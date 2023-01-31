ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Winning numbers drawn in ‘MultiMatch’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “MultiMatch” game were:

08-28-31-34-38-39

(eight, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $675,000

Comments / 0

 

