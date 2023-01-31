ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Kentucky 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Kentucky 5” game were:

01-13-18-32-39

(one, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

