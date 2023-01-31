Read full article on original website
Mavericks' Luka Doncic (heel) to miss start of road trip
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will not join the team for the start of a five-game road trip Saturday against the Golden State Warriors as he deals with a right heel contusion. Doncic skipped practice and underwent an MRI on Friday, and ESPN reported the results showed the injury is...
Anthony Davis' late-game heroics help Lakers stun Pacers
Anthony Davis spoiled the Indiana Pacers' welcome-back party for Tyrese Haliburton, making the go-ahead basket to rally the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-111 win Thursday in Indianapolis. Davis came through in the clutch for Los Angeles, scoring what proved to be the game-winning shot with 35.3 seconds remaining on...
Bulls ride balanced attack, exact revenge on Hornets
Ayo Dosunmu scored 22 points on 9-for-10 shooting from the field to boost the Chicago Bulls past the visiting Charlotte Hornets for a 114-98 victory Thursday night. Reserve Coby White, playing against his home-state team, scored 20 points and Nikola Vucevic had 17 points and 12 rebounds as the Bulls avenged a road loss from a week earlier. Andre Drummond came off the bench for 15 points and 11 rebounds and DeMar DeRozan also had 15 points.
Nikola Jokic nets another triple-double, Nuggets top Warriors
Nikola Jokic recorded his league-leading 17th triple-double and the Nuggets used a 16-0 third-quarter burst to break a tie and pull away for a 134-117 victory over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in Denver. Jokic put up 22 points to go with game-highs in rebounds with 14...
Cavaliers hand Grizzlies sixth straight road loss
Darius Garland had 32 points and 11 assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame star Donovan Mitchell's third-quarter ejection to beat the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 128-113 on Thursday. Cedi Osman scored 21 points for Cleveland, which moved 10 games over .500 and improved to 22-6 at home. Jarrett Allen contributed 18...
After delays in Dallas, Pistons ready to take floor vs. Hornets
The Detroit Pistons had an unexpected layoff this week, though it wasn't pleasant. The team got stuck in Dallas, thanks to a combination of mechanical issues with its plane and poor weather conditions. The Pistons will return to action with a back-to-back set of home games, beginning with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.
LeBron James' scoring quest continues as Lakers face Pelicans
LeBron James is not likely to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA career scoring record when he and the Los Angeles Lakers visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. But he can help the Lakers finish their five-game road trip with a winning record and tie the fading Pelicans in the tightly bunched Western Conference standings.
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic (heel) exits Mavs' win over Pelicans
Luka Doncic scored 31 points before being sidelined by an injury midway through the third quarter and the host Dallas Mavericks held on to hand the New Orleans Pelicans their 10th consecutive loss, 111-106 on Thursday night. Doncic scored 21 points as the Mavericks took a 40-22 lead after one...
Kyrie Irving Next Team Odds: Hollywood reunion with LeBron?
With Kyrie Irving reportedly asking out of Brooklyn before Thursday's trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers are the favored destination for the Nets' star guard by at least one sportsbook. The Lakers were installed as the +200 favorite by SportsBetting.ag to land Irving shortly after news broke on Friday that...
Trail Blazers C Jusuf Nurkic (calf) out until after All-Star Game
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is sidelined until after the All-Star break due to a left calf strain, the team announced Friday. The Trail Blazers (25-26) have seven games on their schedule before the All-Star festivities, which will take place from Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City. Portland returns to action on Feb. 23 in Sacramento.
Report: Kyrie Irving requests trade from Nets
Kyrie Irving's tumultuous NBA career is set to take another dramatic turn after multiple outlets reported Friday the Brooklyn Nets guard has requested a trade. According to the report, the Nets have been made aware of Irving's request and the eight-time All-Star is hoping to find a new landing spot before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. The Nets also were informed that Irving had no interest in staying with the organization after his contract expires in July.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's 54 points lead Bucks past Clippers
Giannis Antetokounmpo reached the 50-point mark for the third time since the start of January, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a comeback 106-105 win over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Antetokounmpo shot 21-for-39 from the floor and grabbed 19 boards. Khris Middleton added 16 points off the...
RJ Barrett (30 points), Knicks withstand Heat's late comeback
RJ Barrett collected 30 points and eight rebounds and Julius Randle added 23 and 10, respectively, to fuel the host New York Knicks to a 106-104 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Barrett made 13 of 23 shots from the floor to record a bounce-back performance after he was...
Report: Rajon Rondo likely to join Kentucky coaching staff
Former Kentucky point guard and two-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo likely is to join the Kentucky coaching staff as a student assistant, Kentucky Sports Radio reported Friday. Rondo, 36, played 39 games last season with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers, but he didn't sign with a team for the 2022-23 campaign.
Luka Doncic injured, Mavs still beat Pelicans
Luka Doncic scored 31 points before being sidelined by an injury midway through the third quarter and the host Dallas Mavericks held on to hand the New Orleans Pelicans their 10th consecutive loss, 111-106 on Thursday night. Doncic scored 21 points as the Mavericks took a 40-22 lead after one...
Report: Azura Stevens latest member of Sky to leave team
Forward/center Azura Stevens is leaving the Chicago Sky and plans to sign as a free agent with the Los Angeles Sparks, ESPN reported Thursday. She joins veterans Candace Parker, Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot in departing the Sky, who won the WNBA championship in 2021. Stevens, 27, played the first...
Storm sign G Kia Nurse
Free agent guard Kia Nurse signed a contract with the Seattle Storm on Friday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Storm for Nurse, who took to social media to announce the move. "Gooood morning Seattle," she wrote. 50 relatively unknown movies from Black cinema history. "Kia is...
