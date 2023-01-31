Read full article on original website
Related
Mahomet families demand action over bullying, superintendent responds
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCCU) — Tension are high in the Mahomet-Seymour School District after board member Meghan Hennesy said her colleagues are not taking action against bullying in schools. "We've had physical assaults on students because of their sexual orientation," Hennesy said. Hennessy, who said she receives complaints on a...
SAFE-T Act requires new trainings for police officers
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Although the end of cash bail did not go into effect earlier this month, other parts of the SAFE-T Act did. Those parts include more police training and rules for police officers. NewsChannel 20 spoke with the Springfield and Decatur Police Departments. The new training...
Police recruits now required to take wrongful conviction course
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — All police recruits in Illinois are now required to take a course that's designed to improve their investigation tactics in an effort to prevent innocent people from being sent to prison. The Wrongful Conviction Awareness and Avoidance course was first developed by University of Illinois...
Stranger enters U of I students' home several times
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The University of Illinois Police Department (UIPD) is urging students to be aware of their surroundings after they received multiple reports from the 309 East Green apartment building concerning an unknown man entering units uninvited. Mary Claire Hughes, a student at the university, recalled what...
Mahomet man caught on run in Arkansas
MAHOMET, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Mahomet man who was on the run was caught in Arkansas by the United States Marshals Service. Carson Kasbergen, 25, was facing multiple charges when he appeared in court in the summer of 2022, but he has been missing since the U.S. Marshals found him in Arkansas.
$150,000 donor-advised grant to support community Resource Liaison Pilot Position
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — The Community Foundation of Macon County announced a $150,000 donor-advised grant to fund a Community Resource Liaison position as an extension of the Macon County Continuum of Care (COC) on Tuesday. This funding will be spread over 2 years, $75,000 in 2023 and $75,000...
Sheriff: Son stabs mom in neck
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — An 18-year-old male was arrested on Thursday after Macon County Deputies responded to a report of a female who was stabbed. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says at 1:10 p.m. they found a 51-year-old female on Lehman Drive with multiple stab wounds to her body and neck.
Illinois FOP responds to death of Tyre Nichols
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge President Chris Southwood issued the following statement regarding the police beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. “Tyre Nichols died at the hands of bad police officers. All good law enforcement officers are outraged and sickened by...
Police: 38-year-old shot and left with life-threatening injuries
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A 38-year-old Decatur man was left with life-threatening injuries after they were shot on Thursday night, according to the Decatur Police Department. According to police, at 11:29 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. 22nd Street, 22nd Street Discount Liquor, about a 38-year-old man who was shot.
Champaign man arrested in shooting investigation of 12-year-old boy
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — A Champaign man has been arrested following an investigation into an October 2022 shooting on Dogwood Drive in which a 12-year-old boy was shot in the neck. Jamonte Hill, 28, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023, by members of the United States Marshals Service...
U of I free tax help program
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois free tax help program is opening on Wednesday. The program is designed for low-income, elderly, disabled, and limited English-speaking taxpayers. To participate in the program, please bring identification and tax documents to 1819 Philo Road, Urbana, during VITA drop-off hours. Drop-off...
Champaign County Crime Stoppers teams up with Illini basketball
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is teaming up with members of the Illini basketball team to promote crime awareness. Champaign County Crime Stoppers is teaching young people about crime awareness and prevention through a new digital advertisement featuring Luke Goode and Ty Rodgers. “Young people often...
Illinois' Orange Krush has ticket's revoked for road matchup against Iowa
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Orange Krush, Illinois' premier college hoops student section and largest student-run charitable organization was originally making the trip to Iowa City with 200 students along for the ride. However, on Wednesday, they were contacted by Iowa, that their tickets would be revoked. The Orange Krush bought their tickets under the Boy's and Girl's club as many schools have a policy regarding student sections traveling to away games.
