WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Lanny Poffo has passed away at 68-years-old. Hacksaw Jim Duggan broke the news via Facebook that Lanny Poffo has passed away.
Jade Cargill Achieves Major Career Milestone During AEW Dynamite
Jade Cargill made history by becoming the inaugural AEW TBS Champion on the January 5, 2022, episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite. Tonight, she achieved another career milestone. Jade Cargill put her TBS Championship on the line against former Baddie Red Velvet during Dynamite tonight. Velvet put up a lot of...
Shawn Michaels Says Vince McMahon Doesn’t Have Time For WWE NXT Creative
Vince McMahon has been at the center of a scandal in the past year involving allegations of payoffs to keep accusations quiet. He is back in the thick of things now, and fans have been fearing the worst. That being said, it seems McMahon is not involved in NXT’s Creative department.
MJF Match & More Announced For AEW Dynamite Next Week
AEW fans don’t get to see MJF wrestle very often on weekly television programing. Well, that is about to change because the AEW World Champion will be in action next Wednesday on Dynamite. MJF tried to interfere in Bryan Danielson’s match against a Timothy Thatcher, who made his AEW...
WWE Aired Special Promo During NXT Commercial Break This Week
Shawn Michaels and his team have a lot of content that they have to crunch into a 60-minute slot every Tuesday. It appears that the Heartbreak Kid may have found a new way to introduce up-and-comers to the live NXT crowd. WWE aired the go-home episode of NXT Vengeance Day...
WWE Issues Statement On Lanny Poffo’s Passing
On February 2, 2023, the pro wrestling world lost one of its icons. Jim Duggan took to social media to reveal that Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68. Poffo was the real-life younger brother of “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Hacksaw Jim Duggan did not...
