Hamlin's girls and boys basketball teams stay perfect in NEC with sweep

MILBANK — Hamlin's girls and boys basketball teams each remained perfect in Northeast Conference play with a doubleheader sweep over Milbank on Monday.

The Charger girls, the state's No. 1-ranked Class A team, improved to 14-0 overall and 7-0 in the NEC with a 69-35 win over the Bulldogs (9-4, 6-2).

Hamlin's boys (10-3, 7-0) notched a 63-35 win over Milbank (5-6, 4-3).

Kami Wadsworth led the way for Hamlin's girls with 26 points. Marissa Bawdon contributed 17, Ally Abraham 12 and Addie Neuendorf nine. Abraham added eight rebounds and Neuendorf four steals.

Isabella Anderson scored 11 points and Maurina Street nine for Milbank.

Hamlin's boys were led by Brennan Keszler with 16 points, Easton Neuendorf 14 and Tyson Stevenson and Jackson Wadsworth 11 apiece. Neuendorf also grabbed six rebounds.

Milbank received 13 points from Justus Osborn and nine from Jaxson Wildung.

Other Boys Basketball

Mobridge-Pollock 58, Aberdeen Roncalli 51: Shane Henderson scored 17 points, Michael Wald 14, Kobe Goodshield 11 and Jackson Eisemann 10 for Mobridge-Pollock. Goodshield added seven rebounds, Henderson five and Wald four assists. Maddox Miller and Aiden Fischer each had 16 points and five rebounds for Roncalli. Darwin Gambler also swiped five rebounds.

Waverly-South Shore 64, Arlington 42: Owen Gilmour's 18 points guided the Coyotes to victory. Landon Maag chipped in with 15 and Grant Holman seven. Holman and Troy Kneeland each snared eight rebounds. Blake Madsen had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Kade Steffensen eight and six and Paxton Rheault seven and six for the Cardinals.

Scores: Northwestern 69, Potter County 65; and Hankinson (N.D.) 82, Tri-State 66. No other details were reported.

Other Girls Basketball

Florence-Henry 47, Groton Area 21: Florence-Henry (12-1) rolled behind Caylin Kelly's 15 points and 11 rebounds. Trinity Watson contributed eight points, Taylor Watson seven and Reese Schmidt and Aubrie Hartley six each. Sydney Leicht scored seven points for Groton Area.

Waubay-Summit 61, Langford Area 36: Faith Larson scored 16 points, Eva Benike 13 and Kailee Berger 11 for the Mustangs. Megan Gustafson had 21 points and Alex Darling 10 for Langford Area.

Estelline-Hendricks 54, Waverly-South Shore 28: The Redhawks prevailed with 16 points from Sadie Johnson; 13 points, seven rebounds and five steals from Kenzy Beare; 13 points, five rebounds and four steals from Brooke Johnson and eight points, seven rebounds and four steals from Claire Dagel. Addison Heinje recorded seven points and Ashlyn Ebben six for Wilmot.

Castlewood 53, De Smet 44: Maddie Horn poured in 23 points and Mackenzie Everson 19 to lead Castlewood to the Dakota Valley and Lake Central Conference win. Hazel Luethmers finished with 13 points, Alyssa Asleson 11 and Jada Burke 10 for De Smet.

Lac qui Parle Valley 59, Dawson-Boyd 14 (Minn.): Camryn Lee's 26 points and 10 rebounds lead LqPV to the win. Isabel Gerdes contributed 12 points, four assists and four steals; Rylee Lund 11 points; Taylor Shelstad 11 reboundsa nd eight assists; Ayanna Gipson five rebounds, four assists and four steals and Jayln Lee five points and six rebounds. Allison Estling scored seven points for Dawson-Boyd.

Mobridge-Pollock 58, Aberdeen Roncalli 47: Mobridge-Pollock notched the non-conference win. No other details were reported.