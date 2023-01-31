Cody Rhodes recently made his return to WWE at the Royal Rumble last Saturday after being out of action due to a major pectoral injury. Rhodes was the 30th entrant and prevailed over the 1st entrant, Gunther. The American Nightmare laid out the challenge against reigning WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Now that The American Nightmare has earned himself a spot at the grandest stage of them all, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding his plans should he be successful at his attempt at the Tribal Chief’s title. Rhodes recently addressed the issue.

1 DAY AGO