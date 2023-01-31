ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols video is source of pain and trauma for many, therapist says

By Royce Jones
 3 days ago

Tyre Nichols video is source of pain and trauma for many, therapist says 02:44

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police and the video released of the attack has sparked outrage across the nation.

Incidents like this and videos showing people of color being brutalized by police are sources of pain and trauma for many.

"Our body automatically stores the sensation," therapist Jessica Gurley said. "Our nervous system responds to it. So, I try to prepare myself for what I'm about to watch by doing some breathing exercises, meditating, telling myself positive affirmations and gratitude statements."

Gurley said bearing witness to incidents like this can have serious implications, including anxiousness, insomnia, flashbacks and more. There is also an emotional element.

"It can really desensitize you to violence," she said. "So on one end, people might not be as sensitive when they see somebody in pain."

"And that includes the police," Gurley added. "So police seeing other police doing this type of thing can desensitize them to feel like this is OK."

She said before exposing yourself to trauma, be intentional about why you feel like you need to consume that information in the first place. Gurley said also to consider your emotional intelligence and trauma history.

"Those with long trauma history, which a lot of Black people have already, they might not have the capacity, based on this specific subject, to consume that and not be impacted by it," she said.

BALTIMORE, MD
Pittsburgh, PA
