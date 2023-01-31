ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

12-13-15-16-33

(twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $583,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

