basketball team but also plays soccer, football and lacrosse. He is sixth in his class with a 4.62 GPA...
WESTERLY, RI
WPRI 12 News

No. 16 Xavier beats No. 17 Providence 85-83 in OT thriller

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jack Nunge had 23 points and 14 rebounds as No. 16 Xavier held off No. 17 Providence 85-83 in an overtime thriller Wednesday night. Colby Jones and Souley Boum each scored 20 for the Musketeers, who won a first-place showdown in the Big East without injured forward Zach Freemantle. Xavier was coming […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Bryant races past UMaine to snap skid

SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – Bryant snapped a two-game losing streak on Wednesday night with a 71-53 win at the Chace Athletic Center. Earl Timberlake had 18 points and 14 rebounds. The Bulldogs are home on Saturday afternoon against New Hampshire at 1 p.m.
SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Concrete foundation poured for new soccer stadium

PAWTUCKET – Newly poured concrete at Tidewater Landing, future home of Rhode Island FC, sets the foundation for more visually appealing aspects of development to rise in the coming weeks, says a representative for the team. Mike Raia said passersby should start noticing steel and other elements of the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Could this be for real?

Move over David Baldacci and John Grisham, there’s a new kid in town, and he just may give you a run for your money. And not only does he come from our great state, but he started his writing career at Beacon Communications. John Houle’s “The King-Makers of Providence”...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

Don’t miss the Cranston Sports Card Show this weekend

It’s that time a year again as collectors will have the opportunity to grab some rare sports memorabilia, cards, and more as the Cranston Sports Card Show returns. Now in its 47th year, the annual show will take place February 4 from 9am – 5pm and February 5 from 8:30am – 3pm at a new location: Coventry High School. This morning we welcomed Mike Mango to The Rhode Show as he previewed what we can expect!
CRANSTON, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Cranston Card Show set to return this weekend

1976 was the year we celebrated as a country our 200th birthday and Jimmy Carter was elected president. Apple and Microsoft incorporated that year and Steve Wozniak and Steven Jobs sold their first Apple computer for $666.66 because as Wozniak explained he liked repeating numbers, but more importantly, to the sports collecting hobby The Cranston Sports Card Show made its debut as well.
CRANSTON, RI
Daily Voice

'Fun-Loving' Wife Of North Shore Chef Unexpectedly Dies

A restaurant family on the North Shore is mourning the death of one of their own. Amanda Dixey, whose husband Tom Dixey is a chef at The Lobster Shanty in Salem, died unexpectedly after a "brief illness" on Sunday morning, Jan. 29, according to a GoFundMe. "Amanda was one of the most fun-…
SALEM, CT
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy